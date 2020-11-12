Boris Johnson’s Number 10 operation in turmoil after communications chief Lee Cain quits in power struggle

Boris Johnson’s Downing Street operation has been thrown into turmoil following the dramatic resignation of his communications chief Lee Cain.

Mr Cain, one of the Prime Minister’s closest aides, announced late on Wednesday he was quitting his role amid a bitter internal power struggle in Number 10.

His departure sparked speculation he could be followed by Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s top adviser seen as the most powerful figure in No 10.

The two men had worked together on the 2016 EU referendum campaign fronted by Mr Johnson and are regarded as close political allies.

But while Mr Cummings was said to be unhappy at the way his friend had been treated, it was reported he had decided to stay on for now to work on the Government’s response to the coronavirus – in particular the acceleration of the mass testing programme.

After the high-profile resignation, Tory MPs said it showed Mr Johnson was tyring to “take back control”.

Leading Tory backbencher Sir Charles Walker said there has been “unhappiness” about the Downing Street operation for some time.

The vice chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Members of Parliament have felt excluded from the decision-making process, and that’s no secret.

"The real opportunity here is for the chief of staff position to be filled by someone who has good links with the Conservative Party and its representation in the House of Commons.”

Boris Johnson paid tribute to Lee Cain's 'extraordinary' service

Darwen Jake Berry, MP for Rossendale, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain Mr Johnson was “stamping his Johnsonian authority” on Downing Street.

“The departure of Lee Cain does show, I think, that the Prime Minister is taking back control of his government," said the former Tory minister.

“He’s moving from a campaigning operation to an operation solely focused on good government. I think it’s a good move for the Prime Minister."

He added: “As we go past that grim milestone, as you say, of 50,000 deaths from this appalling disease, it’s high time, I think, that there was a bit of a change of guard in Number 10.”

Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson's administration of "squabbling" behind the doors of Number 10

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Government needed to “pull themselves together, focus on the job in hand".

He told LBC: “This is pathetic. I think millions of people will be waking up this morning, scratching their heads, saying what on earth is going on?

