Boris Johnson Will Not Be Be Forced To Quit Over Partygate, Minister Insists

Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi where he laid a wreath in tribute to the late Indian leader. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images)

There is “no question” of Boris Johnson being forced to quit over the partygate scandal, a minister has insisted.

Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns said the affair was “the most looked at event, possibly, since the Second World War”.

His comments came after MPs decided to launch a privileges committee inquiry into claims the prime minister misled parliament by insisting lockdown rules were followed in Downing Street at all times.

It is thought to be the first time a sitting prime minister has faced such an investigation.

The move came after the government performed a U-turn by ditching a bid to kick a decision on the inquiry into the long grass.

On a day of high drama in parliament, senior backbencher Steve Baker became the latest Tory MP to call on Johnson to quit, telling him “the gig is up”.

But this morning Burns told Sky News: “There’s no question of the Prime Minister going.”

He said the prime minister - who is currently on an official visit to India - was “looking forward” to the Commons probe so he could finally clear his name.

He said: “We’re going to have multiple opportunities for the prime minister’s word to be tested. We’ve got the Met investigation ongoing, we’ve committed that when that’s finished Sue Gray will complete her report, the prime minister will come back to parliament, and we’ve now got the privileges committee investigation.

“This is going to be the most looked at event, possibly, since the Second World War.”

The minister added: “The prime minister said from India he has nothing to fear, nothing to hide, he looks forward to that process. He looks forward to the full facts and, crucially, the context coming out.”

In a bad-tempered interview with Sky News yesterday, Johnson insisted he had “nothing, frankly, to hide” from the inquiry.

Pushed on whether the current situation he finds himself in was serious, the PM replied: “Of course, I think it is serious.

“I also think we have massive issues that people expect us to address. I think people want us to get on with the job of taking the country forward.”

