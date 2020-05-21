Boris Johnson may have had 'intimate relationship' with American businesswoman

The prime minister will not face a police investigation into his links with an American businesswoman, a review has found, but he had a "close association" with Jennifer Arcuri and there may have been an "intimate relationship".

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has announced the findings of its investigation into allegations surrounding Boris Johnson and his relationship with Ms Arcuri.

Mr Johnson has faced accusations that he used his position while mayor of London from 2008 to 2016 to benefit and reward Ms Arcuri.

Multiple inquiries were launched after it emerged she was given more than £125,000 in public money and privileged access to overseas trade missions led by Mr Johnson during his time as London mayor.

The PM has previously told Sky News that "everything was done with complete propriety" when asked about the allegations.

Downing Street welcomed the news, describing the complaint as "politically motivated"

"Such vexatious claims of impropriety in office were untrue and unfounded," a spokesman for the PM said, adding: "This was not a policing matter, and we consider this was a waste of police time."

In October, government auditors deemed that a £100,000 grant awarded to Ms Arcuri was "appropriate".

Ms Arcuri has said any grants received by her companies and any trade missions she joined were "purely in respect of my role as a legitimate businesswoman".

She has insisted she "never, ever" received any favouritism from Mr Johnson when he was London mayor, but refused to say whether they had an affair.

Ms Arcuri has said it is "really categorically no one's business what private life we had, or didn't have".

Neither Mr Johnson nor Ms Arcuri have denied that they were involved in an affair.

Independent Office for Police Conduct director general Michael Lockwood said: "The IOPC completed a thorough, independent and impartial assessment to determine if there were reasonable grounds to suspect the criminal offence of misconduct in public office had occurred.

"We found no evidence to indicate that Mr Johnson influenced the payment of any sponsorship monies to Ms Arcuri or that he influenced or played an active part in securing her participation in trade missions."

He added that officials making decisions about funding and trade trips may have been influenced by Mr Johnson's relationship with Ms Arcuri.

The allegations were referred to the IOPC by the Greater London Authority in September.

As the mayor of the capital, Mr Johnson was also head of the Office for Policing and Crime, a position equivalent to a police and crime commissioner.

Because of that, the IOPC must investigate any suggestion a criminal offence may have been committed by the office holder, to see if an investigation should be launched.

This is regardless of whether or not they are still in that role.

In the wake of the IOPC's decision, the London Assembly has said it will resume its investigation into Mr Johnson that it paused at the request of the police watchdog.

The IOPC has said the Greater London Authority should consider whether Mr Johnson breached the code of conduct for failing to declare his relationship with Ms Arcuri.

Len Duvall, the GLA's oversight committee chair, said: "The IOPC was looking specifically at whether he committed a criminal offence.

"That's not our remit and their decision doesn't have any real bearing on our investigation, which will focus on his conduct as Mayor of London."