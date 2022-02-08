Boris Johnson Not To Blame For Harassment Of Keir Starmer, Minister Insists

(Photo: John Phillips via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson’s Jimmy Savile smear against Keir Starmer is not to blame for the mobbing of the Labour leader outside parliament, a government minister has said.

Technology minister Chris Philip said the harassment and intimidation of Starmer was “totally unacceptable” but insisted that people were wrong to “point to what the prime minister said as the cause of that”.

Johnson is facing fresh calls to apologise and withdraw his comments following the ugly scenes outside parliament yesterday, in which Starmer was bundled into a police car to escape a mob chanting about Savile and branding him a “traitor”.

No surprise the conspiracy theorist thugs who harassed @Keir_Starmer & I repeated slurs we heard from @BorisJohnson last week at the despatch box.



Intimidation, harassment and lies have no place in our democracy. And they won’t ever stop me doing my job. pic.twitter.com/Io4JBJoHfQ — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) February 7, 2022

A handful of Conservative MPs have directly linked the incident to Johnson’s jibe, in which he accused the Labour leader of “using his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while he was director of public prosecutions.

An investigation by Full Fact found that while Starmer was head of the Crown Prosecution Service at the time, he was not the lawyer reviewing the case of the notorious sex offender and was not personally involved in the decisions made.

Senior Tory Tobias Ellwood, who has already submitted a letter of no confidence in Johnson, demanded the PM apologise and put a stop to “this drift towards a Trumpian style of politics” while former chief whip Julian Smith urged Johnson to withdraw the Savile slur “in full”.

Story continues

PM - Apologise please.



We claim to be the Mother of all Parliaments.



Let’s stop this drift towards a Trumpian style of politics from becoming the norm.



We are better than this. https://t.co/Fn3O87DJQ0 — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) February 7, 2022

What happened to Keir Starmer tonight outside parliament is appalling. It is really important for our democracy & for his security that the false Savile slurs made against him are withdrawn in full. — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) February 7, 2022

Johnson was also rebuked by Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, who said: “Words have consequences, leaders have a duty to behave responsibly and politics is not a game. Our country deserves far better.”

But Philp doubled down on the the defence of his boss, arguing that the agitators had also chanted about the activist Julian Assange and Covid-19.

He told Sky’s Kay Burley: “I don’t think you can say that’s why it happened because… the people involved in that fracas have previously done similar things to people like Michael Gove and BBC journalist Nick Watt.

“They did mention Jimmy Savile. They also mentioned Julian Assange repeatedly, they mentioned Covid, they also mentioned the opposition more generally.

“I don’t think you can point to what the prime minister said as the cause of that. You certainly can’t blame him for the fact that that mob were clearly behaving in a totally unacceptable way.”

Asked whether those who had condemned Johnson, including Tory MPs, were all wrong, Philp said: “I just don’t think you can says that the comments the prime minister made about Keir Starmer’s record... can reasonably be said to have prompted the terrible harassment and intimidation that we just saw.”

He added: “People have their record criticised the whole time, he’ll criticise the prime minister’s record the whole time. Politicians get criticised the whole time. And you don’t sort of say well, that justifies a mob surrounding the politician in the way that we just saw.

“I don’t think you can make a link, reasonably, between what the prime minister said and the harassment and intimidation.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...