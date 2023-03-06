Boris Johnson 'nominated father Stanley for knighthood in resignation honours'

Boris Johnson and his father Stanley Johnson - Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Boris Johnson nominated his father for a knighthood in his resignation honours list, it has been reported.

Stanley Johnson was one of as many as 100 names put forward by the former prime minister for Cabinet Office vetting, according to The Times.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: “We don’t comment on honours.”

It had previously been rumoured that Mr Johnson was planning to designate his father for the honour.

Stanley Johnson at Bye common in 2021 - Dale Cherry

Shortly after the former prime minister resigned in July, his spokesperson said he was “not aware” of any such plans.

Mr Johnson’s list of nominees is said to be significantly longer than those of his predecessors Theresa May and David Cameron, who identified 60 and 62 people respectively.

The nominations must be approved by the Cabinet Office and then signed off by No 10.

Any honour for Stanley Johnson would raise questions for the former Conservative leader.

At the 2021 Conservative Party Conference, then prime minister Boris Johnson tours hall stands and meets his father Stanley at the WWF stand - Andrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Media

The former prime minister faced accusations of cronyism in 2020, after he nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage.

In 2021, senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative Party conferences.

Ms Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, accused Stanley Johnson of forcefully smacking her on the backside and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.

Stanley Johnson said afterwards that he had "no recollection" of either incident.

The list is also said to include four sitting MPs: Alister Jack, Nadine Dorries, Nigel Adams and Alok Sharma.

Asked if the government would allow deferred peerages for sitting MPs in November, Baroness Neville-Rolfe, a Cabinet Office minister, said: “It is a common-law principle that members of the House of Lords cannot sit as MPs and, as such, would need to stand down from the House of Commons.