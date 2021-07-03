Boris Johnson news – live: Scrap Greensill inquiry, says Labour as PM’s pick exposed as former Tory candidate

(AFP via Getty Images)

Labour has called for the Greensill inquiry to be scrapped after it emerged the lawyer chosen by Boris Johnson to run the “independent” investigation was a former Tory candidate and party member.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner said the appointment of Nigel Boardman - who is a non-executive board member at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy - was another example of cronyism.

“After stuffing non-executive director posts with political acolytes, it appears the prime minister is now appointing Tory cronies to lead investigations too,” she said.

“This investigation is clearly independent in name only and needs to be scrapped in favour of a properly independent investigation that will get to the bottom of what has been going on at the heart of government.”

Meanwhile Sir Keir Starmer described the Labour’s Batley and Spen by-election victory as a “real turning point” as he prepared a nationwide tour to set out Labour’s vision for a more united country.

Earlier Brexit minister David Frost has warned that the UK faces a “series of rolling crises” because of the Northern Ireland protocol he negotiated with the EU.

It came hours after Boris Johnson claimed “the wurst is over” in relation to the so-called “sausage wars” and German chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “optimistic” about pragmatic solutions to trade issues.

