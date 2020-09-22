Boris Johnson news – live: PM drops self-ID for trans people, as Starmer attacks ‘incompetent’ government

The government has decided to scrap plans for people to legally identify as a different gender without a medical diagnosis, claiming that there are already “proper checks and balances in the system".

In a letter to MPs explaining the decision, Liz Truss, the equalities minister, argued that gender-recognition reform was “not the top priority for transgender people”.

Elsewhere, Keir Starmer has strongly criticised the government for “holding Britain back” through its 'incompetence", while urging the electorate to reconsider Labour now it is “under new leadership”.