Boris Johnson news live - Priti Patel branded ‘shameless’ over migration plans as Rishi Sunak defends Eat Out scheme

Priti Patel has been condemned for her proposals to overhaul the asylum process ( )

Home secretary Priti Patel has been branded “shameless” after she attacked “do-gooders”, “lefty lawyers” and the Labour party, and pledged to toughen Britain’s asylum laws.

The row comes as Rishi Sunak clashed with Boris Johnson ahead of his speech at the Conservative Party’s online conference. The chancellor defended his Eat Out to Help Out Scheme after the prime minister suggested it may have helped spread coronavirus.

Meanwhile the government is facing mounting criticism following its admission yesterday almost 16,000 Covid-19 cases had not been registered because of an IT glitch.