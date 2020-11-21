Boris Johnson news - live: PM ‘tried to water down’ Patel bullying report as Blair urges against aid cut

(PA)

Boris Johnson has been accused of trying to pressure his standards advisor into watering down the official inquiry into Priti Patel’s conduct as home secretary.

Downing Street did not deny suggestions that Mr Johnson tried and failed to convince Sir Alex Allan to tone down his conclusion that Ms Patel’s behaviour amounted to bullying in her government role.

Sir Alex quit on Friday when the prime minister overruled his conclusion that the home secretary had breached the ministerial code and stood by her.