Boris Johnson news - live: PM self-isolating as deadline looms in crucial Brexit trade talks

Boris Johnson is in coronavirus self-isolation after meeting with a Tory MP who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

The prime minister, who was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus in April, said he was notified by NHS Test and Trace that he must self-isolate on Sunday, though said he had “no symptoms”.

It comes as talks on a future trade relationship between the UK and European Union post-Brexit continue this week, with the UK’s Brexit negotiator, Lord David Frost, in Brussels ahead of a European Council video summit on Thursday which has been touted as a deadline for a draft deal.

While the UK formally left the EU in January, it will continue to follow the bloc’s regulations until the end of the year.