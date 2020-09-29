Boris Johnson news – live: PM to pledge retraining for workers as local lockdowns ‘threaten huge redundancies’

Boris Johnson is to say that 'at every stage of your life, this government will help you get the skills you need' (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson is to set out a new lifelong learning guarantee for those without A-levels, saying that government “cannot, alas, save every job” but can help discarded workers retrain.

It comes after city leaders in Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester wrote to the health and business secretaries to warn of “huge levels of redundancies”, “mass market failure” and “boarded up high streets” unless local lockdown rules are amended.

Meanwhile, education secretary Gavin Williamson is to face a grilling in the Commons as thousands of students remain locked down in their university accommodation due to outbreaks dubbed “completely avoidable” by the the University and College Union, which Labour warned could result in “huge” student dropout rates.