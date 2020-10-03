Boris Johnson news - live: PM urges EU to be 'common-sensical' about Brexit and aims to help young people with housing ladder

The prime minister has urged the European Union to be “common-sensical” and has insisted there was “every chance” that a post-Brexit trade deal could be reached.

Boris Johnson is due to take stock of progress of negotiations during a conference call with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, following the final scheduled round of formal talks in Brussels.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson told The Telegraph that his government has plans to help young people get onto the housing ladder by creating a ‘Generation Buy’ with low-deposit mortgages, as a “huge, huge number of people feel totally excluded… from the idea of home ownership”.