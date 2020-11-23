Boris Johnson news – live: ‘Morally obscene’ public sector pay cut warnings as Sunak denies austerity

Rishi Sunak has not denied reports of an upcoming public sector pay freeze. (Reuters)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has not ruled out a public sector pay cut in his upcoming one-year spending review, with one trade union boss condemning the potential move as “morally obscene”.

While no details have been given by the Treasury, millions of teachers, police officers and civil servants could have their salaries frozen from next year.

Although a freeze would bear the hallmarks of public sector austerity cuts made by George Osborne, Mr Sunak has sought to distance himself from the former chancellor’s policies ahead of his spending announcements on Wednesday.

"You will not see austerity next week, what you will see is an increase in Government spending, on day-to-day public services, quite a significant one coming on the increase we had last year," he told Sky News on Sunday.

Reacting to the potential pay cuts, the shadow business minister Anneliese Dodds said it would be “morally” wrong to freeze the salaries of frontline workers.

Similarly, Frances O’Grady, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said now was not the time “to reward” these workers “with a real pay cut”, describing the proposal as “morally obscene”.