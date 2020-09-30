Boris Johnson news – live: PM faces Keir Starmer at PMQs after humiliating rebuke from Speaker

Boris Johnson has been criticised for forgetting government changes to coronavirus restrictions as he faces Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions. The Labour leader said: “How does the prime minister expect the rest of the country to follow the rules?”

It follows a rebuke from Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who said the way the government has imposed Covid regulations showed total “disregard” for the Commons. However, the Speaker said he would not select a Tory rebel amendment aimed at giving parliament a proper say on shaping the rules.

Meanwhile business secretary Alok Sharma has defended Mr Johnson after the prime minister forgot his own coronavirus rules – suggesting the “gotcha” media was trying to catch him and others out.