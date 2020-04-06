Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after testing positive for coronavirus

Photo credit: Getty Images

Boris Johnston has been moved to an intensive care unit following his coronavirus diagnosis, a Number 10 spokesperson has confirmed.

The Prime Minister confirmed he had Covid-19 via a video message on Twitter earlier this week, explaining that he was experiencing mild symptoms and was currently self-isolating, while continuing to work thanks to the "wizardry of modern technology".

But according to a new statement from Number 10, his symptoms have worsened, and as a result, he's been moved to the ICU in hospital. A spokesman said (via Sky News):

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.



"The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary. The prime minister is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."





In another statement to BBC, a Downing Street spokesperson added:

"On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus."

"The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

Previously, Johnson said in the video confirming he had the virus, "Hi folks, I want to bring you up to speed with something that is happening today, which is I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus – a temperature and persistent cough. On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer [Chris Whitty], I have taken a test which has come out positive, so I am working from home. I am self-isolating and that's entirely the right thing to do."

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has now also tested positive for coronavirus, an is working from home and self-isolating.





Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri







— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020





We wish both Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson a speedy recovery.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

