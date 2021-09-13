Boris Johnson’s mother dies aged 79 – report

Boris Johnson is mourning the loss of his mother after she died aged 79, it has been reported.

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a painter, died at a London hospital on Monday, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The paper quoted her family as saying that she died “suddenly and peacefully”.

Mr Johnson once described his mother as the “supreme authority” in the family and credited her with instilling in him the equal value of every human life.

I’m very sorry to learn of the Prime Minister’s loss. My condolences to him and his family. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 13, 2021

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was among the first politicians to offer his condolences.

“I’m very sorry to learn of the Prime Minister’s loss. My condolences to him and his family,” he tweeted.

Tory MP Conor Burns said: “So sad to hear of the death of Boris Johnson’s Mum. Thoughts and prayers are with him and the whole of the Johnson clan.”

Fellow Conservative Angela Richardson added: “Sad news for the PM tonight as well as the rest of the Johnson family. Thoughts with them all.”