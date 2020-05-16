Boris Johnson mocked by Gogglebox cast over 'stay alert' lockdown speech

Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds for key workers outside 10 Downing Street on May 14, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Gogglebox stars did not hold back in their criticism of Boris Johnson as they watched his lockdown speech which aired to the nation last weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The prime minister’s prerecorded message advised the UK on tentative steps on coming out of lockdown.

However, following the address, Johnson has been the subject of criticism and mockery with many feeling the new rules are unclear.

Read more: Gogglebox star Mary Killen criticised for 'racist' impression

Friday night's episode saw the show’s stars watching the message and giving their opinions on what Johnson had planned.

Among Gogglebox participants to respond mockingly was The Malone family.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

Explained: Symptoms, latest advice and how it compares to the flu

In the message Johnson said people returning to work should walk if possible, something lorry driver Tom was not happy about.

He said to the other Malones: "Even better by walking? I work 70 miles away!”

He went on: “Go to work but. don’t go to work. Get public transport but don’t get public transport. Stay at home but go to the park, but don’t go to the park get some exercise but don’t get exercise. Go to work, go in your car but don’t go in your car, go on your bike or walk, but go in your car.”

He sarcastically added: “That’s crystal clear to me, that.”

Story continues

Baasit Siddiqui, Sid Siddiqui and Umar Siddiqui of Gogglebox with their award for Factual Entertainment during the 21st National Television Awards at The O2 Arena on January 20, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The Siddiqui family were also baffled, with IT technician Umar saying to brother Baasit: "It's not often a government announcement needs a disclaimer after it - 'no rationality or scientific advice was used in this announcement'."

Brother and sister Peter and Sophie were also confused over the advice.

Read more: Piers Morgan criticises government over lockdown changes

He asked: "Unlimited exercise? People are to use that like the unlimited salad bowls at Pizza Hut!"

Stephen said to husband Daniel: "Work from home if you can..... if you can. If you can't...then you should go to work. Brilliant!"

The address was questioned by ITV presenters Piers Morgan, who said it “makes no sense” and Phillip Schofield who said it “created more questions than answers”.