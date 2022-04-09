Boris Johnson meets with Zelensky during secret trip to Ukraine

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson met in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday, the Manchester Evening News reported.

A spokesperson for Johnson told the Evening News that the meeting was intended as a "show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people" and that the two leaders discussed the U.K.'s "long-term support to Ukraine" as well as "a new package of financial and military aid."

⚡️⚡️British PM Boris Johnson meets with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on April 9, in what appears to be an unannounced visit.



Source: Andrij Sybiha, deputy head of Zelensky's administration. pic.twitter.com/Vxhqi656Hb — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 9, 2022

According to NBC News, the U.K. pledged additional military aid to Ukraine after a Russian missile attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine killed at least 52 civilians on Friday.

On March 8, Zelensky received a standing ovation after a speech delivered to the U.K. House of Commons via video link. In the speech, Zelensky paraphrased Prime Minister Winston Churchill, saying "We will fight to the end."

Later that month, Oliver Dowden, co-chairman of Britain's Conservative Party, said Johnson felt a "real emotional connection" with Zelensky and was "desperate" to visit Ukraine.

