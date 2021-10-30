Johnson and Macron meet at G20 as fishing row threatens to escalate

(AP)

Emmanuel Macron and and Boris Johnson put on a show of unity at the G20 summit this morning despite the continuing row over fishing rights in the Channel.

The warring pair smiled warmly at each other and bumped fists when they met with other world leaders in Rome.

Mr Johnson had earlier warned that the UK could take legal action after France threatened to stop British fishing boats landing at French ports, initiate a “go-slow” strategy with Calais customs arrangements and increase tariffs on energy bills in Jersey.

France claims Britain has failed to uphold its end of the Brexit agreement by not granting licences to French fishermen.

Speaking during a round of broadcast interview Mr Johnson said: “We are very keen to work with our friends and partners on all these issues. If another European country wants to break the TCA – the Trade and Co-operation agreement – then obviously we will have to take steps to protect UK interests.

“If there is a breach of the treaty or we think there is a breach of the treaty then we will do what is necessary to protect British interests.”

Heavily pregnant Carrie Johnson was seen in Rome (AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden (REUTERS)

The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron was at the Colosseum (AFP via Getty Images)

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has also added fuel to the fire after writing to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen urging the EU to back a new hardline stance against the UK.

Mr Castex said the bloc must demonstrate in this dispute that there was “more damage to leaving the EU than remaining there”.

G20 world leaders are expected to discuss Covid and climate change in Rome at their first meeting since the pandemic began.

Mr Johnson’s heavily pregnant wife Carrie joined Bridgette Macron, with wife of the French president, on a visit to the Colosseum this morning.

Speaking to press at the ancient landmark Mr Johnson warned the world could be heading for a new “dark ages” if leaders fail to tackle global warming.

“Civilisation could go backwards and history could go into reverse,” he said in an interview with Channel 4 News.

“Here we are in the Colosseum of Vespasian, the Roman Empire, they weren’t expecting it and they went into reverse.

“We had a Dark Ages.

“It’s important to remember things can get dramatically worse.”

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi poses with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Rome (REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were also pictured at a reception ahead of this afternoon’s talks.

Mr Johnson and Mr Macron will attend a meeting about Iran’s nuclear programme along with Joe Biden and Angela Merkel.

Tomorrow they will meet one-on-one and are likely to discuss the fishing dispute in more detail.

The G20 summit - which takes place once a year - sees leaders from the world’s 20 leading economies meet to discuss some of the most pressing political issues.

Topics to be discussed at this year’s summit include climate change, the global vaccine supply chain and international economic recovery.

Notable absences this year include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The trio are not attending due to Covid-19 issues at home.

Instead, the Russian and Chinese presidents will attend the meetings virtually.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned that the world is “careening towards climate catastrophe”, adding that the G20 summit represents an opportunity to “put things on track”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Getty Images)

He said: “There is a serious risk that Glasgow will not deliver. Several recent climate announcements might leave the impression of a rosier picture. Unfortunately, this is an illusion. The current nationally determined contributions, formal commitments by governments, still condemn the world to a calamitous 2.7 degree increase.

"I think we are still on time to put things on track, and I think this G20 meeting is the opportunity to do that,” he continued, adding that the summit is an opportunity for world leaders to ensure that the upcoming COP26 climate conference will have “the right results.”

