Boris Johnson meets with Donald Trump as he bids to shore up US support for Ukraine

Boris Johnson with Donald Trump at a previous meeting (reuters)

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met President Donald Trump to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

The meeting took place during a visit by Mr Johnson to the United States on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He has also met Republican politicians in Texas and Mr Trump’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo as he lobbies to shore up the US support for Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Johnson said: “Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP met President Donald J Trump to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the vital importance of Ukrainian victory.”

Former president Mr Trump has previously described Mr Johnson as “a friend”, but they differ on their views of the Ukraine war.

Mr Johnson immediately backed the country, visiting Ukraine several times and calling for the West to provide more weapons.

Mr Trump, on the other hand, has previously refused to commit to sending military aid to Ukraine if he returned to the White House and would not say who he thought should win the war.

The US has committed $46.65bn of arms and equipment to Ukraine over the past year, making it the largest donor of military aid to the country, followed by the UK, which has committed $7.16bn.

The pair have met several times before, including on the sidelines of the 2019 G7 summit in France.

When Mr Johnson became prime minister, Mr Trump described him as “a good man”, adding: “They call him Britain Trump.”