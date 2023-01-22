Boris Johnson to meet Volodymyr Zelensky on surprise Kyiv visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Ukraine

Boris Johnson is expected to meet Volodymyr Zelensky on a surprise visit to Kyiv today, sparking concerns that the former prime minister could undermine Rishi Sunak's authority on foreign policy.

The former prime minister appeared unannounced on Sunday morning in Borodyanka and Bucha, two suburbs north of the city where Russian forces committed war crimes during their unsuccessful assault on the capital in March last year.

Videos posted on social media showed Mr Johnson visiting a church in Bucha, accompanied by a police escort.

Sources in Kyiv told The Telegraph the visit was not announced in advance or arranged via the British embassy, as a formal visit by a serving minister would have been.

But he is expected to meet Mr Zelensky before leaving the country later today, in what will be seen in Whitehall as a swipe at Mr Sunak's authority.

'Neither official nor private'

A Ukrainian official source called it "neither official nor private" visit and strongly hinted he would be meeting the president, though refused to confirm it.

The two men met twice during the war and spoke frequently on the telephone during Mr Johnson's term in office. They have previously described one another as friends.

Mr Johnson is a serving Member of Parliament but no longer a member of the Government.

It is not clear what the two men will discuss or whether Mr Johnson is carrying a message from the government.

Mr Sunak visited Kyiv to speak with Mr Zelensky shortly after taking office in November. He used the trip to reaffirm British commitment to backing Ukraine's war effort.

Number 10 has not commented on Mr Johnson's visit, but some senior Tories cautioned before the trip that he should be careful of undermining Mr Sunak's relationship with Mr Zelensky.

Mr Johnson was one of the first foreign leaders to visit Ukraine following the invasion, arriving in Kyiv in April shortly after the Russians had been forced back from the city. He made a second trip in August to mark Ukrainian independence day.

Story continues

He championed Western military support early in the war and also spoke frequently on the phone with Mr Zelensky. Towards the end of his premiership he faced accusations of using those calls to deflect attention from escalating domestic scandals.

Since he was ousted as prime minister in September, Mr Johnson has already made more than £1 million in outside earnings through a number of corporate speeches across the world.

He has not visited Ukraine since leaving No 10 but was last week reported to be planning to visit President Zelensky, whom he enjoyed a close friendship with during his time in power.

Mr Johnson has been vocal on the conflict and called for the West to increase its backing for Ukraine, arguing that more military support could bring an end to Putin's "misadventure" this year.

He signalled his backing during a panel in Davos for new laws to seize and sell sanctioned Russian assets, even though Rishi Sunak's Government has signalled it is unlikely to be forthcoming with such legislation.

Last week, it emerged Mr Johnson had signed a deal with the publisher HarperCollins to write a book about his two-and-a-half years as prime minister which has been dubbed "a memoir like no other".

He is also planning to stand again in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the next general election.