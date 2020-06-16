Boris Johnson admits he only became aware of Marcus Rashford's free school meal campaign today

Boris Johnson said he only became aware of Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign today.

It follows the government’s U-turn – following pressure from Manchester United and England forward Rashford – in announcing a one-off £120 million fund which will benefit 1.3 million children in England over the six-week summer period.

Rashford had written to all MPs on Monday morning imploring them to make the government reverse its decision not to award free school meals vouchers in the summer.

The striker’s letter, and a subsequent interview on the BBC, stirred huge public interest.

However, Johnson admitted at Tuesday’s coronavirus press conference in Downing Street: “I talked to Marcus Rashford today and congratulated him on his campaign which, to be honest, I only became aware of very recently – today.”

The prime minister had been responding to a journalist asking if he has “lost touch” with the public.

He went on: “I thank him for what he has done. I think he is right to draw attention to this issue, and basically we’ve got large numbers of kids who haven’t been able to get back into school.”

