Boris Johnson has lost the Tories’ respect – so why has he not lost their support?

Rafael Behr
·5 min read

Many Conservative MPs would dump Boris Johnson in a flash if they could name the obvious successor. That is the wrong test. The replacement options become clear only once there is a vacancy, and obvious successors rarely succeed anyway. Westminster has buried many uncrowned dauphins.

There are other questions the Tories should be asking themselves. One is how much the opposition wants Johnson to stay. A lot, is the answer. For as long as Downing Street is occupied by a man who broke the law and lied about it, the government’s message is corrupted.

A dismal TV interview on Tuesday illustrated the problem. The prime minister had to begin by asserting his honesty, which is not something any politician can self-certify. He was then unable to summon plausible empathy for people feeling the strain from rising living costs. Asked about the plight of a 77-year-old woman who could not afford to feed herself and who spent her days travelling on buses to keep warm, the prime minister’s response was to claim credit – falsely – for introducing the subsidised transport regime that made her desolate journeys possible.

It was a revealing moment not because it was insensitive or dishonest, although it was both. The telling feature was Johnson’s compulsion to relate the question back to the only issue in which he can sustain any interest – himself.

Narcissism was less toxic when its bearer radiated good cheer. “Boris” the eternal optimist was a character who melted hard questions with a sunny disposition. But that persona has a twin, a sullen figure mostly hidden from the public eye but familiar to Downing Street insiders. This is brooding, needy Boris. He is always feeling betrayed and unappreciated. He is the kind of man who resents having his limelight blocked by a cold, hungry pensioner.

Whichever Johnson is on display, his ego hogs all the political bandwidth available for the Conservative party. That poses a dilemma for MPs. They can have an agenda to address the country’s economic and social needs, or they can spend their energy deflecting and dissimulating to cover for their delinquent leader. They cannot easily do both.

Actually, there is a third-way option. It involves pretending to be serious about government and hoping that something turns up. That method has served Johnson well enough in his career to date. A bet against him making a comeback is never safe.

Local elections this week are forecast to go against the Tories, but not on the scale that would allow Johnson’s enemies to extrapolate certain general election carnage. A swing to Labour in line with current opinion polls would amount to a normal midterm punishment beating for an incumbent administration, not a seismic event. Keir Starmer has successfully stabilised his party’s position by neutralising the most voter-repellent properties of Corbynism, but Labour doesn’t exude the dynamic drive of a project poised for power. Effective opposition leaders have a way of galvanising general political malaise into impatience for regime change, and making themselves the obvious vehicle to achieve it.

That energy is available to Starmer, but still untapped. He needs less of it with Johnson in Downing Street. Many Tories privately recognise that the Labour leader is morally and professionally more suitable for high office. That doesn’t stop them campaigning for their party, but it makes them less effective. As some Labour MPs found under Jeremy Corbyn, it is hard to be persuasive on the doorstep when you think your leader is unfit to be prime minister.

Even the hardcore Johnson loyalists don’t look to him for leadership or principle. His merit in their eyes is the absence of both qualities. The right wing in particular likes the way he yields to pressure, like political memory foam, shaping the government’s plans to the ideological contours of the body that most recently sat on him. There is also a cadre of over-promoted mediocrities – the likes of Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg, too many to list them all – whose function in Johnson’s cabinet is to be grateful that the bar was set low enough for their admittance.

That is a legacy of Brexit. It is the consequence of building an administration around an idea that made no sense as a plan for practical government. The price of joining Team Boris was giving up a place on Team Economic Reality, which diminished the pool of available talent.

Johnson has undoubted political successes to his name, but they are campaign credits: two London mayoral elections; the Brexit referendum; the 2019 general election. The periods in between have been a mishmash of indolence, prevarication and scandal. He has bounced back before, but he has never previously had his morose, self-pitying persona exposed to as much scrutiny as its jovial, ebullient “Boris” alter ego. As prime minister, there is nowhere to hide.

Tory MPs might also want to interrogate the sustainability of a political strategy built on one man’s unique ability to borrow votes from people who have never liked their party. Post-Johnson, London is Labour again.

There are plausible grounds to think that the 2019 general electoral gains are more durable – that a profound cultural realignment occurred over Brexit in places where Labour support had decayed over many years. But if that were certain, Tories would be less fixated on the charismatic electoral voodoo that was their reason for making Johnson leader in the first place. Fear that no one could repeat the trick is their unvoiced reason for keeping him. That anxiety speaks volumes about the demoralisation and intellectual debilitation of many Conservative MPs. They have no respect for their leader, yet they are unable to imagine what they would be without him.

  • Rafael Behr is a Guardian columnist

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl