Boris Johnson 'won't announce any changes to lockdown before May 7 renewal deadline'

The prime minister is not expected to announce changes to the current lockdown measures before the official review date of May 7. (PA)

Boris Johnson is not expected to announce any changes to the lockdown measures before Thursday, the official deadline to renew restrictions.

The UK is in its sixth week of social distancing restrictions after the government announced on April 17 that measures would be kept in place for “at least” another three weeks,

Legislation requires the government to review social distancing measures every 21 day, with the government set to hold a Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) meeting scheduled for May 7.

However, it is currently unclear if the lockdown will be extended in its current state beyond that date, or if measures will start to be graduallt eased from May 7.

The prime minister returned to No.10 this week following his own personal batt.e with COVID-19 and addressed the nation on Monday.

Johnson has promised to reveal “a comprehensive plan” on easing social distancing restrictions.

He recently suggested measures to ease the current coronavirus lockdown, which are yet to be announced, could include wearing masks.

Ministers are not considering recommending the use of medical-quality masks, advice which may divert supplies away from the front line.

According to the PA news agency, one of the issues they are considering is what kind of materials to advise to be used as coverings.

A report published last Thursday claimed people may be permitted to see ten friends or family members as lockdown restrictions for coronavirus are eased.

A closed sign is displayed in the door of a restaurant as the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak continues, in London, Thursday, April 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

People would be allowed to select an unchangeable list of friends and family they wanted to meet for meals and social activities.

According to the Mail Online, the list would be drawn from only two households an it is hoped the change in rules would help to prevent loneliness.

A Whitehall source said: “If we can find a way to allow a bit more flexibility without risking transmission of the disease running higher then we will do it.”

Meanwhile, a new Ipsos Mori poll published today revealed two-thirds of Britons would feel uncomfortable attending large public gatherings, like sports events or concerts after the UK’s coronavirus lockdown measures are eased.

This is a developing story. More to follow...