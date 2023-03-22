Boris Johnson – live: Ex-PM fights for political future in committee showdown

Boris Johnson's political future hangs in the balance as he appears before a committee of MPs investigating whether he lied to the House of Commons over the Partygate scandal.

The former prime minister must answer claims from one-time aides and No 10 insiders which sit uncomfortably alongside his defence that he was told Covid rules were fully observed at Downing Street parties during lockdown.

Ahead of the hearing, the Privileges Committee published evidence including accounts from a No 10 official claiming Mr Johnson “had the opportunity to shut down” lockdown gatherings in Downing Street but “allowed the culture to continue”.

In other key evidence, Simon Case, Mr Johnson’s cabinet secretary, said he never told Mr Johnson Covid rules were followed. Jack Doyle, then-comms chief, said the same.

Mr Johnson insists there was “no evidence” he intentionally misled parliament, and his statements on Partygate were made in "good faith".

If the committee MPs find against him, they will decide a punishment, which could be a written apology, docking of salary or suspension from the Commons for a specific period.

13:54 , Liam James

Democracy needs trust, says Harman

14:07 , Liam James

In her opening statement, the chair of the committee Harriet Harman said that without trust in what ministers say “our entire parliamentary democracy is undermined”.

Johnson as Harman introduces the hearing (Reuters)

Jacob Rees-Mogg watches Boris Johnson at Partygate committee

14:05 , Liam James

Former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is sitting in on the Privileges Committee, joining fellow Tory backbencher Michael Fabricant for Boris Johnson‘s hearing.

Boris Johnson takes his seat (UK Parliament)

Boris Johnson appears before Partygate committee

14:03 , Liam James

Boris Johnson has taken his seat before the committee of MPs investigating whether he knowingly misled parliament over parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.

The Privilege Committee of seven MPs, three Conservatives, three Labour members and an SNP member, has been investigating the background of the former prime minister's statements to parliament since last year.

Mr Johnson said there is no evidence that he was intentionally misleading, and said any comments were made in "good faith".

The hearing is expected to last as long as four hours. If the committee finds Mr Johnson lied, they will then decide his punishment; which could be his suspension as MP.

Rishi Sunak ‘won’t watch' Partygate hearing

13:48 , Liam James

Rishi Sunak is not planning on watching Boris Johnson’s grilling by the Privileges Committee.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “He has a busy afternoon. He is welcoming members of the victorious England men’s ICC T20 Cricket World Cup team to Downing Street this afternoon. He will be focused on helping aspiring cricketers.”

Neither has Mr Sunak read Mr Johnson’s defence dossier which suggests the prime minister may be bewildered why he was fined over partygate.

Mr Sunak’s press secretary said: “I don’t believe he has had time to go through what is quite a lengthy dossier.”

The Boris Johnson circus is back in town – he is about to remind us why he can never be trusted again

13:26 , Liam James

Sean O’Grady expects quite the show this afternoon:

I’m still deciding which treats will best accompany Boris Johnson’s appearance before the House of Commons Committee of Privileges. Seeing as he took the biscuit so many times in lockdown, and spent so long cheekily getting away with it, maybe a pack of Jammie Dodgers.

An enormous cake also seems appropriate as we observe the high protest of cakeism in a last-ditch defence of the doctrine that defines his approach to policy choices (and indeed life itself). And, of course, a nice bacon sandwich as we watch the infamous greased piglet of Westminster finally meet his fate.

Opinion: Johnson brings back the circus – reminding us why he can never be trusted

‘He probably doesn’t need me to tell him'

12:54 , Matt Mathers

Sunak says he respects the police’s decision to issue him with a fine for breaching Covid rules and that he apologised.

He says that a Civil Service report concluded he had no prior knowledge of the gathering.

PM adds “he probably doesn’t need me to tell him that because he’s probably spoken to the report’s author more than I have.”

Mr Sunak finishes up by listing what he says is government’s progress on tackling priorities on inflation and energy bills.

He also says the government is tackling NHS waiting lists and has a plan to “stop the boats”.

They’ve never had it so good?

12:48 , Matt Mathers

Starmer rounds up his questions by accusing the government of failing on crime, the NHS and cost of living squeeze.

He says it’s the same thing from Sunak every week: refusing to take responsibility.

Why does he continue to tell the British people “they’ve never had it so good?” he concludes.

‘I’ve prosecuted countless rapists'

12:45 , Matt Mathers

After Sunak accuses Labour of being “soft on crime”, Starmer hits back saying the only criminal investigation the PM has been involved in is the one “that found him guilty of breaking the law”.

Starmer adds he prosecuted “countless rapists” when he was director of the CPS.

He adds he wants tougher sentences from criminals after Sunak said Labour voted against them.

‘A lot further away than north London'

12:41 , Matt Mathers

Starmer adds Conservative MPs should be “ashamed of that record”.

He says the PM should stop “boasting” and “blaming others” and tell the country when he will get theft and burglary charges “back to where they were before they wrecked policing”.

Sunak hits back saying North Yorkshire is a “lot further away than north London.”

PM says crime is down 50 per cent since the Conservatives have been in power.

‘4 per cent of cases'

12:37 , Matt Mathers

Starmer says the PM stands there and “pretends everything is fine”, adding: “He’s out of touch”.

Labour leader adds Sunak should “get out of Westminster, get out of Kensington - and I don’t mean to Malibu - to the streets of Britain and go there and tell people it’s all fine...and see what reaction he gets”.

Labour leader says the answer Sunak didn’t give on crime in the previous reply was “4 per cent of cases”.

Goverment on course to meet targets on rape cases - Starmer

12:33 , Matt Mathers

Sunak dodges the specific question and says neighbourhood crime is down by 25 per cent.

Will Starmer tell him the answer in his reply?

PM adds the government is on course to meet its targets of doubling the number of rape cases “reaching the courts”.

He says there was a 65 per cent increase in rape convictions last year.

‘Crime is out of control'

12:29 , Matt Mathers

Starmer responds saying that “people are fed up” with a government that never takes responsibility for the problems facing the country.

He says that after 13 years of Tory rule, “crime is out of control and people are paying the price”.

He cites the case of a woman who was beaten with a baseball bat but no one had been brought to justice three years after the attack.

Starmer adds this was “not an unusual case” and asks the PM if he will tell the Commons the charge rate for theft and burglary.

‘Dysfunctional'

12:24 , Matt Mathers

Starmer goes on to note police forces’- and the Met’s - poor record on rape cases. He says that on “his watch” rape charges are at 1.6 per cent.

Sunak responds by saying that primary responsibility for the Met lies with the London mayor, Sadiq Khan.

He adds that Casey described the relationship between the Met and mayor as “dysfunctional”.

PM asks Starmer if he will take up these matters with the mayor

‘Sheer negligence'

12:20 , Matt Mathers

Starmer says what the PM referred to wasn’t mandatory.

“How can it be possible to have different standards for recruitment in different police forces?” he asks.

Labour leader highlights a part of the Casey report which said the government had taken a “hands off” approach to policing over the past 13 years.

“Let’s call it what it really is: sheer negligence”, he adds.

‘Already taking measures'

12:18 , Matt Mathers

Sunak responds by saying there is “no need” to back the plan because we are “already taking measures” to tackle issues raised in the report.

He says he met with police officials and Baroness Casey months ago and they agreed to implement a statutory code of practice for officer vetting.

PM adds that all forces are now checking their ranks for potential rapists and killers as well as those who have been accused of domestic violence.

‘Patchwork vetting systems'

12:14 , Matt Mathers

Starmer says he takes it from the PM’s answer that the government does accept findings of Casey report in full.

He criticises “patchwork vetting systems” that left the door open for officers like Wayne Couzens and David Carrick to join forces.

Labour leader add that the problems with policing extend beyond the Met to forces across the country.

He asks Sunak if the government will back a Labour plan for mandatory national vetting.

‘Appalled'

12:10 , Matt Mathers

After paying tribute to PC Palmer, who was murdered during a terror attack, Keir Starmer uses his first question to ask PM whether he accepts the findings of Baroness Louise Casey’s report into the Met Police.

Sunak also pays tribute to PC Palmer and says he was “appalled” to read the report, which included the Met was institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic.

He adds that some of the incidents noted in the review were unacceptable and shouldn’t have happened.

Sunak says that the government has already taken several steps to improve the force and will continue working with the London mayor to make further changes.

PMQs starts

12:02 , Matt Mathers

Rishi Sunak is now at the despatch box for PMQs.

We’ll be bringing you text updates throughout the session - you can also watch it live on our YouTube channel (below).

Have your say and take part in our poll below: Did Boris Johnson deliberately mislead parliament?

11:50 , Liam James

Sunak due in PMQs

11:47 , Liam James

Rishi Sunak will face PMQs at 12pm, hours before his renewed Brexit deal goes to a vote of MPs.

Yesterday, the European Research Group of Tory backbenchers announced they would not vote for the prime minister’s deal, calling new arrangements for Northern Ireland “useless”.

Mr Sunak’s predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, have also said they will not vote for the deal.

Protesters outside parliament ahead of Partygate hearing

11:27 , Liam James

Political activist Steve Bray holds ‘partygate’ and anti-Boris Johnson placards outside Portcullis House opposite Parliament (AFP/Getty)

Protesters outside parliament this morning (AFP/Getty)

‘They’ll get bored’: No 10 thought Partygate would fizzle out

11:20 , Liam James

Officials in Downing Street thought journalists investigating the Partygate scandal would “get bored” in the face of a “robust” defence.

Messages between Jack Doyle, then-director of communications at No 10, and an unnamed official, reveal the thinking in Boris Johnson’s inner circle as the Daily Mirror prepared to break the first news of parties in Downing Street during lockdown on 30 November 2021.

Discussing how to respond to the paper, the unnamed official suggested what would eventually become the No 10 statement on the matter: “Covid rules have been followed at all times.”

In response Mr Doyle said: “Just be robust and they’ll get bored.”

(Privileges Committee)

Boris Johnson was warned against claiming Covid guidance was followed

10:50 , Liam James

It has emerged that Boris Johnson was warned by his principle private secretary Martin Reynolds against claiming that all Covid guidance had been followed at No 10 parties but went ahead and issued a denial.

An account to the committee ahead of its grilling shows Mr Reynolds questioned whether the suggestion was “realistic”. He said Mr Johnson agreed to delete the mention of guidance – before going on to make the denial at PMQs regardless.

Mr Reynolds said: “He did not welcome the interruption but told me that he had received reassurances that the comms event was within the rules,” the former adviser said.

“I accepted this but questioned whether it was realistic to argue that all guidance had been followed at all times, given the nature of the working environment in No 10. He agreed to delete the reference to guidance.”

But – on December 8 2021 – Mr Johnson choose to tell the Commons that “the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”.

Boris Johnson leaves home as Partygate evidence published

10:37 , Liam James

Boris Johnson has been pictured leaving his London home after MPs published evidence from their investigation into whether he misled parliament.

The former prime minister is due to appear before the Privileges Committee at 2pm.

Johnson outside his house just now (PA)

He is due in parliament at 2pm (AFP/Getty)

Comms chief says ‘highly unusual’ for him not to warn Boris Johnson over party

10:29 , Liam James

Boris Johnson’s former communications chief Lee Cain said it would have been “highly unusual” for him not to have raised concerns with the then-prime minister about a garden party in No 10 during the pandemic.

Mr Cain said he could not remember if he personally had a conversation with the prime minister about it, but stated that he told Mr Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings about his concerns over the 20 May 2020 gathering.

In his evidence to the committee, Mr Johnson noted that Mr Cain told him he might have raised concerns but could not recall.

Mr Cain initially raised his doubts about the event in response to an email from the then prime minister’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting staff to the “socially distanced drinks”.

Mr Cain said he told Mr Cummings about his concerns who “agreed it should not take place and said he would raise the issue with Martin and the prime minister”.

(Privileges Committee)

Boris Johnson 'had chance to shut parties down but chose not to’

10:20 , Liam James

Boris Johnson had the opportunity to stop the lockdown partying in Downing Street, but allowed the culture to continue, according to a No 10 official.

The Privileges Committee evidence shows that the unnamed employee alleges the route Mr Johnson would take through Downing Street looked straight into the press room, so it would have been “impossible” not to know they were happening.

“He had the opportunity to shut them down but joined in, made speeches, had a drink with staff. He could have taken the issue up with Martin Reynolds, his principal private secretary, to shut them down. He could see what was happening and allowed the culture to continue,” the official said.

Comms adviser denies telling Boris Johnson guidance was followed

10:08 , Liam James

Jack Doyle, who was Boris Johnson’s communications chief when the partygate story broke, denied ever telling the then-prime minister that Covid-19 guidance was followed at all times in No 10.

In his evidence to the Privileges Committee, Mr Doyle was asked whether he assured the then-prime minister that Covid-19 rules were followed at all times.

He said: “As per my evidence to the Sue Gray report, in relation to the events I attended I said I believed no rules were broken.”

But asked whether he told Mr Johnson “Covid guidance” was followed at all times, Mr Doyle said: “No.” His answer was the same as that of Simon Case, then-cabinet secretary.

In Mr Johnson’s evidence to the committee, Mr Johnson said advisers assured him guidance was followed at all times.

(Privileges Committee)

Top civil servant says he never told Boris Johnson gatherings followed rules

09:59 , Liam James

Britain’s most senior civil servant has said he did not give Boris Johnson assurances that Covid rules were followed at all times in No 10 during lockdown.

Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, submitted written evidence to a committee due grill Mr Johnson later on whether he misled MPs over the Partygate scandal.

Matt Mathers brings you more detail on the cabinet secretary’s key claim:

Top civil servant says he never told Boris Johnson gatherings followed rules

I told Boris Johnson it was a drinks party, says Cummings

09:52 , Liam James

Boris Johnson’s ex-adviser Dominic Cummings said it was “comical” the former prime minister thought a garden party in Downing Street on 20 May 2020 was a work event.

In evidence to the Privileges Committee, Mr Cummings said Mr Johnson “certainly knew it was a drinks party because I told him”.

This event was the one former principal private secretary to Mr Johnson, Martin Reynolds, sent an email about, telling people to “bring your own booze!”

In the House of Commons, Mr Johnson apologised for attending the drinks party, but said he thought it was a “work event”.

(Privileges Committee)

Cabinet secretary never told Boris Johnson rules were followed

09:45 , Liam James

Simon Case, Mr Johnson’s cabinet secretary, saying he never told the prime minister that Covid rules were followed at parties in Downing Street during periods of lockdown.

The Privileges Committee’s evidence also showed Mr Case said he did not advise the then-prime minister that no parties were held in Downing Street during Covid restrictions and he did not know whether anyone else gave such assurances.

In a 52-page defence submitted to the committee, the former prime minister said he received assurances from advisers that rules were followed before he made the claim in the Commons.

(Privileges Committee)

No 10 official questioned ‘all guidance was followed’ line

09:30 , Liam James

An official questioned whether Boris Johnson could realistically claim all guidance was followed in Downing Street events during lockdown, evidence published by the Privileges Committee shows.

Martin Reynolds, principal private secretary to Boris Johnson from October 2019 to March 2022, said that he recalled asking Boris Johnson about the line proposed for PMQs on 7 December, suggesting that all rules and guidance had been followed.

Mr Reynolds said the former PM “did not welcome the interruption but told me that he had received reassurances that the comms event was within the rules”.

“I accepted this but questioned whether it was realistic to argue that all guidance had been followed at all times, given the nature of the working environment in Number 10.

“He agreed to delete the reference to guidance”.

BYOB party was ‘bad idea’, No 10 official warned

09:27 , Liam James

One No 10 official warned Boris Johnson’s former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds that the “bring your own booze” party in Downing Street was a “bad idea”.

According to the Privileges Committee’s supporting documents, the official said: “I saw the invite and I expressed my concern to Martin that I thought this was a bad idea. I declined the invitation.

“I heard that there were so many people who were unhappy about the party that they were not going to go.”

Partygate evidence published

09:14 , Liam James

The Privileges Committee has published a dossier of evidence collected during its investigation into whether former prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament over rule-breaking Covid-19 lockdown parties.

Johnson is due to appear before the committee later on Wednesday.

09:08 , Liam James

We are waiting on the publication of the Privileges Committee’s evidence in the Partygate investigation over Boris Johnson’s Commons statements.

The evidence was due at 9am. We will bring you an update as soon as it is published.

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss set to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal

09:01 , Liam James

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have said they will vote against Rishi Sunak‘s Brexit deal.

Former prime minister, Mr Johnson, who had already voiced concerns about the deal brokered with Brussels, confirmed that he will not be backing the deal when MPs vote on the Stormont brake in the Commons later on Wednesday.

Thomas Kingsley writes:

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss set to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal

Partygate evidence to be published ahead of Boris Johnson’s TV grilling

08:02 , Liam James

The Privileges Committee is set to publish its Partygate evidence at 9am – hours before Boris Johnson faces a grilling which could determine his political future.

The committee will publish a “core bundle” of evidence this morning which will be referred to throughout this afternoon’s session with the former prime minister which is due to get underway at 2pm and could last four hours.

All evidence compiled by the seven-member committee as part of its investigation into whether Mr Johnson knowingly misled the House of Commons over his partygate denials has already been shared with the former prime minister’s team.

Jeremy Hunt: Inflation fall not inevitable

08:02 , Liam James

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that “falling inflation isn’t inevitable”, following the latest inflation figures.

The rate of Consumer Price Index inflation rose to 10.4 per cent in February from 10.1 per cent in January, according to the ONS.

“Falling inflation isn’t inevitable, so we need to stick to our plan to halve it this year,” the chancellor said.

“We recognise just how tough things are for families across the country, so as we work towards getting inflation under control we will help families with cost-of-living support worth £3,300 on average per household this year.”

Johnson’s partygate defence ‘complete and utter nonsense’, say Covid bereaved

07:45 , Liam James

A man whose father died with Covid-19, and was buried a day before Boris Johnson was photographed sitting with his wife Carrie and staff at a table with wine and cheese in the No 10 garden, described the former prime minister’s partygate defence as “complete and utter nonsense”.

Mr Johnson accepted he misled MPs, but said his denials were made “in good faith” based on what he “honestly” knew at the time.

Johnson’s partygate defence ‘complete and utter nonsense’, say Covid bereaved

Inflation rises to 10.4%

07:20 , Liam James

The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 10.4 per cent in February, with food and drink prices again driving the rise, the Office for National Statistics said.

The latest rate was up from 10.1 per cent in January, but has not tipped near to last year’s peak of 11.1 per cent seen in October.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation ticked up in February, mainly driven by rising alcohol prices in pubs and restaurants following discounting in January.

“Food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose to their highest rate in over 45 years with particular increases for some salad and vegetable items as high energy costs and bad weather across parts of Europe led to shortages and rationing.

“These were partially offset by falls in the cost of motor fuel, where the annual inflation rate has eased for seven consecutive months.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s pensions shake-up receives support from MPs

07:00 , Emily Atkinson

MPs have supported a pensions shake-up that Rishi Sunak claims will help reduce NHS waiting lists.

The Prime Minister argued the tax cut for people with pension pots worth more than £1 million will result in doctors taking on more hours, although he could not say how many will stay in work because of it.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt used his Budget last week to abolish the tax-free limit on pensions savings, which had stood at £1.07 million.

More on this story below:

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s pensions shake-up receives support from MPs

06:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Boris Johnson is set to appear before the Privileges Committee on Wednesday 22 March to answer questions from fellow MPs trying to determine if he lied to parliament with his Partygate denials.

The former prime minister published a defence dossier on Tuesday ahead of his appearance, appropriating blame to advisors and criticising parliament’s inquiry.

Here are some of the key arguments Mr Johnson made as his political fate hangs in the balance.

Boris Johnson’s key arguments to MPs ahead of Privileges Committee appearance

John Rentoul: What Boris Johnson said in his Partygate defence dossier – and what he really meant

06:00 , Emily Atkinson

Our chief political commentator reads between the lines of the former prime minister’s submission to the Committee of Privileges:

What Johnson said in his Partygate defence – and what he really meant | John Rentoul

From cake to Cummings: Key points from Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence

05:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Boris Johnson has accepted that he misled MPs but insisted his Partygate denials were made “in good faith” based on what he “honestly” knew at the time.

The former prime minister insisted in his written evidence to the Privileges Committee inquiry that he “did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the house”.

His 52-page defence dossier was published on Tuesday, a day before he faces a live grilling by the cross-party group of MPs in a hearing that could decide his political fate. The committee said Mr Johnson’s legal argument “contains no new documentary evidence” and that it had to be resubmitted on Tuesday because of “a number of errors and typos”.

Read the full story by Thomas Kingsley here:

From cake to Cummings: Key points from Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence

Watch: Rishi Sunak ‘proud’ of economic decisions after being told carer can’t afford a lightbulb

05:00 , Emily Atkinson

Boris Johnson’s ‘bombshell’ Partygate defence branded weak by Tory MPs ahead of TV grilling

04:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Boris Johnson faces a “torrid time” at Wednesday’s showdown grilling on whether he lied over Partygate, according to Conservatives MPs who branded his defence dossier weak and predicted that he would be found guilty and punished.

The former prime minister lashed out at the committee of MPs investigating whether he lied to parliament – accusing the cross-party group of “absurd, illogical and partisan” claims in his 52-page dossier.

Battling to save his career, Mr Johnson admitted that he had misled parliament about Covid rule-breaking – but insisted his denials were made “in good faith” based on what he “honestly” knew at the time.

Full story by Adam Forrest here:

Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence branded weak by Tory MPs

Pro-Brexit ERG brands key part of Rishi Sunak’s deal ‘practically useless’

04:00 , Emily Atkinson

A group of hardline Brexiteer Tory MPs have labelled a key element of Rishi Sunak’s post-Brexit deal with the EU “practically useless”.

The European Research Group (ERG) revealed its scathing verdict about the compromise agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol struck last month, following analysis by its “star chamber” of lawyers.

But ERG chair Mark Francois refused to say how members will vote on the so-called Stormont brake when MPs get their say in the Commons on Wednesday.

Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:

Pro-Brexit Tory group brands key part of Rishi Sunak’s deal ‘practically useless’

Editorial: Boris Johnson can get angry over Partygate – but he will get no special treatment

03:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Loyalists to the ex-PM have made disgraceful attacks on the long-established and balanced procedure to deal with serious allegations against members of the House.

Editorial: Johnson’s get angry over Partygate – but he will get no special treatment

Suella Braverman backs Met Police chief as she rejects ‘institutional racism’ label

03:00 , Emily Atkinson

Suella Braverman has rejected the “label” of institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia applied to the Metropolitan Police by a damning review.

The home secretary backed commissioner Sir Mark Rowley’s stance on Baroness Casey’s report, which was triggered by the murder of Sarah Everard.

He told a press conference he accepted the “deeply troubling diagnosis” that the force contains racists, misogynists and homophobes and has systemic failings, but would not use the term “institutional”.

Our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden has more:

Suella Braverman backs Met Police chief as she rejects ‘institutional racism’ label

02:00 , Emily Atkinson

Boris Johnson’s ‘bombshell’ Partygate defence branded weak by Tory MPs ahead of TV grilling

01:00 , Emily Atkinson

Boris Johnson faces a “torrid time” at Wednesday’s showdown grilling on whether he lied over Partygate, according to Conservatives MPs who branded his defence dossier weak and predicted that he would be found guilty and punished.

The former prime minister lashed out at the committee of MPs investigating whether he lied to parliament – accusing the cross-party group of “absurd, illogical and partisan” claims in his 52-page dossier.

Battling to save his career, Mr Johnson admitted that he had misled parliament about Covid rule-breaking – but insisted his denials were made “in good faith” based on what he “honestly” knew at the time.

Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:

Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence branded weak by Tory MPs

Sean O’Grady: Who is winning the Scottish leadership race? Not the SNP

00:00 , Emily Atkinson

It seems much longer than five weeks since Nicola Sturgeon announced her intention to resign as first minister of Scotland and as leader of the Scottish National Party, writes Sean O’Grady. Since her decision to depart front-line politics, and from a position of relative political strength and stability, the SNP has gone into apparent meltdown. Whoever gets to succeed Sturgeon will have to rebuild the party and the cause of independence as well as govern the country.

Who is winning the Scottish leadership race? Not the SNP

Watch: Putin hits out at British plans to supply Ukraine with weapons containing nuclear components

Tuesday 21 March 2023 23:00 , Emily Atkinson

Tom Peck: The hardline Brexiteers of the ERG have no choice but to live in their own fantasyland

Tuesday 21 March 2023 22:00 , Emily Atkinson

What made life tough was the occasional re-emergence of Mark Francois, given that his stupidity is so profound it comes with its own magnetic field, writes Tom Peck.

His role, since 2016, has been to turn up not when something stupid has happened, but when something sensible has happened, and to then say no to it, on account of it not being stupid enough for him.

The Brexiteers of the ERG have no choice but to live in fantasyland | Tom Peck

Rishi Sunak declines invitation to discuss NI protocol negotiations

Tuesday 21 March 2023 21:30 , Emily Atkinson

European Scrutiny Committee chair Sir William Cash has said prime minister Rishi Sunak declined an invitation to speak to the committee around the government’s negotiations around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He complained it had “proven exceptionally difficult” to secure a minister to appear before the committee, as Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris appeared to answer questions.

(REUTERS)

Sir William added: “We were promised engagement but the government has failed to deliver anything meaningful ... it appears clear to us that the government set its course weeks if not months ago and has done all it can to avoid being diverted from it.

“The Windsor Framework is a significant development in the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU, it’s legal complexity speaks for us and there is a vast amount of paperwork, and its provisions will impact the people and businesses of Northern Ireland and Great Britain.”

We need to do more on the generators of growth, says former Tory minister

Tuesday 21 March 2023 21:00 , Emily Atkinson

A Tory former cabinet minister has said “we need to do more on the generators of growth”.

Simon Clarke, who served as communities secretary under Liz Truss and recently set up the Conservative Growth Group, told the Commons there were many welcomed measures in the Budget.

However, he noted “there were of course some aspects which I wish had been different”, adding: “I’ve made no secret of my deep concern about the decisions surrounding the future of our corporation tax increases. I think we’ve seen the consequences already with the decision of AstraZeneca to choose the Republic of Ireland over the UK for their next investment.

“I do welcome the offsetting benefits of the full expensing which was announced by the chancellor. If that is to work, it is vital that is a permanent decision rather than temporary relief otherwise it will have a distorting effect on business investment.”

He went on: “I also believe and this will not surprise members across the House that we need to do more on the generators of growth more generally. I would particularly point out the importance of housing...We know that in the end the only sustainable way to improve our economic activity in this space but also the social justice of our housing debate is to build more homes, addressing the challenges of both nimbyism, but also nutrient neutrality.”

Tuesday 21 March 2023 20:30 , Emily Atkinson

Important to have Stormont brake in place ‘sooner rather than later’, says NI secretary

Tuesday 21 March 2023 20:00 , Emily Atkinson

Asked whether a vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday is being regarded as a “meaningful vote” on the whole Windsor Framework, Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said it is a vote on the statutory instrument that activates the Stormont brake.

He told the European Scrutiny Committee that is important to have the Stormont brake in place “sooner rather than later because there has been a lot of speculation as to what it does and what it can’t do”.

“This codifies it in black and white so people can actually see it for itself as a very important part of that democratic check,” he said.

Johnson ‘very much looking forward’ to hearing

Tuesday 21 March 2023 19:30 , Emily Atkinson

Boris Johnson has said he is “very much” looking forward to his appearance before MPs investigating whether he knowingly misled Parliament over Partygate.

In a statement ahead of Wednesday’s hearing of the Commons Privileges Committee, the former prime minister said: “I look forward very much to the committee session tomorrow.

(PA Wire)

“I believe that the evidence conclusively shows that I did not knowingly or recklessly mislead Parliament.

“The committee has produced not a shred of evidence to show that I have.”

Gary Lineker in pointed ‘fibs’ tweets after Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence published

Tuesday 21 March 2023 19:10 , Emily Atkinson

Gary Lineker has tweeted about people who “constantly tell fibs” less than an hour after Boris Johnson’s legal defence over Partygate was published.

The former PM insisted in his written evidence to the inquiry that his denials over lockdown parties in No 10 were made “in good faith” and based on what he “honestly” knew at the time.

The BBC football presenter tweeted: “When folk constantly tell fibs, it’s really difficult to know when they’re telling the truth. I imagine it’s even a challenge for themselves.”

Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:

Gary Lineker tweets about ‘fibs’ after Boris’s Partygate defence published

No 10 rejects ERG’s criticism of Windsor Framework

Tuesday 21 March 2023 18:50 , Emily Atkinson

Downing Street has rejected criticism from the European Research Group of the Stormont brake and the prime minister’s Windsor Framework deal.

The ERG called the brake “practically useless”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The brake addresses the democratic deficit and provides a clear democratic safeguard for the people of Northern Ireland.

“It goes further than the July 2021 command paper and the Bill, ends the ratchet of automatic presumption of dynamic alignment, it puts the arrangements in Northern Ireland under a new framework of democratic control. It covers all the rules that could cause issues for Northern Ireland and is a matter for the UK alone, with no role for the European Union in deciding when the brake is used or agreeing whether the rule is disapplied.

“Clearly we don’t accept that characterisation,” he said.

Tuesday 21 March 2023 18:30 , Emily Atkinson

No 10 refuses to be drawn over ex-PM’s dossier

Tuesday 21 March 2023 18:10 , Emily Atkinson

Downing Street refused to be drawn on Boris Johnson’s claim that it “remains unclear” to him, and possibly prime minister Rishi Sunak, about why they were fined for breaching lockdown laws.

The claim came in his submission to the Privileges Committee.

The prime minister’s official spokesman referred to Mr Sunak’s statement at the time, saying: “You’ll remember the prime minister and then chancellor issued a statement at the time and I think he set out his position and views very clearly on that. I don’t have any more to add to what he said.”

The spokesman said that Mr Sunak would not be watching Mr Johnson’s appearance before the Privileges Committee on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak says he’s ‘proud’ of economic record after being told of carer who can’t afford light bulb

Tuesday 21 March 2023 17:50 , Emily Atkinson

Rishi Sunak said he was “proud” of his economic record when questioned about a carer who cannot afford to buy a light bulb in the cost of living crisis.

In a BBC Breakfast interview on Tuesday morning, the prime minister was challenged on the impact of the crisis and was told of a carer called Nicky, forced to sit in darkness in her kitchen because she cannot afford a light bulb on her £10.50 an hour wage.

“She can’t afford a light bulb until her daughter gets paid next week,” interviewer Jon Kay told the prime minister.

Thomas Kingsley has more:

Sunak says he’s ‘proud’ of record after being told carer can’t afford light bulb

Sunak team has more damaging material on Boris, says Cummings

Tuesday 21 March 2023 17:30 , Emily Atkinson

Dominic Cummings has claimed that Rishi Sunak’s team will have access to far more damaging material in government which could “smash” Mr Johnson’s chances of returning to No 10. “Much remains unpublished,” he wrote in a new blog.

He added: “So if Sunak’s team is crashing, there’ll be people in No 10 who’ll think ‘we may be doomed but we’ll finish the trolley off’. And spads [special advisers] who’d relish it will be helped by officials who don’t want the trolley smashing around again as they prepare for Starmer.”

Windsor Framework ‘a turning point for Northern Ireland’

Tuesday 21 March 2023 17:10 , Emily Atkinson

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has told the European Scrutiny Committee that his primary objective is to get the Stormont Executive and Assembly up and running.

He described the Windsor Framework as representing an “important opportunity for a turning point for Northern Ireland”.

(PA)

He insists it protects the economic rights of the people in Northern Ireland, and deals with the every day issues that people and businesses in the region had faced due to the operation of the Brexit protocol.

“We have rewritten the protocol treaty and replaced it with a radical legally binding new Windsor Framework, something many said could not be done,” he told MPs.

Gove urges government to ‘empower local leaders'

Tuesday 21 March 2023 16:50 , Emily Atkinson

Government needs to “empower local leaders” to see sustainable growth, communities secretary Michael Gove told MPs.

Referring to Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, Mr Gove said he has “signed a devolution deal, a new trailblazer deal and Mayor Burnham says that this deal marks a new era for English devolution”.

He added: “I know there will be some Conservatives who will not always necessarily want to hear praise for Mayor Burnham, but I think it’s important that we all recognise across this House, if we want to see our country operate in a way which gives us truly sustainable growth, that we need to empower local leaders.”

‘Over 168 years since a party in power had wages lower at the end of its time in office’

Tuesday 21 March 2023 16:30 , Emily Atkinson

It is “over 168 years” since a “party in power had wages lower at the end of its time in office”, shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband has claimed.

He said: “The Office for Budget Responsibility says we’re in the midst of the biggest fall in living standards on record, not a mention of that in (Michael Gove’s) pantomime speech...How can that be a plan that is working?”

(via REUTERS)

He added: “Over 168 years this fovernment stands out for its failure to deliver on what I think all sides can agree that British people have a right to expect which is rising standards of living, and throw in the highest tax burden since the 1950s, public services which are crumbling in so many areas, debt up, it’s no wonder the British people are asking what do they have to show for 13 years of this lot.”

Raising the abolition of the pensions tax relief Lifetime Allowance, he said Labour “will be forcing a vote this evening”, adding: “So I say to members on all sides of the House, when they vote on this measure tonight, if they vote for this Budget measure, they will be voting for a tax cut of almost £250,000 for people with a £2 million pension pot. That might be the right priority for them, it’s not the right priority for us.”

Tuesday 21 March 2023 16:10 , Emily Atkinson

Boris Johnson ‘trusted Christmas party was within the rules'

Tuesday 21 March 2023 15:50 , Emily Atkinson

Boris Johnson said he trusted the assurances of his former director of communications Jack Doyle that a mid-pandemic Christmas party was “within the rules”.

“It is in this context that I understood that members of the press office, who were gathered for work purposes in No 10 leading the Government’s response to Covid-19, had wine and cheese and exchanged gifts at their desk.

(PA Wire)

“This did not sound to me like a breach of the rules or the guidance, let alone a party. Based on the information with which I was provided, this sounded like it was firmly within the work exception, and consistent with the guidance.

“Drinking wine or exchanging gifts at work and whilst working did not, in my view, turn an otherwise lawful workplace gathering into an unlawful one.”

Johnson claims he used word ‘party' as a shorthand

Tuesday 21 March 2023 15:30 , Emily Atkinson

In one section of his defence dossier, Boris Johnson cites WhatsApp messages, where he says he used the word “party” as a shorthand and wanted “the truth” to be published.

“Further support can be found in the contemporaneous WhatsApp messages involving me, which are in the committee’s possession.

“On 10 December 2021, I sent a message to Jack Doyle, stating: “Is there a way we could get the truth about this party out there”. I trusted the assurances that Jack Doyle and others had given me, so I wanted the “truth” as they had explained it and as I honestly believed it, to be published.

“I used “party” as shorthand because that it how it was being referred to in the media.”

Voices: ‘There are no bombshells in Boris Johnson’s angry pre-emptive strike against the Partygate committee’

Tuesday 21 March 2023 15:09 , Emily Atkinson

Johnson’s case rests heavily on the issue of intent, writes Andrew Grice. His allies hope this is what will allow the man David Cameron dubbed a “greased piglet” to wriggle free once again. However, it is far from clear the defence he set out today will pass the crucial test set by the committee – that if he misled the Commons (which even he admits), whether his actions were “inadvertent, reckless, or intentional.”

Opinion: There’s no bomshells in Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence dossier