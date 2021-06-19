Boris Johnson - live: By-election defeat ‘warning shot’, says Tory chair as more ‘blue wall’ seats in danger

Prime minister Boris Johnson has been warned more ‘blue wall’ seats are at risk following Chesham and Amersham by-election defeat (Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The government has been sent a “warning shot” by voters in the Chesham and Amersham by-election, the co-chairman of the Tories has said.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Amanda Milling said voters’ concerns over planning reforms and HS2 were “loud and clear” following the party’s defeat to the Liberal Democrats.

Ms Milling said the Conservatives were “listening” and would look at how they could regain their trust.

Boris Johnson has been warned more “blue wall” seats could be in danger following Thursday’s historic win for the Lib Dems.

Senior Tories say the prime minister must change course or face more defeats in southern seats, with a warning the Lib Dems could become the “natural party for the home counties”.

Former Cabinet ministers are among worried Conservatives calling on the prime minister to accept the danger that his “blue wall” will crumble – in a “mirror image” of Labour’s plight in the north.