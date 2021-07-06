Boris Johnson ‘to let pubs open until 11.15pm on Sunday’ for Euro 2020 final

England fans celebrate during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has reportedly gave the green light for pubs to remain open until 11:15pm on Sunday night in case the Euros final goes to extra time.

The sudden change in law comes just a day after the Mr Johnson announced the lifting of Covid restrictions on July 19th - including mask wearing.

Normally pubs must close their doors by 10.30pm but it is said an emergency tweak has been put in place to allow the venues to stay open to host all of the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

It is said it will go ahead regardless of whether England make it to the final.

A No10 source told the Sun: “As the entire nation comes together to enjoy the Euros final on Sunday, we’re putting extra time on licenses so fans can watch the whole game without fear of being kicked out before it’s over.

“And we’re backing England to make it there.”

It comes amid backlash from doctors, trade unions and health charities, who have expressed fears over the relaxed measures for Step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister confirmed at a press conference on Monday wearing masks will no longer be required by law except in medical settings from July 19.

This means that people will not have to wear face coverings by law in shops, on busy Tube carriages and buses, at pubs and restaurants or when enjoying shows at theatres and cinemas.

But the proposed idea has also divided the public with some calling it “reckless” while others have rejoiced at the thought of no longer having to wear the mask.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for face coverings to remain mandatory at least on public transport.

He said: “To throw off all protections at the same time when the infection rate is still going up is reckless.

“We need a balanced approach, we need to keep key protections in place, including masks, including ventilation and crucially... proper payments to those who need to self-isolate.”

While Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted he would wear a mask in crowded spaces.

Story continues

Mr Javid told Sky News: “For the foreseeable future I will be carrying a face mask with me, I think that’s a very responsible thing for anyone to do. As I have said, the pandemic is not over.

“If I’m in a crowded or enclosed space, I will wear a face mask. In fact I will wear one if I was next to someone or near someone that felt uncomfortable with others not wearing face masks.

“And that’s what I mean by personality responsibility.”

Read More

FTSE 100 latest: best shares to buy as Freedom Day lifts airlines

Headteachers in the dark as school bubbles set to end after July 19

Javid: Carrying a face mask after July 19 ‘responsible thing to do’