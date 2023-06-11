Nicola Sturgeon latest news: I am certain I have committed no offence, says former first minister

Nicola Sturgeon - Jane Barlow/PA

Nicola Sturgeon has said her arrest was “both a shock and deeply distressing” and that she “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

In a statement on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: “To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I know that this ongoing investigation is difficult for people, and I am grateful that so many continue to show faith in me and appreciate that I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country.”

She added: “Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.”

Ms Sturgeon attended a police station “by arrangement” on Sunday morning, where she was arrested at 10.09am and taken into custody by officers as part of Operation Branchform.

Detectives questioned the 52-year-old about “the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party” until 5.24pm. She was then released without charge pending further investigation.

Follow the latest updates below

06:35 PM

Breaking: Nicola Sturgeon issues statement on events of today

06:17 PM

JK Rowling reacts to Nicola Sturgeon arrest

The author, who has publicly clashed with the former first minister, shared the below on Twitter:

I'm not ashamed to admit I shed a tear. pic.twitter.com/QfAyzVjRau — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 11, 2023

05:55 PM

Breaking: Nicola Sturgeon released after being arrested 'as a suspect' and seven-hour interview

Nicola Sturgeon has been released after being arrested “as a suspect” and interviewed for more than seven hours by police investigating the SNP’s finances, writes Simon Johnson, our Scottish Political Editor.

The former first minister attended a police station “by arrangement” on Sunday morning, where she was arrested at 10.09am and taken into custody by officers as part of Operation Branchform.

Detectives questioned the 52-year-old about “the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party” until 5.24pm before releasing her.

Police Scotland said she was released without charge pending further investigation and a report would be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

05:46 PM

Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest sends shockwaves across Scottish politics

The arrest of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon by Police Scotland investigating the funding and finances of the SNP is a sensational development that has sent shockwaves across the Scottish political establishment.

It follows a two-year inquiry by senior detectives at Police Scotland, assisted by officers from the National Crime Agency, into what’s become known as the “missing £600,000”.



This cash was raised by a crowdfunding effort by the SNP leadership, while she was party leader and first minister of Scotland, to pay for a campaign in an independence referendum. But the vote hasn’t taken place and the money is missing.



Today, Sturgeon was being questioned in custody by detectives more than two months after her husband, Peter Murrell, was also arrested as a suspect.



Until Sunday, on the one occasion when she was asked about the police investigation, Sturgeon claimed that she had not been interviewed by the police. Police Scotland had never commented in any way on this claim.

Story continues

Alan Cochrane has this analysis

05:25 PM

Comment: 'Boris Johnson was one of the most consequential politicians in decades'

This is no funeral oration. I come to praise Boris Johnson, not to bury him, writes David Frost.

True, he is leaving Parliament, but only, as he himself says, “for now”. Even though he already has all the glittering prizes – editor of the Spectator, mayor of London, foreign secretary, and prime minister – I somehow doubt the story is over.

Many people assume that Boris and I go back a long way. We don’t. We were at Oxford at the same time, but never in the same circles. But our paths did cross in Brussels in the early 1990s when I was at the UK Mission and he was The Telegraph correspondent, launching attack after attack on the regulatory excesses of the Commission.

His colourful reporting about bent bananas captured a truth about the European Union – that it was set on a direction which, unless softened or halted, would in the end prove impossible for Britain to live with. It turned out we both thought that – and we would both come together, 25 years later, to get us out for good.

Over all that time, of course, Boris was developing the star quality and the public persona that would take him all the way to the top. His capacity to absorb criticism and connect with the audience on Have I Got News for You?, in the days when it was funny, was perhaps the first sign that we had a genuine political talent as well as a great writer. That talent took him through the ups and downs of his time as MP for Henley, and then to the great opportunity of mayor of London.

David Frost: We should doubt Boris’s story is over

04:46 PM

Appointments Commission did not support eight of Johnson's peerage nominations

The House of Lords appointments commission has confirmed it did not support the eight peerage nominees submitted in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours.

A spokesman for the independent commission said: “The House of Lords Appointments Commission (Holac) considered the nominations proposed by the Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP in line with its usual processes.

“All nominations made by Mr Johnson were received and processed by Holac.

“Eight nominees were not supported by the commission.

“The commission is advisory to the Prime Minister and is not involved in the appointment processes after providing advice.

“The commission does not comment on individuals.”

03:43 PM

Growing calls to suspend Sturgeon

Humza Yousaf has faced growing calls to suspend Sturgeon from the SNP pending the outcome of the police inquiry.

Angus MacNeil, the SNP Western Isles MP, tweeted: “This soap-opera has gone far enough, Nicola Sturgeon suspended others from the SNP for an awful lot less! Time for political distance until the investigation ends either way.”

Meanwhile, Craig Hoy, the Scottish Tory chairman, said: “Nicola Sturgeon and other senior SNP figures – including Humza Yousaf – must cooperate fully with this police investigation and commit to full transparency surrounding it.

“The SNP continue to be engulfed in murkiness and chaos. Humza Yousaf must now show some leadership and suspend his predecessor from the SNP.

“The SNP set that precedent when politicians such as Michelle Thomson and Natalie McGarry were under investigation and must do so again here.”

03:33 PM

'Huge ramifications' for future of Scottish politics, say Lib Dems

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Scottish Lib Dem leader, said: “It’s fair to say that today’s events will have huge ramifications both for the SNP and the future of Scottish politics.”

03:18 PM

Sturgeon's arrest is 'deeply concerning development', says Labour

Ian Murray, Labour’s shadow Scotland secretary, said Ms Sturgeon’s arrest was a “deeply concerning development” and that the “investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference”.

“For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP,” he said.

03:07 PM

Sturgeon vows to co-operate with investigation

Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to co-operate with the police investigation into the SNP’s finances following her arrest.

A spokeswoman for the former first minister said: “Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday 11 June, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform.

“Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so.”

02:42 PM

Nicola Sturgeon arrested

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the Scottish National Party’s funding and finances.

Ms Sturgeon, 52, is in custody and being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

In a statement, the force said that their report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Nicola Sturgeon - ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Read the full story here.

01:44 PM

Johnson dislikes being seen as a 'loser', ex-Treasury official says

Johnson is “more attracted to the notion he’s a winner” and tendered his resignation after a “succession of losses”, a former Treasury official has said.

Jill Rutter, senior research fellow of UK in a Changing Europe, told Sky News that Mr Johnson had probably thought he would be unable to “sway” the privileges committee into changing its mind.

“I think one of the things that we do know about Boris Johnson is that he’s much more attractive to the notion that [he] is a good winner, who wins really more improbable victories as he did in 2019,” she said. “He’s not a loser.”

She added that there was a risk for Rishi Sunak as conflict within the party could become an “unseemly battle between the party and the membership”.

12:22 PM

'I hope Johnson will shut up and go away,' says MP

Tim Loughton, the former Conservative minister and MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, told Times Radio that Boris Johnson should keep quiet.

“My hopes for the future of Boris Johnson is that he will shut up and go away and let us get on with the business of running the country,” he said.

“Boris is no longer the Prime Minister. He hasn’t been Prime Minister for some time. His sad demise was brought about entirely at his own doing, frankly. And he’s now decided unilaterally to leave parliament before the report on him has actually been published and voted on and now appears to be blaming the prime minister for some sort of plot.”

He added: “I’m a Conservative Member of Parliament. I’m not a member of the Boris party on which I was elected. And frankly, the mob - the mates of Boris - need to remember they are Conservative MPs.”

Mr Loughton said that Rishi Sunak needed to be allowed to “get on with the job of running the country in difficult circumstances”.

“So, Boris, thank you very much for your service. Now just keep quiet and let the grown ups in government who want to do government, which our people desperately need them to do government, get on with that job,” he said.

11:53 AM

Rees-Mogg: Johnson can return when Sunak's hair goes grey

Jacob Rees-Mogg has told GB News that there is “some indeterminate date in the future when Rishi’s hair has gone grey and he decides to retire, and Boris comes back on his charger to save the nation”.

Mr Rees-Mogg said that he did not know of any plot to weaken Sunak’s position through forcing by-elections.

11:42 AM

Johnson comeback is 'not an option' says MP

Conservative MP Chris Green told Politics North West that he did not think Johnson could return as an MP.

“There’s an ethics thing. You have a commitment to your constituents, you can’t ditch them and go somewhere else just a few weeks later. So, I don’t think that’s an option,” Green said.

“To a large extent this clears the air in terms of Rishi Sunak as prime minister, all of these arguments saying there might be a leadership challenge, it’s all clarified,” he added.

11:30 AM

Rumours of further resignations following Privileges Committee meeting

A meeting of the privileges committee on Monday could be followed by further resignations from Conservative MPs, a political analyst has said.

Dr Hannah Bunting, lecturer in quantitative British politics at the University of Exeter, told Sky News that recommendations from the committee could mean more of Boris Johnson’s supporters “go with him”, although she added that it was not in the party’s interests to frame the situation as a civil war, as parties with internal conflict “don’t tend to do well electorally”.

The party will want to “get this over with as quickly as possible,” Dr Bunting added.

She said support for Mr Johnson was fading as some of the 2019 intake were in “precarious positions” with smaller majorities.

“They haven’t been in parliament for that long... they’re going to be looking to the next general election and might think that their alliances are much better with Rishi Sunak.”

Dr Bunting said the number of MPs who support the former prime minister enough to leave their jobs is “probably quite few”.

11:08 AM

We could make life difficult for Starmer, says Yousaf

Humza Yousaf, leader of the SNP, has said the party will not prop up a Tory minority government, but noted minority governments often need help passing budgets.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC, Mr Yousaf said: “We would never prop up a Conservative government, ever. Underline that, put that in bold.

“But, of course, if Labour do not want to co-operate with us, then we would make life very difficult for them.”

10:51 AM

Over ten MPs could join new party says Farage

Nigel Farage said he “sees a bigger gap for insurgency than he did before” as he suggested more than 10 Conservative MPs have been in touch in relation to potentially joining a new party.

Appearing on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he was asked if any Conservative MPs have got in contact who might be interested in a “gap in the political market”.

He said: “More than before, I think there are quite a lot of Conservative MPs right now who know they are going to lose their seats, the Red Wallers know they’re going to lose their seats as it is running as Conservatives, and if there was a coming together on the centre-right, which is where the gap is, I think quite a few would.”

Asked how many, he replied: “Potentially, potentially, double figures would not be hard to say.

“I think it needs to be more than just me, you know? You can have one person leading a party into a European election or something like that. A general election, you’ve got to have a range of talents.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t know what Boris Johnson’s going to do, but I see a bigger gap for insurgency today than I did before.”

10:11 AM

General election only way to prevent Conservative 'chaos' says Labour

Pat McFadden, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said a general election was the only way to prevent Conservative “chaos”.

Speaking to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme about Sir Keir Starmer’s call for a snap election, the opposition politician said: “I don’t think there’s any cure for this chaos under the current government.”

Mr McFadden added: “They are the party of government, and if this goes on, the chaos will continue.

“You’ve got Jacob Rees-Mogg, one of Boris Johnson’s principal allies, writing in one of the Sunday newspapers today that not only should Boris come back, but that he would be a good candidate in a future leadership election.

“So, it is quite clear. This is going to continue in the Conservative Party and they cannot fix it themselves. The only way to fix this is to have a general election and a change of government.

“Otherwise, the country is going to be bedevilled by this chaos and instability, and it is having a real effect on the governance and the economy of the country.”

09:54 AM

It's the end for Boris in the Conservative Party, says Farage

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, Nigel Farage said: “I think it’s the end of Boris Johnson in the Conservative Party - I think all this talk of, ‘Oh he’ll go for this seat or that seat’ - hang on, he’s virtually just gifted Uxbridge to the Labour Party.

“There’s no way he’s going to be given a seat. If he really wants to be in politics he is going to have to be have to be part of some sort of centre-Right realignment.

“It’s been talked about years ago. The referendum stopped it. The Ukip insurgency was getting to such a level that there was real talk about this happening.

“Now is Johnson somebody who would want to be part of a new attempt to break the mould of British politics? Or would he rather be on the after-dinner speaking circuit?

“I look at Reform and I’m not actively involved in it at the moment but I think the gap for another insurgency is actually bigger than it was ten years’ ago.”

09:49 AM

Johnson's time in politics 'over for the moment'

Boris Johnson’s time in politics “is over... for the moment”, Ben Page, the chief executive of Ipsos, has said.

Asked about the former prime minister’s popularity, he told Sky News: “Let’s just be frank, two out of three people think he’s lied and misled parliament.

“When we asked people which prime minister they think did a good job or a bad job, Boris Johnson tops the bad job list by some margin.

“Even among Conservative voters, the dwindling band of Conservative voters, many more say that Sunak would be a better prime minister than Johnson.

“On the basis of that, his time is over in politics for the moment.”

09:39 AM

'Relevant authorities' not happy with Johnson's resignation honours list, says Guto Harri

The “relevant authorities” were unhappy with the scale of Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, his former No 10 communications director has claimed.

Asked about the list, Guto Harri told Sky News: “As I understand it, there has been a lot of toing and froing about this list and I think the relevant authorities were not happy with the scale of it and some of the nominations originally.”

Defending the list, Mr Harri added: “Boris has in this list taken care of a whole load of decent men and women who put in an enormous shift without fame nor fortune.”

09:38 AM

Country needs 'certainty' over 'unprecedented' situation says Lammy

David Lammy, shadow foreign secretary, told Laura Kuenssberg: “What’s happened over the last 48 hours is unprecedented. We have a former prime minister crafting a letter, undermining the sitting prime minister and we’ve got three by-elections brought about not in the usual way because an MP has passed away or there has been wrongdoing but simply because these MPs want to put pressure on the current government.

“In those circumstances, of course there should be a general election. We are having this conversation in extraordinarily serious times, inflation’s running at 8.7%, we’ve got a cost of living crisis squeezing people’s weekly budget and we’ve got war in Europe - for all of those reason our country needs certainty.”

09:32 AM

Johnson could stand again, says Shapps

Grant Shapps has said it will be for CCHQ to decide if Boris Johnson were to stand again as an MP, but added that this was in the “realms of speculation”, speaking to BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg.

He added that there were very “strong reasons” for voting for the Conservatives and said that Labour was “following the Just Stop Oil approach to energy security in this country”.

09:26 AM

Johnson 'still an asset' to Conservative Party

A former adviser to Boris Johnson, Kulveer Ranger, who was elevated to the House of Lords in the former Prime Minister’s resignation honours list, told Times Radio that Boris Johnson was still an asset to the Conservative party.

Speaking to Chole Tilley and Rosie Wright, Kulveer Ranger said: “I remember David Cameron saying that the best thing to do is to always have your best players on the pitch, Boris is undoubtedly an asset, especially when it comes to campaigns and elections.

“I’ve seen it with my own eyes, working with him, how he electrifies people. Yes, it can be divisive at times. But that’s also what politics is about. But he does draw attention to issues, he does look to get things fixed and improve things. And that political capital can be used in the right way by a leader of a political party. And I think it’s down to that leader to work out how that should be.”

09:25 AM

Sunak has not changed Johnson's resignation honours in any way, says Shapps

The Prime Minister has not changed Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list “in any way”, Grant Shapps said.

The Energy Secretary told Sky News: “Rishi Sunak has not changed, altered, the list in any way. In fact, there is a House of Commons appointments commission - or Holac as it is called - which looks at all nominations.

“There is a very long-tested protocol in place where former prime ministers put people up for the House of Lords - I think I am right in saying Gordon Brown put up about 50 people in his nominations - and the prime minister who comes in usually passes it on.

“In this particular case, because Number 10 has actually published the details, you can see that Rishi did not change that list at all.

“The House of Commons commission will have made all of those decisions and the Prime Minister has not intervened in any way.”

09:23 AM

Boris Johnson 'not an establishment victim'

Grant Shapps says that Boris Johnson’s claim to have been ousted by a “kangaroo court” on Friday or a “witch hunt” is not true.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC, he said he liked Johnson, who had “many good qualities, Brexit was completely stuck through that, with the pandemic he was great with the vaccines, very good on Ukraine.”

But he added that many in the Conservative Party “don’t miss the drama of it all”

“Rishi Sunak in Downing Street is getting on with the job,” he said.

He said Johnson himself had chosen to step down. “He made that decision to step down, he would have been welcome to stay...I think a calmer period is what the country wants and what it is getting.”

Asked on Sky News whether he agreed with Sir Jake Berry’s comments suggesting the “establishment” was in charge rather than voters, said: “No, actually in the end Boris was perfectly entitled to remain as an MP.

“He has decided to step down and a couple of my other colleagues, all of them whom I’ve worked with and Boris in particular, I liked working with him as prime minister.

“But ... the world has moved on. He is the one who has removed himself from the current political scene, standing down as a member of Parliament.

“We’ve got excellent leadership in place in No 10 with Rishi Sunak.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.