Boris Johnson latest news: World has moved on from former PM, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is very unlikely to make a political comeback to Parliament as the “world has moved on” from his premiership, Grant Shapps has claimed.

The Energy Secretary said that Mr Johnson had removed himself from political life by resigning as an MP.

Asked on Sky News whether he agreed with comments made by Sir Jake Berry, the Conservative Party chairman, suggesting the “establishment” was in charge, Mr Shapps said: “No, actually in the end Boris was perfectly entitled to remain as an MP.

“He has decided to step down and a couple of my other colleagues, all of whom I’ve worked with and Boris in particular, I liked working with him as prime minister.

“But... the world has moved on. He is the one who has removed himself from the current political scene, standing down as a member of Parliament.”

He added: “We’ve got excellent leadership in place in No 10 with Rishi Sunak.”

11:42 AM

Johnson comeback is 'not an option' says MP

Conservative MP Chris Green told Politics North West that he did not think Johnson could return as an MP.

“There’s an ethics thing. You have a commitment to your constituents, you can’t ditch them and go somewhere else just a few weeks later. So, I don’t think that’s an option,” Green said.

“To a large extent this clears the air in terms of Rishi Sunak as prime minister, all of these arguments saying there might be a leadership challenge, it’s all clarified,” he added.

11:33 AM

Tobias Ellwood calls Johnson's behaviour 'akin to mutiny'

Former Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has labelled Boris Johnson’s behaviour “akin to mutiny” during an appearance on The Camilla Tominey Show on GB News.

Mr Ellwood said: “It is a grave moment for our party. Johnson has departed in his own style, kicking and screaming with so much drama, inflicting damage as he goes.”

He added: “Johnson quit not only kicking the milk bottles on the way out but rallying other MPs to follow in order to inflict maximum damage to the party he claims to support.”

“His actions are akin to mutiny.”

11:30 AM

Rumours of further resignations following Privileges Committee meeting

A meeting of the privileges committee on Monday could be followed by further resignations from Conservative MPs, a political analyst has said.

Dr Hannah Bunting, lecturer in quantitative British politics at the University of Exeter, told Sky News that recommendations from the committee could mean more of Boris Johnson’s supporters “go with him”, although she added that it was not in the party’s interests to frame the situation as a civil war, as parties with internal conflict “don’t tend to do well electorally”.

The party will want to “get this over with as quickly as possible,” Dr Bunting added.

She said support for Mr Johnson was fading as some of the 2019 intake were in “precarious positions” with smaller majorities.

“They haven’t been in parliament for that long... they’re going to be looking to the next general election and might think that their alliances are much better with Rishi Sunak.”

Dr Bunting said the number of MPs who support the former prime minister enough to leave their jobs is “probably quite few”.

11:08 AM

We could make life difficult for Starmer, says Yousaf

Humza Yousaf, leader of the SNP, has said the party will not prop up a Tory minority government, but noted minority governments often need help passing budgets.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC, Mr Yousaf said: “We would never prop up a Conservative government, ever. Underline that, put that in bold.

“But, of course, if Labour do not want to co-operate with us, then we would make life very difficult for them.”

10:51 AM

Over ten MPs could join new party says Farage

Nigel Farage said he “sees a bigger gap for insurgency than he did before” as he suggested more than 10 Conservative MPs have been in touch in relation to potentially joining a new party.

Appearing on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he was asked if any Conservative MPs have got in contact who might be interested in a “gap in the political market”.

He said: “More than before, I think there are quite a lot of Conservative MPs right now who know they are going to lose their seats, the Red Wallers know they’re going to lose their seats as it is running as Conservatives, and if there was a coming together on the centre-right, which is where the gap is, I think quite a few would.”

Asked how many, he replied: “Potentially, potentially, double figures would not be hard to say.

“I think it needs to be more than just me, you know? You can have one person leading a party into a European election or something like that. A general election, you’ve got to have a range of talents.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t know what Boris Johnson’s going to do, but I see a bigger gap for insurgency today than I did before.”

10:11 AM

General election only way to prevent Conservative 'chaos' says Labour

Pat McFadden, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said a general election was the only way to prevent Conservative “chaos”.

Speaking to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme about Sir Keir Starmer’s call for a snap election, the Opposition politician said: “I don’t think there’s any cure for this chaos under the current government.”

Mr McFadden added: “They are the party of government, and if this goes on, the chaos will continue.

“You’ve got Jacob Rees-Mogg, one of Boris Johnson’s principal allies, writing in one of the Sunday newspapers today that not only should Boris come back, but that he would be a good candidate in a future leadership election.

“So, it is quite clear. This is going to continue in the Conservative Party and they cannot fix it themselves. The only way to fix this is to have a general election and a change of government.

“Otherwise, the country is going to be bedevilled by this chaos and instability, and it is having a real effect on the governance and the economy of the country.”

09:54 AM

It's the end for Boris in the Conservative Party, says Farage

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, Nigel Farage said: “I think it’s the end of Boris Johnson in the Conservative Party - I think all this talk of ‘Oh he’ll go for this seat or that seat’ - hang on, he’s virtually just gifted Uxbridge to the Labour Party. There’s no way he’s going to be given a seat. If he really wants to be in politics he is going to have to be have to be part of some sort of centre-right realignment.

“It’s been talked about years ago. The referendum stopped it. The Ukip insurgency was getting to such a level that there was real talk about this happening. Now is Johnson somebody who would want to be part of a new attempt to break the mould of British politics? Or would he rather be on the after-dinner speaking circuit? I look at Reform and I’m not actively involved in it at the moment but I think the gap for another insurgency is actually bigger than it was ten years’ ago.”

09:49 AM

Johnson's time in politics 'over for the moment'

Boris Johnson’s time in politics “is over” “for the moment”, chief executive of Ipsos Mori Ben Page has said.

Asked about the former prime minister’s popularity on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, he said: “Let’s just be frank, two out of three people think he’s lied and misled parliament.

“When we asked people which prime minister they think did a good job or a bad job, Boris Johnson tops the bad job list by some margin.

“Even among Conservative voters, the dwindling band of Conservative voters, many more say that Sunak would be a better prime minister than Johnson.

“On the basis of that, his time is over in politics for the moment.”

09:39 AM

'Relevant authorities' not happy with Johnson's resignation honours list, says Guto Harri

The “relevant authorities” were unhappy with the scale of Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, his former No 10 communications director has claimed.

Asked about the list, Guto Harri told Sky News: “As I understand it, there has been a lot of toing and froing about this list and I think the relevant authorities were not happy with the scale of it and some of the nominations originally.”

Defending the list, Mr Harri added: “Boris has in this list taken care of a whole load of decent men and women who put in an enormous shift without fame nor fortune.”

09:38 AM

Country needs 'certainty' over 'unprecedented' situation says Lammy

David Lammy, shadow foreign secretary, told Laura Kuenssberg: “What’s happened over the last 48 hours is unprecedented. We have a former prime minister crafting a letter, undermining the sitting prime minister and we’ve got three by-elections brought about not in the usual way because an MP has passed away or there has been wrongdoing but simply because these MPs want to put pressure on the current government.

“In those circumstances, of course there should be a general election. We are having this conversation in extraordinarily serious times, inflation’s running at 8.7%, we’ve got a cost of living crisis squeezing people’s weekly budget and we’ve got war in Europe - for all of those reason our country needs certainty.”

09:32 AM

Johnson could stand again, says Shapps

Grant Shapps has said it will be for CCHQ to decide if Boris Johnson were to stand again as an MP, but added that this was in the “realms of speculation”, speaking to BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg.

He added that there were very “strong reasons” for voting for the Conservatives and said that Labour was “following the Just Stop Oil approach to energy security in this country”.

09:26 AM

Johnson 'still an asset' to Conservative Party

A former adviser to Boris Johnson, Kulveer Ranger, who was elevated to the House of Lords in the former Prime Minister’s resignation honours list, told Times Radio that Boris Johnson was still an asset to the Conservative party.



Speaking to Chole Tilley and Rosie Wright, Kulveer Ranger said: “I remember David Cameron saying that the best thing to do is to always have your best players on the pitch, Boris is undoubtedly an asset, especially when it comes to campaigns and elections.

“I’ve seen it with my own eyes, working with him, how he electrifies people. Yes, it can be divisive at times. But that’s also what politics is about. But he does draw attention to issues, he does look to get things fixed and improve things. And that political capital can be used in the right way by a leader of a political party. And I think it’s down to that leader to work out how that should be.”

09:25 AM

Sunak has not changed Johnson's resignation honours in any way, says Shapps

The Prime Minister has not changed Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list “in any way”, Grant Shapps said.

The Energy Secretary told Sky News: “Rishi Sunak has not changed, altered, the list in any way. In fact, there is a House of Commons appointments commission - or Holac as it is called - which looks at all nominations.

“There is a very long-tested protocol in place where former prime ministers put people up for the House of Lords - I think I am right in saying Gordon Brown put up about 50 people in his nominations - and the prime minister who comes in usually passes it on.

“In this particular case, because Number 10 has actually published the details, you can see that Rishi did not change that list at all.

“The House of Commons commission will have made all of those decisions and the Prime Minister has not intervened in any way.”

09:23 AM

Boris Johnson 'not an establishment victim'

Grant Shapps says that Boris Johnson’s claim to have been ousted by a “kangaroo court” on Friday or a “witch hunt” is not true.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC, he said he liked Johnson, who had “many good qualities, Brexit was completely stuck through that, with the pandemic he was great with the vaccines, very good on Ukraine.”

But he added that many in the Conservative Party “don’t miss the drama of it all”

“Rishi Sunak in Downing Street is getting on with the job,” he said.

He said Johnson himself had chosen to step down. “He made that decision to step down, he would have been welcome to stay...I think a calmer period is what the country wants and what it is getting.”

Asked on Sky News whether he agreed with Sir Jake Berry’s comments suggesting the “establishment” was in charge rather than voters, said: “No, actually in the end Boris was perfectly entitled to remain as an MP.

“He has decided to step down and a couple of my other colleagues, all of them whom I’ve worked with and Boris in particular, I liked working with him as prime minister.

“But ... the world has moved on. He is the one who has removed himself from the current political scene, standing down as a member of Parliament.

“We’ve got excellent leadership in place in No 10 with Rishi Sunak.”