Boris Johnson latest news: Sunak must 'show leadership' and vote for partygate report, says Starmer

Rishi Sunak has been urged to support the findings of a damning report into Boris Johnson - Daniel Leal/AFP

Rishi Sunak must “show leadership” and support the privileges committee’s report into Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

MPs are set to debate and vote on the findings of the committee, which would have seen the former prime minister face a 90-day ban from the House of Commons for “repeated contempts” of Parliament, on Monday evening.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It was widely reported overnight that Mr Sunak may join other ministers in missing the vote as he welcomes his Swedish counterpart to Downing Street.

Speaking in Edinburgh ahead of a speech setting out Labour’s green agenda, Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast: “I want to see the Prime Minister there when I arrive back in Parliament because he has to show leadership.

“What his predecessor got up to was unacceptable. If the Prime Minister wants to lead he has to come in and vote in this debate this afternoon to show where he stands on this issue.”

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Mr Sunak declined to say whether he would be there for the vote and insisted he did not want to “influence” Tory colleagues, adding: “It will be up to each and every individual MP to make a decision of what they want to do when the time comes.”

08:05 AM

Rishi Sunak refuses to say if he will back partygate report

Rishi Sunak has refused to say whether he will endorse the privileges committee’s report into Boris Johnson.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Mr Sunak said the cross-party group of MPs would have “done their work thoroughly” but it was ‘a matter for the House, not for the Government”.

Asked if this meant he would miss the vote, the Prime Minister replied: “So, each and every individual colleague will make up their mind when the time comes. This is a matter for the House rather than the Government. It’s an important distinction and that is why I wouldn’t want to influence anyone in advance of that vote.”

Pressed on whether he needed to ‘set an example”, Mr Sunak said: “As I said this is a matter for the House. It’s not a government matter…

“It will be up to each and every individual MP to make a decision of what they want to do when the time comes, it’s important the government doesn’t get involved in that because it is a matter for parliament and members as individuals, not as members of government.”

08:02 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter, guiding you through what is shaping up to be a dramatic day in Westminster.

MPs are expected to vote on the privileges committee report into Boris Johnson which would have seen the former prime minister - who quit Parliament ahead of its publication - banned from the Commons for 90 days for “repeated contempts” with his partygate denials.

Rishi Sunak declined to say this morning whether he would take part in the debate or cast a vote on the report, with several ministers including Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, planning to abstain.

Meanwhile Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is in Edinburgh for a speech just after 10am in which he will be setting out his party’s stall on green energy.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.