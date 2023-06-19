Boris Johnson latest: Rishi Sunak too busy hosting Swedish PM to attend partygate vote, says No10

Rishi Sunak has no plans to vote on the report into Boris Johnson and partygate, No 10 has said - Justin Tallis/AFP

Rishi Sunak is too busy hosting the Swedish prime minister to attend a vote on the Boris Johnson partygate report, Downing Street has said.

MPs are set to debate and potentially vote on the findings of the privileges committee, which would have seen Mr Johnson - who quit after he learned of its recommendations - face a 90-day ban from the House of Commons for “repeated contempts” of Parliament.

Mr Sunak, who has insisted his Tory colleagues must make up their own minds on the report, is scheduled to meet Ulf Kristersson this afternoon, in addition to attending a series of meetings and an evening event.

His official spokesman told reporters: “The Prime Minister is hosting the Swedish prime minister, a series of meetings and has an evening commitment, so obviously we will monitor what the situation is in Parliament but those are his commitments.

“You’ve got his schedule for today, which currently doesn’t include attending Parliament. I’m not getting into hypothetical situations like that.”

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, called on Mr Sunak to “show leadership” by supporting the recommendations of the committee, which Mr Johnson has angrily rejected by describing the process as a “kangaroo court”.

12:26 PM BST

Rishi Sunak not planning to attend Boris Johnson partygate vote, says No 10

Rishi Sunak has no plans to attend today’s prospective vote on partygate, No 10 has said.

His official spokesman told reporters: “The Prime Minister is hosting the Swedish prime minister, a series of meetings and has an evening commitment, so obviously we will monitor what the situation is in Parliament but those are his commitments.

“You’ve got his schedule for today, which currently doesn’t include attending Parliament. I’m not getting into hypothetical situations like that.”

The spokesman noted Mr Sunak’s “focus” was not on the row, adding: “He will respect the decision that the House comes to. For the Prime Minister’s part, he thinks his focus should rightly be on the priorities of the public.”

11:57 AM BST

Comment: 'Trump and Boris have both been treated unjustly'

You don’t have to be a supporter of either to believe that Boris Johnson and Donald Trump haven’t been given a fair hearing, writes Douglas Carswell.

Less than four years after he was elected Prime Minister with a whopping 80 seat majority in Parliament, Boris Johnson has not merely been thrown out of office. He has now in effect been ousted from his constituency seat by a committee of MPs, without having lost an election.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Donald Trump faces federal charges that he endangered national security by keeping a stash of classified documents he should have left in the Oval Office.

Trump, who according to the latest polls is front runner to be the 2024 Republican party presidential candidate, is not the first former President to have held on to classified material that was not his to keep. He is, however, the first former President to be prosecuted for doing so. Trump, who many believe could beat Biden, may face a substantial prison sentence if found guilty.

Douglas Carswell: This is not how things are done in an Anglo-American democracy

11:39 AM BST

Britons to be prioritised for council housing ahead of migrants

British nationals are set to be prioritised for council housing ahead of migrants under plans being considered by the Government.

Ministers are looking at introducing new legislation later this year that would bump citizens and permanent residents to the top of waiting lists.

The move, first reported by The Times, comes as Rishi Sunak seeks to address voters’ concerns over the impact of the small boats crisis.

Officials are keen to bring forward the law in this autumn’s King’s Speech, but want to ensure there are no unintended consequences.

Nick Gutteridge has the full story

11:26 AM BST

Keir Starmer: Unions and energy companies want to work with us

Sir Keir Starmer told reporters in Scotland he was “talking to and working with” the unions and the oil and gas sector over prospective job losses.

“They really want to work with us on the plan we’re setting out today... because they know the future is in renewables.”

11:19 AM BST

Rishi Sunak: Ukraine counteroffensive making 'good progress'

Rishi Sunak said it is “clear” that the Ukraine counteroffensive is making “good progress” in a call with Volodymyr Zelensky this morning, writes Amy Gibbons, our Political Correspondent.

The Prime Minister told the Ukrainian president that “small steps forward would bring success” as he paid tribute to the bravery of soldiers fighting Russians on the frontline.

He also updated Mr Zelensky on his recent visit to the US, stressing that he and President Biden are “in lockstep in their unwavering support” for the embattled nation, according to a Downing Street readout.

Both leaders will speak at a conference in London this week on Ukraine’s recovery.

11:12 AM BST

Sir Keir Starmer announces 'British Jobs Bonus'

Sir Keir Starmer has announced £2.5bn in direct subsidies to green energy providers who contract to manufacture in the UK.

In an echo of Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, Sir Keir said: “We will set new rules – as a condition of entry – on good work, decent pay and union recognition, but we will also create a new incentive, a direct response to the quickening pace the world is setting on the jobs of the future.

“A British Jobs Bonus that will attract new investment, new jobs, new supply chains into our deprived industrial heartlands and will reward companies that back working people, unlocking the pride of the builders and bringing security and hope back to Britain’s grassroots.”

11:10 AM BST

'They see a changed Labour Party'

When it was put to him he was a “lucky general” who “can’t blow it now”, Sir Keir Starmer said the Tories and the SNP were “imploding” because of their records in government.

“Do you feel any better off now than you did when they started? And the answer to that question is no.”

He added: “We know that we have to earn every vote. We know that we have to go up again. I’ve said to my shadow cabinet we have to be exceptional as we go forward from here. There is no right to any vote here or in the United Kingdom... We have to earn every vote.

“I find some comfort in the fact that the changes we’ve made to the Labour Party, both UK-wide and in Scotland, put us in a position where people look away from the Tories and the SNP and to the opposition, they see a changed Labour Party with answers to the challenges of the future.”

11:05 AM BST

'We can ramp up' to £28bn, insists Sir Keir Starmer after U-turn

Sir Keir Starmer was asked about Labour backtracking on its flagship economic plan to spend £28bn a year on new green jobs and technology.

“We are doubling down, we’re not backing off, and it’s really important that we say this,” Sir Keir said. “The first is a matter of trust, we said that our fiscal rules were in place. Rachel [Reeves] set them out two years or more ago, inflation now is in a completely different place to where it was two years ago because the Tories have made such a mess and done such damage to the economy.

“But at the same time, as we work through our plans and set out what we’ll do in years one, two and three, showing just how serious we are, it’s clear we can ramp up to those £28bn.”

11:01 AM BST

Sir Keir Starmer's closing remarks

We will need to run fast to catch up, faster still to get ahead, faster again to stay there, but do not underestimate the power of pride and the purpose people feel when they’re building a legacy for their community.



Working people in Scotland, working people across Britain, are looking at us again. They want to know if we get this and want to see if the fire of change still burns inside the Labour belly, and this is our chance.



It’s the race of our lifetime for jobs, for growth, for protecting our planet, national security, the aspirations of working people, getting our future back and uniting our country again.



Some nation is going to lead the world in offshore wind, why not this one? Some nation will win the race for new hydrogen power, why not us? Some nation will become a clean energy superpower, why not Britain?

10:53 AM BST

'That's not green crap, that's Tory crap'

Sir Keir Starmer referenced David Cameron’s famous remarks about “green crap” as he criticised the Tories for a “sticking plaster” approach to energy security.

In a speech in Edinburgh, he accused the Conservatives of failing to move quickly enough on green energy.

“I’ll give an example: ‘Green crap’. That’s what they said – ‘cut the green crap’,” Sir Keir told attendees.

“And so they scrapped investment in home insulation, stalled nuclear energy, banned onshore wind. The result? When the crisis hit last year and when Russia invaded Ukraine, not only did the bills of businesses and working people go through the roof, we had to borrow £40bn with no new infrastructure to show for it. That’s not green crap, that’s Tory crap!”

10:44 AM BST

'A new course through stormy waters'

Sir Keir Starmer told an audience in Edinburgh he would not give a “moral sermon” on climate change because “everyone gets that argument”.

The Labour leader said he offered “a plan, a new course through stormy waters, a bridge to a better future”.

In a direct address to Scots “nervous” about the change net zero will require, he said: “I know the ghosts industrial change unearths. As a young lawyer I worked with the mining communities to challenge the Tories’ pit closure programme. But deep down, we all know this has to happen eventually. And that the only question is when.

“So in all candour, the reality is this. The moment for decisive action is now. If we wait until North Sea oil and gas runs out, the opportunities this change can bring for Scotland and your community will pass us by. And that would be a historic mistake, an error for the future of Scotland as big as the Thatcher government closing down the coal mines while frittering away the opportunity of the North Sea.

“My offer, the Labour offer is this - a credible plan to manage the change, create good jobs, protect good jobs, no cliff edges. But at the same time to harness the wealth that’s in our air, our sea, our skies, and use it to serve the interests of your community.”

10:37 AM BST

Keir Starmer on green energy: 'This is a race we have to win'

Sir Keir Starmer said his party’s green energy push would end the cost-of-living crisis and “get Putin’s boot off our throat” by providing energy security.

At a speech in Edinburgh, the Labour leader admitted making the UK a clean energy superpower by 2030 was an “ambitious goal” but one that would put it ahead of all other major economies.

“At the moment we’re nowhere near the front of the pack,” he said. “This is a race we have to win. The biggest opportunity we’ve had in decades to make the country work for working people, and this is always the test for Labour.

“The purpose of my Labour Party, all the changes we’ve made, are for this - to face down an age of insecurity, protect, serve and deliver for the aspirations of working people.”

Sir Keir warned against letting the future “pass us by”, before putting it “even more starkly - around the world, people want to know are we still a great nation? And look, if the question is about the British people the answer is emphatically yes. But if it’s about British politics, I don’t even need to answer that, do I?”

10:25 AM BST

Analysis: From a dramatic end to a damp squib

This is the way Boris Johnson’s parliamentary career ends: not with a vote but a whimper, writes Tony Diver, our Whitehall Correspondent.

Allies of Mr Johnson are still insisting their decision not to vote in today’s Privileges Committee debate has been taken to avoid divisions in the Conservative Party.

One key ally tells us that forcing a vote on Mr Johnson’s suspension would “worsen and deepen the divide” between Conservative MPs.

Those in the Boris camp are urging any supporters to keep their powder dry today in case speaking out would cause any ructions among the Tories -- as if he has ever avoided doing that in the past.

Of course, those on the other side point out that only a tiny number of people would realistically vote in support of Mr Johnson, so holding a formal division would only humiliate them.

What could have been a dramatic end to his time in parliament now looks like a bit of a damp squib.

10:08 AM BST

On the buses

Journalists had been expecting to arrive at Sir Keir Starmer’s speech to mark the launch of his fourth ‘mission’ on green energy via a hyrodgen bus - but as the Guardian’s Scotland editor Severin Carrell points out, they were greeted by a diesel vehicle instead.

Not only that, Mr Carrell adds that the bus has now since a wrong turn:

Now the bus is lost. We are now pointing west down Ferry Road. The venue is near The Shore in Leith docks @UKLabour #cleanenergy https://t.co/DTgKOgEdPs — Severin Carrell (@severincarrell) June 19, 2023

10:04 AM BST

'The problems Britain faces are huge, yet our politics has never felt so small'

While Westminster bickers about Boris Johnson (who is guilty as charged, it must be said), as factions fight about honours and peerages, and much of the media obsesses about the ephemeral and the peripheral, Britain faces multiple, complex and overlapping crises and crunch points, writes Nick Timothy.

Our economy – weakened by a failing policy consensus and trapped in a cycle of crises and bailouts – is not yet in recession, but growth remains weak, the public finances are in a mess, and real-terms incomes, we had it confirmed last week, are no higher than they were in 2005.

It is the longest period of pay stagnation, experts say, since the Napoleonic wars.

With inflation persistently high, the Bank of England is laying interest rate rise on top of interest rate rise. Whether it is wise to do so remains to be seen. The main driver of inflation is an international supply shock, while higher interest rates dampen demand. The domestic labour market, which is said to be tight, is not causing a rush of inflation-busting pay rises. Instead, workers are experiencing real-terms pay cuts.

Nick Timothy: We must tackle Britain’s chronic short-termism

09:50 AM BST

Breaking: David Warburton officially resigns as MP

David Warburton has officially resigned as MP for Somerton and Frome after the former Conservative faced accusations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.

Mr Warburton has claimed he was denied a fair hearing by a parliamentary harassment watchdog looking into allegations he made unwanted advances to two women.

He has denied the harassment claims but admitted taking cocaine after drinking “incredibly potent” Japanese whisky with a third woman, The Mail on Sunday reported.

The decision by Mr Warburton to quit will trigger a fourth by-election for Rishi Sunak.

09:43 AM BST

Keir Starmer: I’ll scrap ban on new onshore wind farms

Sir Keir Starmer will scrap the ban on new onshore wind farms as one of his first acts in Downing Street if Labour wins the next election.

The opposition leader will vow to “throw everything” at his net zero agenda by firing the starting gun on a “race” to build more turbines across the country.

Sir Keir Starmer has said he would force councils to identify suitable sites for wind farms - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

He will unveil plans to tear up planning laws and halve the length of time it takes for projects to be approved from two years to less than 12 months.

During a speech in Scotland today, he will tell voters they would save hundreds of pounds on their bills under his vision to make Britain a “clean energy superpower”.

Nick Gutteridge and Daniel Martin have more here

09:30 AM BST

Average two-year fixed mortgage rate passes six per cent

The average rate for a two-year fixed mortgage has passed the symbolic 6pc mark for the first time since December last year.

The average two-year fixed rate has increased from 5.98pc on Friday to 6.01pc today, according to Moneyfacts.

The average five-year fixed rate has also gone up from 5.62pc to 5.67pc.

09:11 AM BST

Strip Johnson of his parliament pass, argues Starmer

Boris Johnson should be stripped of his parliamentary pass in line with the recommendations of the privileges committee, Sir Keir Starmer said.

The Labour leader told Sky News: “I think the privileges committee is absolutely clear in its findings, they should be supported and I will support the committee, and I want the Prime Minister to support the committee, because it’s very important that we know where the Prime Minister stands on this.”

Sir Keir also called for two people on Boris Johnson’s honours list who attended a party at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) during lockdown to be stripped of their titles after new video footage surfaced of the event.

‌Among those present were Lord Bailey, a London Assembly member, and Ben Mallett, who was the Tory campaign director for the 2021 London mayoral election. Lord Bailey, whose campaign team organised the event, had already left by the time the video was shot. He has previously apologised and said it should never have taken place.

09:02 AM BST

Rishi Sunak 'shouldn't be running scared', say Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats have said the Conservatives refusing to back a motion supporting the findings of the privileges committee report would be an “insult to bereaved families”.

Daisy Cooper, the party’s deputy leader, said: “Conservative MPs need to decide today if they will stand up for their constituents, or vote to let Boris Johnson off the hook.

“Refusing to back this motion would be an insult to bereaved families who grieved alone while Johnson lied and partied. The buck stops at the very top of Government.

“If Rishi Sunak really wanted to govern with integrity, he shouldn’t be running scared of this vote.”

08:59 AM BST

Analysis: Will there be a vote at all?

Will there actually be a vote today on the Boris Johnson partygate report? writes Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor.

It is being debated in the Commons, but only goes to a vote if someone objects to it being waved through.

Boris Johnson’s camp’s position is now not to vote it down, after a lack of Tory backing for the move, so it could just pass.

08:52 AM BST

Labour MPs attack Sunak over partygate vote

Wes Streeting has led Labour MPs in calling Rishi Sunak “weak” over the prospective vote on the Boris Johnson partygate report.

The shadow health secretary took to Twitter to criticise the Prime Minister for refusing to commit to taking part in any Commons vote that takes place on the findings of the privileges committee.

Chris Elmore, a Labour whip, tweeted “weak, weak, weak”, while Chris Bryant added: “Pathetic. Leadership is meant to be one of the Nolan Principles of Public Life.”

08:46 AM BST

'Show leadership' and support partygate report, Starmer urges Sunak

Rishi Sunak must “show leadership” and support the privileges committee’s report into Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

MPs are set to debate and vote on the findings of the committee, which would have seen the former prime minister face a 90-day ban from the House of Commons for “repeated contempts” of Parliament, on Monday evening.

It was widely reported overnight that Mr Sunak may join other ministers in missing the vote as he welcomes his Swedish counterpart to Downing Street.

Speaking in Edinburgh ahead of a speech setting out Labour’s green agenda, Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast: “I want to see the Prime Minister there when I arrive back in Parliament because he has to show leadership.

“What his predecessor got up to was unacceptable. If the Prime Minister wants to lead he has to come in and vote in this debate this afternoon to show where he stands on this issue.”

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Mr Sunak declined to say whether he would be there for the vote and insisted he did not want to “influence” Tory colleagues, adding: “It will be up to each and every individual MP to make a decision of what they want to do when the time comes.”

08:32 AM BST

Starmer: I'd force councils to identify wind farm sites

Sir Keir Starmer has said a Labour government would force councils to identify suitable sites for new wind farms.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the Leader of the Opposition insisted he wanted to work towards a “position of consensus”, but there must also be a “mechanism where we can move forward”.

“Because otherwise you get to a situation where everybody says there ought to be more renewables and onshore wind but I just don’t want it near me. So we have to have a situation where we can resolve that.

“And one of the things that we’re setting out today is, therefore, amendments to planning regulations to ensure that not only do we lift the ban on onshore wind, but that we work with local communities, but in the end require local authorities to identify land that they think is suitable.”

Sir Keir added: “There has to come a point where if we’re going to move forward, that we don’t have simple individual vetos across the whole of the country... What we’re setting out today is a plan for clean power by 2030. The drivers of that are to make sure that we get cheaper bills on (sic) the long-term, not the short-term.”

08:17 AM BST

Sir Keir Starmer: I wouldn't have a resignation honours list

Sir Keir Starmer said he would not have his own resignation honours list, saying it would be “very hard to justify”.

The Labour leader told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Tony Blair didn’t have a resignation list. It’s very hard to justify. If it was reserved for, you know, people who had given incredible service, perhaps picking out people who have, you know, been involved in the development of the vaccine or some other incredible public service.

“But it’s very hard to see how it’s justified. There are other avenues for that, and I think it’s easier to be clean about this and simply say ‘no, I wouldn’t do it’. Tony Blair didn’t do it and I wouldn’t do it.”

08:12 AM BST

No extra state support for mortgage holders, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak appeared to rule out further state help for mortgage holders, insisting the focus must be on cutting inflation.

The Prime Minister was asked by Good Morning Britain whether he would launch a scheme similar to programmes which have offered direct support for Britons with their energy bills.

“I know the anxiety people are going to have about mortgage rates,” Mr Sunak said. “That’s why the first priority I set out at the beginning of the year was to halve inflation, because that’s the best and most important way that we can keep costs and interest rates down for people.

“We’ve got a clear plan to do that. It is delivering, we need to stick to the plan. There is also support available for people, we have the mortgage guarantee scheme for first-time buyers, and we have the support for mortgage interest scheme, which is there to help people as well.”

08:05 AM BST

Rishi Sunak refuses to say if he will back partygate report

Rishi Sunak has refused to say whether he will endorse the privileges committee’s report into Boris Johnson.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Mr Sunak said the cross-party group of MPs would have “done their work thoroughly” but it was ‘a matter for the House, not for the Government”.

Asked if this meant he would miss the vote, the Prime Minister replied: “So, each and every individual colleague will make up their mind when the time comes. This is a matter for the House rather than the Government. It’s an important distinction and that is why I wouldn’t want to influence anyone in advance of that vote.”

Pressed on whether he needed to ‘set an example”, Mr Sunak said: “As I said this is a matter for the House. It’s not a government matter…

“It will be up to each and every individual MP to make a decision of what they want to do when the time comes, it’s important the government doesn’t get involved in that because it is a matter for parliament and members as individuals, not as members of government.”

08:02 AM BST

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter, guiding you through what is shaping up to be a dramatic day in Westminster.

MPs are expected to vote on the privileges committee report into Boris Johnson which would have seen the former prime minister - who quit Parliament ahead of its publication - banned from the Commons for 90 days for “repeated contempts” with his partygate denials.

Rishi Sunak declined to say this morning whether he would take part in the debate or cast a vote on the report, with several ministers including Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, planning to abstain.

Meanwhile Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is in Edinburgh for a speech just after 10am in which he will be setting out his party’s stall on green energy.