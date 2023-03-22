Boris Johnson latest news: Simon Case denies reassuring ex-PM over partygate

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, is pictured going for a run this morning ahead of his appearance in front of the Privileges Committee this afternoon - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Simon Case has denied reassuring Boris Johnson that Covid rules were followed in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Mr Johnson faces a four-hour grilling by the Privileges Committee this afternoon over whether he "knowingly or recklessly" misled Parliament with his denials over what he knew about Downing Street parties.

New evidence published by the Privileges Committee on Wednesday morning showed Mr Case, the Cabinet Secretary, denied giving Mr Johnson "any assurances that Covid rules were followed at all times in No 10".

He went on to deny reassuring the former prime minister Covid guidance was followed at all times, or that no parties were held in No 10. Mr Case added he did not know of anyone else who had given any such assurances.

Mr Johnson told Parliament in 2021 that no parties took place, although later corrected the record and said "it was what I believed to be true".

11:00 AM

Weaponised' photographs and 'selective' evidence: Key points of Boris Johnson's defence

Boris Johnson's evidence to the privileges committee forms the basis of his defence ahead of his four-hour partygate grilling by MPs this afternoon.

In the balance is whether Mr Johnson knowingly and deliberately misled MPs about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street when he insisted no Covid rules were broken.

The 52-page document has been described by the former Prime Minister’s allies as his "bombshell defence dossier".

Camilla Turner, our Chief Political Correpsondent, has the full story

10:43 AM

'These drinks in the garden'

An email from a No 10 official to Internal Events/Facilities Management forms part of the 110-page evidence document.

The official wrote on May 18, 2020, the day of the "BYOB" event in the Downing Street garden:

Hi FM,



Could you please pop out a couple of tables for us to host these drinks in the garden on Weds evening from around 5 to 7? It is for Private Office and then whoever is in the House on the day.



Thanks!

Someone from the Facilities Management Service Desk proceeded to reply two minutes later:

Thank you [REDACTED], you mean the fold out oblong Trestle tables used to serve drinks out on yes?

10:39 AM

What Boris Johnson told MPs about partygate

December 8, 2021

Will the Prime Minister tell the House whether there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November?

No, but I am sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times.

December 8, 2021

I have been repeatedly assured that the rules were not broken.

January 12, 2022

As I have said to the House, I believe that the events in quesiton were within the guidance and were within the rules, and that was certainly the assumption on which I operated... I hope that he will wait until the facts are established and brought to this House.

January 12, 2022

When I went into that garden just after 6 o'clock on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before going into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event, but with hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside.

10:33 AM

No 10 official: Boris Johnson could have shut down parties

The evidence of one No 10 official to the Privileges Committee may cause some difficulty for Boris Johnson later today.

An extract of the aide's written submission states:

The former Prime Minister often saw and joined these gatherings, either he was invited by SPADs [special advisers] or spotted them whilst walking up to his flat, the route he took down the corridor looks straight into the press room and vestibule so it's impossible not to see.



He had the opportunity to shut them down, but joined in, made speeches, had a drink with staff. He could have taken the issue up with Martin Reynolds, his Principal Private Secretary, to shut them down. He could see what was happening and allowed the culture to continue.

10:16 AM

Lee Cain: Garden party was ‘purely a social function'

Lee Cain, who was then Mr Johnson’s director of communications, said it was "clear" that the garden party in May 2020 was "purely a social function", writes Amy Gibbons, our Political Correspondent.

Mr Johnson said in his own evidence to the committee that he understood the gathering to be a "socially-distanced outdoor meeting to boost staff morale and teamworking after what had been a very difficult period". He added: "In my view, an opportunity to thank staff and boost morale was essential for work purposes."

But Mr Cain said: "From memory there were around 40 people in attendance including the PM, the PPS, Mrs Johnson and - unusually - advisers from other departments. They were joined by a cross section of staff from across Downing Street. It was clear observing all who attended and the layout of the event that this was purely a social function."

He also said he did not recall "personally" having a conversation with Johnson about the party, but it would have been "highly unusual" for him not to have raised a "potentially serious communications risk" with the PM.

But Mr Johnson said: "I can categorically state that no-one at the time expressed to me any concerns about whether the event complied with the Rules or Guidance."

09:56 AM

'Just be robust and they'll get bored'

Privileges Committee evidence reveals Jack Doyle, Boris Johnson's former director of communications, told a No 10 official "just be robust and they'll get bored" when first approached by a journalist over partygate.

Mr Doyle told the aide to "say something as robust as we can manage" when Pippa Crerar, the then political editor of the Daily Mirror, approached No 10 over drinks that took place in December 2020 at Downing Street.

"Key thing is there were never any rules against workplace drinking, so we can say with confidence no rules were broken. Ignore the Xmas quiz' bulls--t - who cares. Just be robust and they'll get bored," Mr Doyle wrote.

09:48 AM

Boris Johnson was questioned on if PMQs responses were 'realistic'

Martin Reynolds questioned Boris Johnson's plan to tell the Commons that all rules had been followed, Privileges Committee evidence shows.

Mr Reynolds, his former principal private secretary, said he questioned how "realistic" Mr Johnson's comments were.

"He did not welcome the interruption but told me that he had received reassurances that the comms event was within the rules.

"I accepted this but questioned whether it was realistic to argue that all guidance had been followed at all times, given the nature of the working environment in No 10."

09:39 AM

James Slack appears to back Boris Johnson's account

James Slack, one of Boris Johnson's former top press aides, told the Privileges Committee: "To the best of my recollection, the account given by Mr Johnson is correct."

09:38 AM

Jack Doyle's written evidence

Jack Doyle has denied giving Boris Johnson any assurances that Covid guidance was "adhered to at all times" in Downing Street during lockdown.

He denied advising Mr Johnson that "no parties were held in No 10" while restrictions were in place.

"We made every effort to comply with the Covid-19 guidelines to the greatest extent that we were able," Mr Doyle added. "It is difficult to say that the guidelines of this nature [e.g. Perspex screens] were followed at all times, and it would not be possible for me to say that they were."

09:33 AM

One No 10 official: Dec 18 2020 event was a party

The December 18, 2020 event was a "tight cross-press office party", one No 10 official is quoted in the Privileges Committee evidence as saying.

They also told the Cabinet Office investigation: "There were WhatsApps. It was planned and the party had been cancelled and I look back at it now and it was planned to be a tight cross-press office party.

"There wasn't that much social distancing, people were very close, not touching though."

09:31 AM

'At no point at the time did I consider the leaving presentation law-breaking'

One former No 10 official is quoted in the Privileges Committee dossier as saying they did not consider the Jan 14, 2021 leaving drinks event to be a party.

"At no point at the time did I consider the leaving presentation or subsequent discussion with colleagues to be law or rule-breaking, nor would I have described it as a party."

09:28 AM

Dominic Cummings: Boris Johnson knew May 2020 event was a party

Dominic Cummings said the "BYOB" event organised by Martin Reynolds during lockdown was a "mistake".

Mr Johnson's former top aide insisted he had not given him any reassurances around the gathering.

Mr Cummings is also quoted as having told the Cabinet Office investigation team: "The idea the PM could have thought this drinks event was 'work' is comical, given the tables covered in bottles of drink, everyone standing around drinking etc.

"The PM certainly knew it was a drinks party because I told him and when he walked outside he saw a drinks party."

09:22 AM

Simon Case: I never gave any partygate reassurances

Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, told the Privileges Committee he never gave Boris Johnson any reassurances around Covid rules being followed in No 10.

b) Did you at any time give Mr Johnson any assurances that:



i. Covid rules were followed at all times in No. 10, and specifically in relation to gatherings covered in the Sue Gray report?



11. No



ii. Covid Guidance was adhered to at all times in No. 10, and specifically in relation to gatherings covered in the Sue Gray report



12. No



iii. No parties were held in No. 10 during the period of Covid restrictions.



13. No



c) Do you know whether anyone else gave Mr Johnson any such assurance of the kind described in part b), and if so who?



14. No

09:13 AM

Breaking: Privileges Committee publishes evidence

The Privileges Committee has publish its 110-page partygate evidence dossier this morning, just hours before Boris Johnson will face a grilling which could determine his future as an MP.

09:08 AM

Boris Johnson allies: 'This circus has gone on for long enough'

Around a dozen of Boris Johnson's supporters have been tweeting their defences of the former prime minister.

Chief among them is Simon Clarke, the former levelling up secretary, who said: "There has been a huge degree of wisdom after the fact here. Boris was working tirelessly to overcome the pandemic, with a team who had to be in No 10 to discharge that task, and placed reasonable reliance on the advice he received as to events.

"Lest we forget, the extremely anodyne 'event' for which he and the then Chancellor were fined took place between meetings."

Nadine Dorries, who was Mr Johnson's culture secretary, insisted he did not deliberately mislead the Commons, while Sir James Duddridge, a close ally of the former prime minister, pleaded "for God's sake" to get back to prioritising the economy.

Scott Benton, a 'Red Wall' MP elected as part of Mr Johnson's 2019 general election landslide, added: "This circus has gone on for long enough. Boris is no longer PM and the country are sick and tired of this soap opera. It’s time to move on."

08:49 AM

Liz Truss to vote against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

Liz Truss will vote against Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland this afternoon, a source close to the former prime minister has said.

08:48 AM

Priti Patel to vote against Windsor Framework

More from Christopher Hope:

Former home secretary Priti Patel will vote against the Windsor Framework this afternoon. Ms Patel tells me: "I will not be buying shares on the Government's smoke and mirrors on Windsor." The rebellion against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal is now collecting senior Tories, who will provide cover for other Conservative MPs to join them.

08:28 AM

Sir Iain Duncan Smith to vote against PM's Brexit deal

Christopher Hope, The Telegraph's associate editor, has discovered Sir Iain Duncan Smith will vote against the Windsor Framework this afternoon. He writes:

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith will vote against the Windsor Framework in the key vote this afternoon, I can disclose, joining another Tory leader Boris Johnson in the "no" lobby. The rebellion is now growing. Brexiteer MPs tell me that the number of Tory MPs voting against could be in the mid-20s, which could be enough to require Labour support to get it through.

08:20 AM

'Quite a lot' of Tory Brexiteers will vote against Rishi Sunak's Windsor Framework, says Sir John Redwood

Sir John Redwood, a former minister who will vote against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal this afternoon, said he believed "quite a lot" of his Tory colleagues will do the same.

Asked to put a number on the Tory rebellion, Sir John told Times Radio: "Well, I have no idea. The ERG will have a meeting this morning when we will discuss it with each other and see whether we all agree or not.

"The ERG doesn’t run a whip. There is only one whip for the Conservative Party, the official Conservative whip.

"On this occasion quite a lot of Conservatives who want Brexit will not be able to follow the Conservative whip."

08:11 AM

Tory MP predicts 'endless rows' with EU if Windsor Framework is implemented

Sir John Redwood denied that Tory Brexiteers were being "unrealistic" in opposing the Windsor Framework and demanding another way forward.

The senior Conservative MP told Times Radio: "I would say no, I am being true to the spirit of the vote that I and many millions of others cast to remove the EU law and EU control from our country and there will be far more going on about it, endless rows about it, if we sign this agreement and if Parliament endorses the agreement.

"It is an invitation to the EU to push and push, to control more and more things, and for the UK to get angry about it just as we did when we were a member."

07:52 AM

Pictured: Boris Johnson goes for a morning run ahead of his partygate grilling

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, is pictured going for a run this morning ahead of his appearance in front of the Privileges Committee this afternoon - Neil Hall/Shutterstock

07:48 AM

Senior Tory MP: Boris Johnson voting against Brexit deal could prompt bigger Tory rebellion

Boris Johnson's announcement that he will vote against Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal could prompt more Tory MPs to oppose the Windsor Framework, a former Cabinet minister has said.

Tory Brexiteer Sir John Redwood told Times Radio: "Well, it may do because he obviously knew a lot about these negotiations as he had to try and rescue the very poor negotiation that Theresa May had conducted.

"But I think more importantly will be the MPs focusing on this issue after many other noises off about other subjects and I hope they are all focusing on it overnight and this morning because the ERG did produce some extremely important legal advice which was published yesterday and I would recommend all MPs read that before voting on it because it gives a rather different portrait of how this agreement might operate in practice from some of the pother more bullish interpretations we have been hearing from the Government."

07:40 AM

Jeremy Hunt: 'Falling inflation isn't inevitable'

Jeremy Hunt said that "falling inflation isn't inevitable" as he responded to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics this morning (see the post below at 07.38).

The Chancellor said: "Falling inflation isn’t inevitable, so we need to stick to our plan to halve it this year.

"We recognise just how tough things are for families across the country, so as we work towards getting inflation under control we will help families with cost of living support worth £3,300 on average per household this year."

07:38 AM

UK inflation rises unexpectedly

Away from partygate and Brexit, the Office for National Statistics has just published the latest inflation figures.

They showed that the Consumer Prices Index rose by 10.4 per cent in the 12 months to February this year.

That is up from the 10.1 per cent recorded in January. The figure had fallen each month since a peak of 11.1 per cent in October.

Today's figures represent a set back for the Government as it tries to deliver on Rishi Sunak's pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year.

07:33 AM

Boris Johnson to vote against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

Boris Johnson will vote against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal this afternoon in a major boost for Tory rebels who warn it is not the right solution for Northern Ireland, The Telegraph can reveal.

The former prime minister said in a statement to this newspaper that the proposals would keep Northern Ireland "captured by the EU legal order" and were "not acceptable".

Mr Johnson is expected to interrupt his appearance during the House of Commons Privileges Committee hearing on partygate to vote when the division bell rings.

There is also a growing belief among Eurosceptic rebels that Liz Truss, another former prime minister, will vote against the Brexit deal - though her office is yet to confirm that is her plan.

07:29 AM

Privileges Committee to publish 'core bundle' of partygate evidence at 9am

The Privileges Committee is set to publish its partygate evidence this morning, just hours before Boris Johnson will face a grilling which could determine his future as an MP.

The committee will publish what the BBC reported will be a "core bundle" of evidence at 9am which will be referred to throughout this afternoon’s session with the former premier which is due to get underway at 2pm and could last for up to four hours.

07:26 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

It is a massive day in Westminster, with two major stories running in parallel.

Boris Johnson will appear in front of the Privileges Committee as part of its partygate investigation at 2pm in a session which could last four hours.

It is likely to be one of the most-watched parliamentary hearings in recent history and could have a huge impact on Mr Johnson's political future.

Meanwhile, MPs will vote on Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal this afternoon in a moment of huge importance for the Prime Minister's premiership.

The DUP has said it will vote against the deal and a number of Tory Brexiteer MPs, potentially dozens, are expected to follow suit.

It should still clear the House of Commons because Labour has committed to backing the Government but it will still be a moment of high drama - especially since Mr Johnson has said he will vote against Mr Sunak's plans.