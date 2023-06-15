Boris Johnson latest news: Privileges Committee to publish partygate report

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, is pictured this morning going for a run near his Oxfordshire home - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

A long-awaited report into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over his partygate denials will be published this morning in a moment likely to ignite a political firestorm.

The Privileges Committee is due to release its report, which is thought to be 30,000 words long, at approximately 9am after a 14-month investigation.

It is expected to have concluded that Mr Johnson did mislead MPs, something the former prime minister has vehemently denied.

Mr Johnson has railed against the committee, accusing it of a “witch hunt” and of behaving like a “kangaroo court”.

He announced his shock decision to quit as a Tory MP on Friday last week after receiving the committee’s verdict.

The premier’s resignation from the House of Commons means he will not serve the suspension which is likely to be recommended. Mr Johnson has indicated he will make his “views clear” on the report and its findings once it has been released.

You can follow the latest updates below.

07:35 AM

Tory MP: Publication of partygate report should end 'public pantomime'

Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood said he hoped the publication of the Privileges Committee report would allow MPs to move on from the “public pantomime” which is distracting from key issues.

“The longer this public pantomime drags on, the more Boris loses support from a once very loyal base… the more the Prime Minister’s plans and vision which was starting to gain traction are overshadowed, the public actually want us to get back to politics,” he told Sky News this morning.

“Johnson has resigned his seat, before the report was published I should say, rather than taking his arguments and presenting them to the Commons, which he could have done.

“This should not really be the legacy of any prime minister, or dragging on a distraction for us”.

07:27 AM

MPs expected to debate and vote on Privileges Committee report on Monday

MPs are expected to debate and vote on the Privileges Committee’s report on Boris Johnson and partygate on Monday.

That should be confirmed by Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, when she delivers the business statement for next week in the Commons this morning, likely just after 10.30am.

The debate and vote is likely to be a moment of high drama, with Tory MPs being asked to deliver a verdict on a man who until recently was prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

07:22 AM

Privileges Committee to publish Boris Johnson partygate report at 9am

