Boris Johnson latest news: No way back for ex-PM, says Cabinet minister

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, is pictured in Downing Street on May 25, 2022 - Matt Dunham/AP

One of Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet ministers said Boris Johnson’s political career is over after the Privileges Committee concluded he deliberately misled MPs over partygate.

David TC Davies, the Welsh Secretary, said he could not “really see any way back for Boris”.

He was asked during an appearance on BBC Question Time if he believed the former premier’s political career was “finally dead and buried” and he replied: “I think it probably is.

“I am not saying whether that is a good thing or a bad thing. But I don’t really see any way back for Boris.

“He has just left Parliament, he has resigned, he chose to do that and that is fine - any MP who has had enough can resign when they want to.

“Had he stayed he would have been suspended for 90 days, possibly, but almost certainly would have faced a by-election and therefore I think that is the case.”

Mr Johnson labelled the committee’s report a “charade” and claimed the 14-month investigation had delivered “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.

08:02 AM

No way back for Boris Johnson, says Cabinet minister

"He was absolutely right on Ukraine, he right on getting the vaccine rollout sorted out and he was right on Brexit"

Conservative David TC Davies has some praise for the former prime minister but says "I don't really see any way back for Boris"

