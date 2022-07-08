Boris Johnson latest news: James Cleverly rules out Tory leadership bid as contenders begin battle for top job

James Cleverly, the new Education Secretary, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Phil Noble /Reuters

James Cleverly, the new Education Secretary, has ruled out a bid for the Tory leadership as contenders begin the battle to replace Boris Johnson.

Mr Cleverly said that now is "not the right time" for him to run for the top job but he is "comfortable" that there will be range of candidates who would make "excellent prime ministers".

Asked if he intends to stand, he told Sky News: “No, I won’t be. As you know, I put myself forward last time, I don’t regret that, I really enjoyed it. As you know my wife has been going through cancer treatment and whilst that is progressing well, it hasn’t concluded. It is not the right time for me.

“And I feel comfortable that actually we have a range of candidates within the party that would make excellent prime ministers.”

Tom Tugendhat, the Tory chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, last night became the first contender to formally throw his hat in the ring.

Writing for The Telegraph, he said: “I have served before – in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister.”

08:05 AM

Leadership contest should be concluded 'ASAP'

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, a senior Tory MP and the treasurer of the 1922 Committee, said the Tory leadership contest should be concluded "as soon as possible". ​

He told the BBC: “I think it is in the country’s interest and the party’s interest that this is done as soon as possible.”

Sir Geoffrey said the first half of the contest which will see MPs whittle the list of candidates down to a final two two should be concluded by July 21.

The final two would then face a vote by Tory members to pick the winner.

Sir Geoffrey said: "We are hoping to get our parliamentary p[art of it finished with a very tight timetable, finishing by the 21st of July when Parliament goes into recess and that will take a lot of doing.”

07:52 AM

'Ship has sailed' on caretaker PM

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the treasurer of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, has said he believes the "ship has sailed" on replacing Boris Johnson with a temporary caretaker prime minister.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "I think that ship has sailed. I think yesterday… they decided that Boris Johnson should remain and he has said very clearly that he won’t be making any major changes during that period and I think that is a good thing.

“Those ministers who are coming back in a caretaker role will have, of course having had resigned, so it will be a little awkward for them. I think in an ideal world, Dominic Raab as Deputy Prime Minister should have been the caretaker prime minister.

“But that ship, I think has sailed, and we must now live with the fact that Boris Johnson will be Prime Minister until a successor can be voted on.”

07:42 AM

'There is no such thing as a caretaker PM'

Boris Johnson's role in No 10 has been described by many people in Westminster as caretaker Prime Minister, now that he has announced he is resigning.

But James Cleverly, the new Education Secretary, said there is no such role in the UK's political system.

He told Sky News: "You are in the job that you are in, doing the job that you are doing until you are replaced. That is how it always works in politics. None of us know exactly how long we are going to be in our roles.”

He added: “There is no such thing as a caretaker prime minister. In our system there is a prime minister.”

07:37 AM

Cabinet minister: PM's successor should be appointed 'quickly'

Boris Johnson's successor as Tory leader must be appointed "quickly", James Cleverly has said amid rumbling concerns among some Conservative MPs over the prospect of the PM remaining in No 10 potentially until October.

The new Education Secretary told Sky News: "His role now, he remains Prime Minister until a new prime minister is found. That is how our system works.

“I think that everyone recognises the incentive of doing that properly and professionally but quickly so that we can get some certainty and so the new prime minister, whoever that may be, can build their team and make sure they are continuing to focus on what really matters and that is the people of this country.”

07:33 AM

James Cleverly rules out leadership bid

James Cleverly, the new Education Secretary, has said he will not be standing in the Tory leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson.

Asked if he will stand, he told Sky News: “No, I won’t be. As you know, I put myself forward last time, I don’t regret that, I really enjoyed it.

“As you know my wife has been going through cancer treatment and whilst that is progressing well, it hasn’t concluded. It is not the right time for me.

“And I feel comfortable that actually we have a range of candidates within the party that would make excellent prime ministers.”

07:31 AM

