Boris Johnson latest news: Labour could table no confidence vote in Commons next week, says Angela Rayner

Jack Maidment
·12 min read
Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is pictured in Downing Street yesterday as he announced his resignation as Tory leader&nbsp; - Gareth Fuller/PA
Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is pictured in Downing Street yesterday as he announced his resignation as Tory leader - Gareth Fuller/PA

Labour could table a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson’s Government in the House of Commons “as early as next week” if the Tories do not oust the Prime Minister from No 10 now, Angela Rayner has said.

The deputy Labour leader said Mr Johnson “can’t stay another minute in Downing Street” and the Conservative Party should choose a successor “pretty quickly or get some interim leader in”.

“If they don’t do that we are very clear that we will put a motion of no confidence forward before the summer recess [July 21] to ensure that that exchange happens,” she said.

Pushed on when a vote of no confidence could be held, Ms Rayner told Sky News: “It could be as early as next week, yeah, because we haven’t got long left before the summer recess.”

Parliamentary convention dictates that a government that cannot command the confidence of a majority of MPs in the Commons should either resign or go to the country in a general election.

Mr Johnson yesterday announced he is resigning as Tory leader but will remain in No 10 until his successor is in place. The Tory leadership contest could take months, raising the prospect of the PM staying in power until September or October.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

09:35 AM

Sir Ed Davey: PM 'should go now'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said Boris Johnson should leave No 10 immediately.

He told Sky News: "The Liberal Democrats have said he should go now. He shouldn't be allowed to go on, whether you call him a caretaker Prime Minister or not.

"The words caretaker can't apply to Boris Johnson. He has never cared and taken care of anything in his life and he should go."

09:28 AM

New PM should 'allow' Boris Johnson wedding party at Chequers to go ahead

James Cleverly said a new prime minister should let Boris and Carrie Johnson have their wedding party at Chequers even if Mr Johnson has left No 10 by then.

The new Education Secretary was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if Mr Johnson should still have the celebration at the prime minister’s country house in July if it is in someone else’s hands by then.

Mr Cleverly said: “I think that if that is done by that point in time, I suspect that it would be a rather generous action of the new prime minister to allow that to go ahead. Private functions like that do not impose a burden on the public purse…

“I think it’s churlish to be negative about two people who want to celebrate their marriage and their love for each other.”

09:22 AM

Boris Johnson will not bind the hands of his successor

Newly-appointed Education Secretary James Cleverly has insisted Boris Johnson will not make decisions that will bind the hands of his successor while he remains in No 10.

Mr Cleverly told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The functions of government endure, and that is true when you’re going through a leadership change, as we are currently about to do, or whether there’s a general election. It’s a very well-established principle.

James Cleverly, the Education Secretary, speaks to the media on College Green outside Parliament today&nbsp; - Phil Noble/Reuters
James Cleverly, the Education Secretary, speaks to the media on College Green outside Parliament today - Phil Noble/Reuters

“And, in fact, the Prime Minister made explicit reference to this at Cabinet, that we are not going to do anything that would tie the hands of our successors, we are not going to do anything that would, I think, be kind of novel or, you know, a big change from the currently-set direction of travel.”

He added: “We are not going to make any decisions outwith the normal range of decisions that you would make in circumstances like this, which, as I say, despite the fact that they’re unusual in how we got here, this process is actually not that unusual.”

09:20 AM

'No timeline' yet on PM leaving No 10

James Cleverly, the Education Secretary, said Boris Johnson has not put a “timeline” on how long he will stay in No 10 after quitting as leader of the Tory party.

He told Times Radio: “He said he will stay until the process is complete, he’s not put a timeline on this.

“The timeline on this will be defined by the 1922 committee in terms of the parliamentary stage and by the Conservative party in terms of the party stage.

“Both organisations know how important it is to get this done professionally and quickly and I don’t think the Prime Minister has put a particular date on anything.”

09:00 AM

'Myself and Keir are very confident that we didn’t break any rules'

Angela Rayner has said that the Labour Party could replace her and Sir Keir Starmer “very quickly” if they are forced to resign over "beergate".

The Labour deputy leader told BBC’s Today programme: “Well, we could do it very quickly.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Kirsty O'Connor/PA
Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

“I mean, our procedures would be that the NEC would delegate the timetable, but we’ve got a host of talent in our party that could step forward, because we are one team and we are a government in waiting.

“But as I say, both myself and Keir are very confident that we didn’t break any rules."

08:58 AM

Angela Rayner will not appeal if she is fined over 'beergate'

Angela Rayner has said that she will not appeal if she is found by Durham Police to have broken coronavirus rules over "beergate".

The deputy Labour leader told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “Well, yeah, we’ll accept the findings. You know, it’s very clear that both myself and Keir believe that we believe in the rule of law.

“We believe that if you’re a lawmaker, you can’t be a lawbreaker, and that we couldn’t lead the party under those conditions."

08:55 AM

What would happen if Labour tables a no confidence vote

As the official Opposition, Labour can table a motion of no confidence in the Government in the House of Commons pretty much whenever it wants.

Convention dictates that if the Opposition asks for a vote of confidence then the Government should make time for it within days.

However, a motion of no confidence is a serious matter: A government that loses such a vote is expected to either resign or go to the country in a general election.

So Labour will want to be sure it has a chance of winning - or at the very least that the vote will inflict the maximum amount of damage possible on a divided Tory party - before pressing the button.

The last successful confidence vote in Parliament forced James Callaghan from office in the 1979 Winter of Discontent, ushering in Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year premiership.

08:48 AM

Theresa May spotted dancing at music festival after PM quit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May was spotted in the crowd dancing to the music at Henley Festival last night after Boris Johnson announced that he was resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

08:44 AM

Labour could table no confidence vote 'as early as next week'

Angela Rayner said Labour could table a vote of no confidence in the House of Commons "as early as next week" if the Tories do not oust Boris Johnson from No 10 immediately.

The deputy Labour leader said: “We think that Boris Johnson can’t stay another minute in Downing Street. It has been proven he is not fit to govern and therefore the Conservative Party need to elect somebody to lead their party pretty quickly or get some interim leader in that is not somebody who has been disgraced, who has lost the confidence of their own party, let alone the British public.

“If they don’t do that we are very clear that we will put a motion of no confidence forward before the summer recess [July 21] to ensure that that exchange happens and that the Conservative Party do the right thing by the British public which they haven’t done, quite frankly, for the last few months.”

Pushed on when the vote could happen, Ms Rayner told Sky News: “We will speak to the whips and we will do it as soon as possible if it is [necessary]. We haven’t got long left for recess, quite frankly.

“It could be as early as next week, yeah, because we haven’t got long left before the summer recess.”

08:22 AM

Labour will call no confidence vote if PM is not ousted

Labour will call a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister in the House of Commons if the Conservative Party does not get rid of him immediately, Angela Rayner has said

The Labour deputy leader told BBC’s Today programme: “We will if the Conservatives don’t get their act together and get rid of Boris Johnson, you know, he’s got no confidence of his own party.

“He’s a proven liar who’s engulfed in sleaze and we can’t have another couple of months of this, you know.

“So they do have to get rid of him, and if they don’t, we will call a no confidence vote because it’s pretty clear – he hasn’t got the confidence of the House or the British public.”

08:05 AM

Leadership contest should be concluded 'ASAP'

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, a senior Tory MP and the treasurer of the 1922 Committee, said the Tory leadership contest should be concluded "as soon as possible". ​

He told the BBC: “I think it is in the country’s interest and the party’s interest that this is done as soon as possible.”

Sir Geoffrey said the first half of the contest which will see MPs whittle the list of candidates down to a final two two should be concluded by July 21.

The final two would then face a vote by Tory members to pick the winner.

Sir Geoffrey said: "We are hoping to get our parliamentary p[art of it finished with a very tight timetable, finishing by the 21st of July when Parliament goes into recess and that will take a lot of doing.”

07:52 AM

'Ship has sailed' on caretaker PM

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the treasurer of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, has said he believes the "ship has sailed" on replacing Boris Johnson with a temporary caretaker prime minister.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "I think that ship has sailed. I think yesterday… they decided that Boris Johnson should remain and he has said very clearly that he won’t be making any major changes during that period and I think that is a good thing.

“Those ministers who are coming back in a caretaker role will have, of course having had resigned, so it will be a little awkward for them. I think in an ideal world, Dominic Raab as Deputy Prime Minister should have been the caretaker prime minister.

“But that ship, I think has sailed, and we must now live with the fact that Boris Johnson will be Prime Minister until a successor can be voted on.”

07:42 AM

'There is no such thing as a caretaker PM'

Boris Johnson's role in No 10 has been described by many people in Westminster as caretaker Prime Minister, now that he has announced he is resigning.

But James Cleverly, the new Education Secretary, said there is no such role in the UK's political system.

He told Sky News: "You are in the job that you are in, doing the job that you are doing until you are replaced. That is how it always works in politics. None of us know exactly how long we are going to be in our roles.”

He added: “There is no such thing as a caretaker prime minister. In our system there is a prime minister.”

07:37 AM

Cabinet minister: PM's successor should be appointed 'quickly'

Boris Johnson's successor as Tory leader must be appointed "quickly", James Cleverly has said amid rumbling concerns among some Conservative MPs over the prospect of the PM remaining in No 10 potentially until October.

The new Education Secretary told Sky News: "His role now, he remains Prime Minister until a new prime minister is found. That is how our system works.

“I think that everyone recognises the incentive of doing that properly and professionally but quickly so that we can get some certainty and so the new prime minister, whoever that may be, can build their team and make sure they are continuing to focus on what really matters and that is the people of this country.”

07:33 AM

James Cleverly rules out leadership bid

James Cleverly, the new Education Secretary, has said he will not be standing in the Tory leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson.

Asked if he will stand, he told Sky News: “No, I won’t be. As you know, I put myself forward last time, I don’t regret that, I really enjoyed it.

“As you know my wife has been going through cancer treatment and whilst that is progressing well, it hasn’t concluded. It is not the right time for me.

“And I feel comfortable that actually we have a range of candidates within the party that would make excellent prime ministers.”

07:31 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

It promises to be another chaotic day in Westminster following the historic events of yesterday.

There are two main questions this morning: How long can Boris Johnson remain in No 10 and who will battle to replace him.

I will guide you through the key developments.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • North Korea state TV shows floods near Chinese border

    STORY: In the footage aired on KRT, streets were seen flooded by torrential rain and people and cars passing through flooded roads. KRT news reader said 132.5mm of rain fell in Sinuiju during 12AM to 4PM (1500 GMT to 0700GMT) on Thursday, which is heaviest rainfall record in the city this year.State TV also released footage of floods in neighbouring towns of Phihyon, Ryongchon and Yomju counties, which showed floodwaters gushing through swollen river and people walking in knee-deep flooded street and broken trees.KRT did not elaborate damages from floods, but said roads were flooded due to heavy rain and caused inconvenience to vehicles and pedestrians.

  • International influence steals show during opening round of Kentucky’s PGA event

    Top of Barbasol Championship leaderboard features players from Canada, Colombia, England, France, Portugal and other nations after round one.

  • Rescuers evacuate residents amid floods in southern China

    STORY: "There is no umbrella for the baby, the baby needs an umbrella!" a firefighter shouted, as other rescuers wrapped a plastic sheet over one of two young children.Across China this year, as many as 487 rivers have exceeded their flood warning levels, while over 1.2 million people have been evacuated, with direct economic losses hitting nearly 65 billion yuan ($9.7 billion) so far.

  • Reddick wins at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup victory

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Reddick needed a little longer than expected to win in the NASCAR Cup Series. The circumstances of his triumph made it worth the wait. Reddick won Sunday at Road America by outdueling Chase Elliott, the defending champion on the course and the current points leader. The victory came in the 92nd start of his Cup career, which has included five second-place finishes. “It was just a huge sense of relief,” Reddick said. The Richard Childress Racing driver won by 3.304

  • Leading off: Nats examine Soto, Bosox check Bogaerts

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ SOTO SETBACK Washington star Juan Soto is being checked out after exiting a game early because of an injured left calf. The 23-year-old outfielder flexed and pointed to his left leg after making a throw in right in the third inning against Miami. He was taken out after being involved in a rundown in the fourth. Soto left Nationals Park to get an MRI. “We’ll re-evaluate him and see what’s going on,” manager Dave Martinez said. Soto, the f

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h