Boris Johnson latest news: Labour could table no confidence vote in Commons next week, says Angela Rayner

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is pictured in Downing Street yesterday as he announced his resignation as Tory leader - Gareth Fuller/PA

Labour could table a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson’s Government in the House of Commons “as early as next week” if the Tories do not oust the Prime Minister from No 10 now, Angela Rayner has said.

The deputy Labour leader said Mr Johnson “can’t stay another minute in Downing Street” and the Conservative Party should choose a successor “pretty quickly or get some interim leader in”.

“If they don’t do that we are very clear that we will put a motion of no confidence forward before the summer recess [July 21] to ensure that that exchange happens,” she said.

Pushed on when a vote of no confidence could be held, Ms Rayner told Sky News: “It could be as early as next week, yeah, because we haven’t got long left before the summer recess.”

Parliamentary convention dictates that a government that cannot command the confidence of a majority of MPs in the Commons should either resign or go to the country in a general election.

Mr Johnson yesterday announced he is resigning as Tory leader but will remain in No 10 until his successor is in place. The Tory leadership contest could take months, raising the prospect of the PM staying in power until September or October.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

09:35 AM

Sir Ed Davey: PM 'should go now'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said Boris Johnson should leave No 10 immediately.

He told Sky News: "The Liberal Democrats have said he should go now. He shouldn't be allowed to go on, whether you call him a caretaker Prime Minister or not.

"The words caretaker can't apply to Boris Johnson. He has never cared and taken care of anything in his life and he should go."

09:28 AM

New PM should 'allow' Boris Johnson wedding party at Chequers to go ahead

James Cleverly said a new prime minister should let Boris and Carrie Johnson have their wedding party at Chequers even if Mr Johnson has left No 10 by then.

Story continues

The new Education Secretary was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if Mr Johnson should still have the celebration at the prime minister’s country house in July if it is in someone else’s hands by then.

Mr Cleverly said: “I think that if that is done by that point in time, I suspect that it would be a rather generous action of the new prime minister to allow that to go ahead. Private functions like that do not impose a burden on the public purse…

“I think it’s churlish to be negative about two people who want to celebrate their marriage and their love for each other.”

09:22 AM

Boris Johnson will not bind the hands of his successor

Newly-appointed Education Secretary James Cleverly has insisted Boris Johnson will not make decisions that will bind the hands of his successor while he remains in No 10.

Mr Cleverly told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The functions of government endure, and that is true when you’re going through a leadership change, as we are currently about to do, or whether there’s a general election. It’s a very well-established principle.

James Cleverly, the Education Secretary, speaks to the media on College Green outside Parliament today - Phil Noble/Reuters

“And, in fact, the Prime Minister made explicit reference to this at Cabinet, that we are not going to do anything that would tie the hands of our successors, we are not going to do anything that would, I think, be kind of novel or, you know, a big change from the currently-set direction of travel.”

He added: “We are not going to make any decisions outwith the normal range of decisions that you would make in circumstances like this, which, as I say, despite the fact that they’re unusual in how we got here, this process is actually not that unusual.”

09:20 AM

'No timeline' yet on PM leaving No 10

James Cleverly, the Education Secretary, said Boris Johnson has not put a “timeline” on how long he will stay in No 10 after quitting as leader of the Tory party.

He told Times Radio: “He said he will stay until the process is complete, he’s not put a timeline on this.

“The timeline on this will be defined by the 1922 committee in terms of the parliamentary stage and by the Conservative party in terms of the party stage.

“Both organisations know how important it is to get this done professionally and quickly and I don’t think the Prime Minister has put a particular date on anything.”

09:00 AM

'Myself and Keir are very confident that we didn’t break any rules'

Angela Rayner has said that the Labour Party could replace her and Sir Keir Starmer “very quickly” if they are forced to resign over "beergate".

The Labour deputy leader told BBC’s Today programme: “Well, we could do it very quickly.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

“I mean, our procedures would be that the NEC would delegate the timetable, but we’ve got a host of talent in our party that could step forward, because we are one team and we are a government in waiting.

“But as I say, both myself and Keir are very confident that we didn’t break any rules."

08:58 AM

Angela Rayner will not appeal if she is fined over 'beergate'

Angela Rayner has said that she will not appeal if she is found by Durham Police to have broken coronavirus rules over "beergate".

The deputy Labour leader told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “Well, yeah, we’ll accept the findings. You know, it’s very clear that both myself and Keir believe that we believe in the rule of law.

“We believe that if you’re a lawmaker, you can’t be a lawbreaker, and that we couldn’t lead the party under those conditions."

08:55 AM

What would happen if Labour tables a no confidence vote

As the official Opposition, Labour can table a motion of no confidence in the Government in the House of Commons pretty much whenever it wants.

Convention dictates that if the Opposition asks for a vote of confidence then the Government should make time for it within days.

However, a motion of no confidence is a serious matter: A government that loses such a vote is expected to either resign or go to the country in a general election.

So Labour will want to be sure it has a chance of winning - or at the very least that the vote will inflict the maximum amount of damage possible on a divided Tory party - before pressing the button.

The last successful confidence vote in Parliament forced James Callaghan from office in the 1979 Winter of Discontent, ushering in Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year premiership.

08:48 AM

Theresa May spotted dancing at music festival after PM quit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May was spotted in the crowd dancing to the music at Henley Festival last night after Boris Johnson announced that he was resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

08:44 AM

Labour could table no confidence vote 'as early as next week'

Angela Rayner said Labour could table a vote of no confidence in the House of Commons "as early as next week" if the Tories do not oust Boris Johnson from No 10 immediately.

The deputy Labour leader said: “We think that Boris Johnson can’t stay another minute in Downing Street. It has been proven he is not fit to govern and therefore the Conservative Party need to elect somebody to lead their party pretty quickly or get some interim leader in that is not somebody who has been disgraced, who has lost the confidence of their own party, let alone the British public.

“If they don’t do that we are very clear that we will put a motion of no confidence forward before the summer recess [July 21] to ensure that that exchange happens and that the Conservative Party do the right thing by the British public which they haven’t done, quite frankly, for the last few months.”

Pushed on when the vote could happen, Ms Rayner told Sky News: “We will speak to the whips and we will do it as soon as possible if it is [necessary]. We haven’t got long left for recess, quite frankly.

“It could be as early as next week, yeah, because we haven’t got long left before the summer recess.”

08:22 AM

Labour will call no confidence vote if PM is not ousted

Labour will call a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister in the House of Commons if the Conservative Party does not get rid of him immediately, Angela Rayner has said

The Labour deputy leader told BBC’s Today programme: “We will if the Conservatives don’t get their act together and get rid of Boris Johnson, you know, he’s got no confidence of his own party.

“He’s a proven liar who’s engulfed in sleaze and we can’t have another couple of months of this, you know.

“So they do have to get rid of him, and if they don’t, we will call a no confidence vote because it’s pretty clear – he hasn’t got the confidence of the House or the British public.”

08:05 AM

Leadership contest should be concluded 'ASAP'

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, a senior Tory MP and the treasurer of the 1922 Committee, said the Tory leadership contest should be concluded "as soon as possible". ​

He told the BBC: “I think it is in the country’s interest and the party’s interest that this is done as soon as possible.”

Sir Geoffrey said the first half of the contest which will see MPs whittle the list of candidates down to a final two two should be concluded by July 21.

The final two would then face a vote by Tory members to pick the winner.

Sir Geoffrey said: "We are hoping to get our parliamentary p[art of it finished with a very tight timetable, finishing by the 21st of July when Parliament goes into recess and that will take a lot of doing.”

07:52 AM

'Ship has sailed' on caretaker PM

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the treasurer of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, has said he believes the "ship has sailed" on replacing Boris Johnson with a temporary caretaker prime minister.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "I think that ship has sailed. I think yesterday… they decided that Boris Johnson should remain and he has said very clearly that he won’t be making any major changes during that period and I think that is a good thing.

“Those ministers who are coming back in a caretaker role will have, of course having had resigned, so it will be a little awkward for them. I think in an ideal world, Dominic Raab as Deputy Prime Minister should have been the caretaker prime minister.

“But that ship, I think has sailed, and we must now live with the fact that Boris Johnson will be Prime Minister until a successor can be voted on.”

07:42 AM

'There is no such thing as a caretaker PM'

Boris Johnson's role in No 10 has been described by many people in Westminster as caretaker Prime Minister, now that he has announced he is resigning.

But James Cleverly, the new Education Secretary, said there is no such role in the UK's political system.

He told Sky News: "You are in the job that you are in, doing the job that you are doing until you are replaced. That is how it always works in politics. None of us know exactly how long we are going to be in our roles.”

He added: “There is no such thing as a caretaker prime minister. In our system there is a prime minister.”

07:37 AM

Cabinet minister: PM's successor should be appointed 'quickly'

Boris Johnson's successor as Tory leader must be appointed "quickly", James Cleverly has said amid rumbling concerns among some Conservative MPs over the prospect of the PM remaining in No 10 potentially until October.

The new Education Secretary told Sky News: "His role now, he remains Prime Minister until a new prime minister is found. That is how our system works.

“I think that everyone recognises the incentive of doing that properly and professionally but quickly so that we can get some certainty and so the new prime minister, whoever that may be, can build their team and make sure they are continuing to focus on what really matters and that is the people of this country.”

07:33 AM

James Cleverly rules out leadership bid

James Cleverly, the new Education Secretary, has said he will not be standing in the Tory leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson.

Asked if he will stand, he told Sky News: “No, I won’t be. As you know, I put myself forward last time, I don’t regret that, I really enjoyed it.

“As you know my wife has been going through cancer treatment and whilst that is progressing well, it hasn’t concluded. It is not the right time for me.

“And I feel comfortable that actually we have a range of candidates within the party that would make excellent prime ministers.”

07:31 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

It promises to be another chaotic day in Westminster following the historic events of yesterday.

There are two main questions this morning: How long can Boris Johnson remain in No 10 and who will battle to replace him.

I will guide you through the key developments.