Boris Johnson latest news: New Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi criticises Sunak and Javid saying it's ‘easy to walk away’

Nadhim Zahawi, the new Chancellor, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Phil Noble /Reuters

Nadhim Zahawi has appeared to criticise Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid for quitting the Cabinet and plunging Boris Johnson's premiership into chaos as he said it is "easy to walk away" but "much tougher to deliver for the country".

Mr Zahawi last night replaced Mr Sunak as Chancellor while Mr Javid was replaced by Steve Barclay as Health Secretary.

The resignation of Mr Sunak and Mr Javid yesterday evening stunned Westminster and left Mr Johnson clinging to power amid mounting Tory calls for him to step down.

Mr Zahawi appeared to launch a thinly-veiled attack on his now former Cabinet colleagues this morning as he told Sky News: “You don’t go into this job to have an easy life. You make some tough decisions every day. And sometimes it is easy to walk away but actually it is much tougher to deliver for the country.”

It promises to be a challenging day for Mr Johnson who will face Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons at noon before then appearing in front of the powerful Liaison Committee at 3pm.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:17 AM

Tory MP: PM 'does need to go'

Chris Loder, Tory MP for West Dorset, said he believes the “majority” of people in the Conservative Party want to see “change” after a tumultuous week.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m glad to see that some in Cabinet have acted accordingly. But now I think there is a majority in the party that wants to see change.

“I personally have lost confidence in the Prime Minister now and I’m very sorry to say that. I think he does need to go. I think if he chooses not to, I think the 1922 Committee should act and I certainly would support that approach in the forthcoming 1922 elections.”

The 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs will hold elections next week for positions on its ruling Executive. Some candidates are expected to stand on a pledge to change the Tory leadership rules to allow a new vote of confidence on Boris Johnson's leadership to take place.

Story continues

08:15 AM

'I will look at everything'

As well as hinting that a planned corporation tax hike could be reversed (see the post below at 07.50) , Nadhim Zahawi suggested he could also unveil new personal tax cuts.

The new Chancellor told Sky News: “My task is to rebuild the economy and to grow the economy. I will look at everything to make sure that we continue to be on the side of people.”

08:08 AM

Nadhim Zahawi sticks to teacher pay rise pledge

When he was the education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi asked the Treasury to give teachers pay rises of up to nine per cent in an attempt to see off strike action.

Now that he is Chancellor, Mr Zahawi was asked this morning if he intends to honour that commitment and he said that he does.

He told Sky News: “The pledge I will give teachers is we will do nine per cent for teachers that are starting in teaching this year, 7.7 per cent next year for them and senior teachers will get that five per cent that I have proposed and I will obviously look at the recommendation from the pay review bodies across the board.”

The commitment for teachers will raise major questions about what the Government will agree to on pay for other public sector workers amid fears large increases could further fuel spiking inflation.

08:01 AM

Pictured: Larry the No 10 cat prepares for a busy day in Downing Street

A police officer strokes Larry the cat outside 10 Downing Street today - John Sibley /Reuters

08:00 AM

'There is no vacancy'

Nadhim Zahawi has said his reason for taking the role of Chancellor was not to do with personal ambition.

Asked if he will run for Tory leader when there is a vacancy, he told Sky News: “There is no vacancy.”

Put to him the odds are good for him at the moment, he said: “First of all, I will be working very hard to make sure that this team continues to deliver. The Prime Minister is focused on delivery, delivery, delivery.”

Pressed on whether his reason for taking the job was to do with personal ambition, he said: “No, as I said to you, sometimes walking away may give you some respite, dare I say, but the idea that you have to deliver for the country, I think, is the right thing to do.”

07:57 AM

No 10 handling of Chris Pincher scandal 'appalling'

Former Tory vice-chair Bim Afolami, who resigned last night saying Boris Johnson no longer had his support, said Downing Street’s handling of the Chris Pincher scandal had been “appalling”.

The MP for Hitchin and Harpenden told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The reason why I voted for the Prime Minister (in the confidence ballot) was that he was clear that he felt he earned the right to rebuild trust in him – rebuild trust in the Government – after the issue of parties at Downing Street. I thought that was right, to give him that time.

“But I think that in the last few weeks we’ve seen that things haven’t improved. They’ve got a lot worse.

“I think the behaviour of Downing Street over the Chris Pincher affair was really appalling. And I, personally, just couldn’t think I could defend that sort of behaviour any longer.”

07:54 AM

Lib Dems urge Tory MPs to oust PM today

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has said Tory MPs must do their “patriotic duty” and “get rid of Boris Johnson today”.

He said that when the Lib Dems beat the Tories in the recent Tiverton and Honiton by-election it was “very clear” that lifelong Conservative voters were “fed up”, not just of Mr Johnson, but of the whole party.

Sir Ed told BBC Breakfast: “He really must go and the Conservative Party have got to do their patriotic duty and get rid of Boris Johnson today.”

07:53 AM

Nadhim Zahawi insists PM is a man of 'integrity'

Nadhim Zahawi, the new Chancellor, was asked during an interview on Sky News this morning if he believes Boris Johnson has integrity.

He replied: “I do… because he is determined to deliver for this country.”

07:50 AM

'I will look at everything, there is nothing off the table'

Back at the Budget in March 2021, Rishi Sunak announced that corporation tax will increase from the current rate of 19 per cent to 25 per cent from April 2023.

The Government is under pressure to scrap the hike and Nadhim Zahawi, the new Chancellor, today suggested he could consider reversing the move.

He told Sky News: "I will look at everything, there is nothing off the table.”

07:46 AM

Nadhim Zahawi 'did not threaten to resign'

There were reports last night that Nadhim Zahawi had threatened to quit the Cabinet unless he was promoted to replace Rishi Sunak as Chancellor.

Mr Zahawi today denied the claim.

Asked if he had thought about walking away from the Government, he told Sky News: “No, I am just saying to you in life that it is, having to take tough decisions as you do when I was in vaccines, in education, and now in the Treasury, there are no easy answers.

“The most important thing to remember is we have a task ahead of us to rebuild the economy, we have just come out from what is the equivalent of a world war.”

Asked directly if he had threatened to resign, he said: "No, I didn’t. No, I didn’t threaten to resign at all.”

07:41 AM

Nadhim Zahawi appears to criticise Sunak and Javid

Nadhim Zahawi, the newly appointed Chancellor, is on the broadcast round for the Government this morning.

He started his first interview of the day with Sky News by appearing to criticise Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid for quitting the Cabinet.

Asked what had attracted him to take the job last night, Mr Zahawi said: "You don’t go into this job to have an easy life. You make some tough decisions every day. And sometimes it is easy to walk away but actually it is much tougher to deliver for the country.”

07:38 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

It promises to be a box office day in Westminster as Boris Johnson clings to power and desperately tries to stabilise his premiership following the Cabinet resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

The PM will face Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons at noon and then will appear in front of the Liaison Committee from 3pm.

I will guide you through the key developments.