Boris Johnson latest news: Cabinet split over ex-PM's 'harsh' 90-day suspension

MPs voted overwhelmingly to support the Privileges Committee report in a late night division on Monday - PA/House of Commons

A Cabinet split has emerged over the partygate report into Boris Johnson, after a minister said a 90-day suspension was “distinctly uncomfortable”.

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, said he thought the report was right to conclude that Mr Johnson misled the House of Commons but should not have been punished so severely for it.

On Monday night MPs voted to approve a report by the Privileges Committee that declared Mr Johnson lied to MPs and should be suspended for 90 days.

“I agreed with the conclusions reached in terms of wrongdoing on the part of Boris Johnson, but I was distinctly uncomfortable with the harshness of the sanction,” Mr Stride said.

“I think a sanction of 90 days -- to put that into context it’s nine times the threshold of ten days required in order for there potentially to be a recall petition for a sitting MP -- was just too far out there for me to vote for the motion.

“I certainly wouldn’t have voted against, but in the end, I went for abstention.”

Six Cabinet ministers including Penny Mordaunt, the Commons leader, voted for the report, while seven backbenchers voted against it. All other MPs that voted backed its conclusions.

Mr Stride added: “I respect colleagues in the Cabinet who came to a different decision to me, but I’ve explained why it is that I came to the conclusion that I did.”

In practice, the 90-day punishment will not apply because Mr Johnson has already resigned.

08:34 AM BST

The morning after the night before

It was a late one in Parliament last night, with the final vote coming through on the partygate report at 9.26pm after speeches from MPs on both sides.

In the end, as most predicted, there was a vanishingly small rebellion from Mr Johnson’s supporters. Just seven MPs voted against the committee’s report.

You can use this handy tool to find out if your MP was one of them:

08:27 AM BST

Shaun Bailey should consider resigning his peerage, says senior Tory

There was a lively discussion this morning on BBC Radio 4, where Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the defence select committee, was questioned about partygate.

Mr Ellwood first brought up the issue of peerages, arguing that it would be a good issue to show Rishi Sunak was “grasping” the Government and restoring trust by ending the practice of prime ministers stacking the Lords with their own chums.

He was then asked about Shaun Bailey, the former mayoral candidate, whose campaign staff held a boozy Christmas party during lockdown that is now under re-examination by the Metropolitan Police.

Asked if Mr Bailey should now “consider his position” and resign the peerage he was handed by Boris Johnson, the committee chair said: “I think that is for him to…absolutely, he needs to consider that if we’re being frank.”

He won’t be thanked for that answer back in Conservative Party HQ, and there is now some debate about whose decision it should be that Mr Bailey enters the Lords. Asked about it himself yesterday, he said it was for “others to decide”.

08:13 AM BST

Good morning

Hello from a very rainy Westminster, where Rishi Sunak is preparing to chair Cabinet in the aftermath of last night’s Commons vote on Boris Johnson.

I’m Tony Diver, the Telegraph’s Whitehall Correspondent. Jack Maidment is back tomorrow.

There is already some rumbling of discontent about the way the issue was handed from within the Cabinet, with Mel Stride this morning saying he felt “distinctly uncomfortable” with the 90-day suspension meted out by MPs.

But perhaps the bigger issue on Mr Sunak’s mind is the spiralling crisis in mortgage rates, ahead of another expected Bank Rate rise on Thursday.

As Duncan Simpson notes in this morning’s Telegraph, the mortgage crisis has the potential to make Mr Sunak very unpopular very quickly.

For now, ministers stress the existing financial help for households and especially the huge energy bills support scheme.

But Westminster this morning is talking about whether there will have to be new policy for homeowners, including the prospect of 25-year mortgages.