Boris Johnson latest news: Brandon Lewis quits and tells PM he is 'past the point of no return'

Brandon Lewis has resigned as Northern Ireland Secretary - Andy Rain/Shutterstock

Brandon Lewis has resigned as Northern Ireland Secretary as he warned Boris Johnson that his premiership is now "past the point of no return".

In a letter of resignation posted on Twitter at 6.47am, Mr Lewis said that he "cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now".

He told Mr Johnson: "I have given you, and those around you, the benefit of the doubt. I have gone out and defended this Government both publicly and privately. We are, however, now past the point of no return."

The wave of resignations from the Government continued this morning as Damian Hinds quit as security minister and Helen Whately stood down as a Treasury minister.

More than 40 Tory MPs have now quit Government roles and the resignation of Mr Lewis brings the number of people who have quit the Cabinet to four while Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, was sacked.

Cabinet ministers last night urged Mr Johnson to stand down but he has defied their calls and intends to fight on in No 10.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:27 AM

George Freeman quits as science minister

Enough is enough. This can’t go on.



The chaos in No10, the breakdown of Cabinet collective responsibility, the abandonment of the Ministerial code, the defence of impropriety & defiance of Parliament are all insults to the Conservatism I believe in and stand for: pic.twitter.com/7OO5fbzdPO — George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) July 7, 2022

07:18 AM

Damian Hinds quits as Security Minister

Damian Hinds has resigned as Security Minister.

Story continues

He said in a tweet that "it shouldn’t take the resignation of dozens of colleagues, but for our country, and trust in our democracy, we must have a change of leadership".

In his resignation letter to Boris Johnson, Mr Hinds said that "more important than any government or leader are the standards we uphold in public life and faith in our democracy and public administration".

He said: "Because of the serious erosion in these, I have come to the conclusion that the right thing for our country and for our party is for you to stand down as party leader and Prime Minister.

"I had hoped you would take this course sooner, of your own volition. But as it has become clear that you intend to stay, I cannot continue to serve in your administration."

It has been a huge privilege and responsibility to serve as security minister.

It shouldn’t take the resignation of dozens of colleagues, but for our country, and trust in our democracy, we must have a change of leadership.

My letter to the PM: pic.twitter.com/V82wT5P2Ta — Damian Hinds (@DamianHinds) July 7, 2022

07:17 AM

Chief Whip arrives at No 10

Chris-Heaton Harris, the Chief Whip and Nigel Adams, the minister without portfolio, have just been seen going into Downing Street.

07:11 AM

PM accused of acting in a 'Trumpian style'

Julian Smith, the former Cabinet minister, has said the refusal to quit by Boris Johnson was creating a “constitutional crisis” as he accused the Prime Minister of acting in a “Trumpian style”.

The former Northern Ireland secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Mr Johnson was “very concerningly” testing British constitutional conventions.

Asked if Mr Johnson was right to suggest he had a mandate to continue from voters, he said: “It is obviously a preposterous argument. That was not a personal vote. It was a vote for individual candidates across the country.

“He should not be there today. He should not be there over the weekend, he should not be waiting for more evidence. There cannot be any more evidence than happened yesterday.”

07:05 AM

Helen Whately quits as Treasury minister

Helen Whately has announced she has resigned as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury.

The MP for Faversham and Mid Kent said in a resignation letter posted on Twitter that she she believed Boris Johnson's "vision for our country and your mission to level-up has inspired and galvanised people".

But she added: “I have argued that you should continue as Prime Minister many times in recent months, but there are only so many times you can apologise and move on. That point has been reached.”

With sincere regret I am resigning from Government pic.twitter.com/HpQ2rgkr4q — Helen Whately (@Helen_Whately) July 7, 2022

07:02 AM

Brandon Lewis quits as Northern Ireland Secretary

Brandon Lewis has resigned as Northern Ireland Secretary.

He is the fourth Cabinet minister to quit the Cabinet over the last 36 hours.

In a resignation letter posted on Twitter Mr Lewis told Boris Johnson that up until now he had “given you, and those around you, the benefit of the doubt”.

“I have gone out and defended this Government both publicly and privately,” he said.

“We are, however, now past the point of no return. I cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now. It is clear that our Party, parliamentary colleagues, volunteers and the whole country, deserve better.”

A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld.



I have submitted my letter of resignation to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/EG6u52BdDc — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) July 7, 2022

07:02 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

It promises to be another chaotic day in Westminster and I will guide you through every twist and turn.