Boris Johnson latest news: Allies who called Privileges Committee 'kangaroo court' to be criticised

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, is pictured in London on March 21 - Peter Nicholls/Reuters

The Privileges Committee is expected to criticise allies of Boris Johnson when it publishes a follow up report to its partygate investigation this morning.

The committee ruled earlier this month that Mr Johnson had deliberately misled MPs over his partygate denials, with the former prime minister quitting the Commons before the conclusions were published.

Mr Johnson and his supporters characterised the committee as a “kangaroo court”.

The committee said in its main report published on June 15 that “from the outset” there had been a “sustained attempt” to undermine its credibility and that MPs serving on it must be protected from “formal or informal attack”.

“We will be making a special report separately to the House dealing with these matters,” it said.

That special report is now expected to be published at 9am this morning. The Guardian reported that Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, both face being named.

08:26 AM BST

Court of Appeal set to rule on Government's Rwanda policy

It is a big day for the Government’s Rwanda policy, with the Court of Appeal due to rule this morning on whether migrants can be lawfully deported to the country to claim asylum there.

The court will deliver its judgement on legal challenges against the policy from 10am.

If the court rules in favour of the Government it will represent a significant step towards flights finally getting off the ground.

However, if ministers win, the verdict could still be appealed to the UK’s Supreme Court and to the European Court of Human Rights, further delaying the implementation of the policy.

08:16 AM BST

What did the Privileges Committee say about MPs criticising its work in its original partygate report?

When the Privileges Committee published its main report into Boris Johnson and partygate on June 15 it contained a lengthy passage about the criticism it had faced from the former premier and his allies.

It argued there had been a “sustained attempt” to undermine its credibility and that such behaviours could not go “unchallenged”.

However, allies of Mr Johnson argued it was “absolutely legitimate” to criticise the conduct of a parliamentary committee and that the right to freedom of speech had to be defended.

This is the key passage from the original report:

“From the outset of this inquiry there has been a sustained attempt, seemingly co-ordinated, to undermine the committee’s credibility and, more worryingly, that of those members serving on it. “The committee is concerned that if these behaviours go unchallenged, it will be impossible for the House to establish such a committee to conduct sensitive and important inquiries in the future. “The House must have a committee to defend its rights and privileges, and it must protect members of the House doing that duty from formal or informal attack or undermining designed to deter and prevent them from doing that duty. “We will be making a special report separately to the House dealing with these matters.”

08:09 AM BST

Minister: 'We have to move on from all the back and forth about Boris Johnson'

A minister said the Tories “have to move on from all the back and forth about Boris Johnson” as Westminster braces for the publication of a new report by the Privileges Committee (see the post below at 08.06).

Neil O’Brien, a health minister, told Sky News this morning: “Ultimately on Boris Johnson the House had its say the other day, it voted for the censure, he has now gone, not just as prime minister, but as an MP.

“I say this as someone who resigned because I didn’t think that things were being done right during Boris’s time in office.

“He went as PM, he has now gone as an MP. But ultimately we have to move on from all the back and forth about Boris Johnson.

“We have got to focus on the issues of now, getting inflation down, stopping the small boats that we have just been talking about, cutting NHS waiting lists. Those are the things when I am on the doorsteps that people ask me about rather than the umpteenth iteration of all this stuff.”

08:06 AM BST

Privileges Committee expected to criticise Boris Johnson allies in new report

