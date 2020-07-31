Boris Johnson Hands Brother Jo Johnson Seat In House Of Lords

(Photo: PA Wire/PA Images)

Coronavirus has changed everything. Make sense of it all with the Waugh Zone, our evening politics briefing. Sign up now.

Boris Johnson has handed his brother Jo, and several other allies, seats in the House of Lords.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jo Johnson was on the list of new peerages nominated by the prime minister published on Friday.

It marks a swift return to parliament for the PM’s brother, who dramatically quit the Commons entirely last year in protest at Boris Johnson’s Brexit policy.

Jo Johnson campaigned for Remain in 2016 and was a public supporter of holding a second referendum.

Other names on the list of peerages include former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham and newspaper owner Evgeny Lebedev.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has been made a peer, as have former chancellors Philip Hammond and Ken Clarke.

Nigel Dodds, the former deputy leader of the DUP, has been rewarded with a seat in the Lords.

Theresa May’s husband Philip has been handed a knighthood for “political service”.

Tony Woodley, the former general secretary of the Unite union, has been nominated for a peerage by Jeremy Corbyn.

In 2018 a spokesperson for Woodley said he was “not seeking nomination to the House of Lords” and media reports that he was were “wholly inaccurate”.

Former Brexit Party MEP Claire Fox is on the list of new peers, despite having previously said she did not “agree” with the Lords.

Related...

Boris Johnson Scraps Plan To Ease Some Lockdown Measures From August 1

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.