Boris Johnson irrevocably corrupted the Tories – now, they're rotten to the core

A person’s character is always revealed much more when they are losing than when they are winning. Winners behave in fairly routine ways. We see it all the time: shouting , hugging, spraying champagne around, promising never to forget, tearfully thanking those who have helped them.

Losers on the other hand behave in a variety of different ways – and this is particularly true of politicians.

You will, for instance, always get a more honest interview out of a politician on the way down than on the way up. If it were not so tragic for the country, the way that the Tories are currently behaving now could be an entertaining display of bitter delusion. As power leeches away from them, some stomp around in insane denial, some slink away as if we can’t see them, some pretend it’s business as normal and some are opting for a permanent abstention from any responsibility. The public may hold politicians in contempt but this is as nothing to the contempt that we are being held in.

Not all politicians are the same, I know that, but enough of the current crop are to make many turn away from politics forever. The Johnson debacle, like Trump’s manoeuvrings, is a profoundly anti-democratic moment as both leaders seek to undermine any institution that stops their ambition. That ambition has nothing to do with improving the lives of anyone but themselves. “Power,” says O’Brien as he tortures Winston in George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, “is not a means, it is an end.” Indeed.

Now we can see more clearly what that power looks like and it looks appalling: dreadful jumpers, gauche dancing, “partying” while ashen-faced sons and daughters watched their parents die on Zoom, grandparents who never held their grandchildren. This was the time of meagre funerals, crushing loneliness, medics crying with exhaustion.

We can argue forever about whether the severity of the lockdowns was necessary, the point remains that those who made the rules broke the rules, laughed about doing so and then lied over and over. Johnson, an established deceiver, lied to the House of Commons. He can whinge about Harriet Harman all he likes but he was brought low by her chunky necklace. Oh and her Tory majority committee.

He jumped before he was pushed, for he cares not a jot about representing his constituents and has now been reincarnated as a weight loss guru. His barmy army of supporters have been stropping about and actually Mad Nads has a point. She is as worthy of the Lords as is Shaun Bailey for whom the office bash was thrown.

Johnson left as he governed, rewarding sycophancy not talent. Cronyism is too benign a word for the level of corruption of the past few years.

The Honours List is another disgrace and everyone knows it. I thought Sunak showed signs of evolving from an invertebrate when he said that he was not prepared to overrule the Holac committee: “I didn’t think it was right”. Strong words for the man who helped Deliveroo (“Eat out to help out”) even more of the virus though we are all assumed to have some sort of Covid brain fog which is meant to wipe out our memories.

Sunak also – how long ago was it now? – promised to bring “integrity, professionalism and accountability” to governance. A sort of post-Truss/Holly Willoughby-type assurance. I suppose.

And now where is this integrity and how will it be restored to the Government?

Sunak, the living emoji, cannot even turn up to vote on his predecessor. For God’s sake man, pick a side and stick to it. Abstaining or not turning up for such a vote is not a neutral position, it is taking the position that misleading Parliament is neither here nor there. If misleading Parliament is optional, then the democratic process is all but abandoned.

But that is what is happening. To save their own skins, the Tories are showing their true faces. Lying and cheating is fine. Elevating an unremarkable young woman just six years out of college with no actual achievement to her name to the Lords is fine. Breaking the rules is fine. There are no real consequences.

Yet, all of this is the consequence of defending Johnson even when it was soon apparent he could not do the job and had no plan. Sunak can no longer carry on being all things to all men. The decent Tories that exist have to wrestle back the party.

That may involve admitting some mistakes. No one could have been properly prepared for Covid but Tory rule had so severely run down our health and public services, we were in a bad place. We reap what we sow.

The party has to let go of Johnson forever and to get some perspective. Indeed he should be held in contempt. As Samuel Johnson said, “Contempt is a kind of gangrene which if it seizes one part of a character corrupts all the rest by degrees.”

His character corrupted the entire party. We now see them rotting before our eyes.

