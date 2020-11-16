Boris Johnson insists he’s ‘fit as a butcher’s dog’ as he begins self-isolation in crucial week for Downing Street reset

The Prime Minister has insisted he feels “fit as a butcher’s dog” as he begins two weeks of self-isolation from Downing Street.

Boris Johnson will spend the next fortnight at his Number 10 home following a meeting with Tory MP Lee Anderson who later tested positive for coronavirus.

The PM tweeted a video message on Monday morning saying: “Hi folks, the good news is that NHS Test and Trace is working ever-more efficiently, but the bad news is that they’ve pinged me and I’ve got to self isolate because someone I was in contact with a few days ago has developed Covid.

“It doesn’t matter that we were all doing social distancing, it doesn’t matter that I’m fit as a butcher’s dog, feel great – so many people do in my circumstances."

He continued: “And actually it doesn’t matter that I’ve had the disease and I’m bursting with antibodies. We’ve got to interrupt the spread of the disease and one of the ways we can do that now is by self isolating for 14 days when contacted by Test and Trace.”

The news comes at a politically sensitive time for the Prime Minister after the sudden exit from Downing Street of his senior adviser Dominic Cummings and communications director Lee Cain.

Downing Street had insisted Mr Johnson would present a committed policy launch on social justice, “levelling up” and coronavirus over the coming weeks.

The move was being seen by some at Westminster as a bid by the Prime Minister to show he was still in control of the Government’s agenda.

But as the announcement was made, Mr Johnson was advised to self-isolate after attending a 35-minute meeting with a small group of MPs in Downing Street on Thursday morning.

Mr Anderson, MP for Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, said on Facebook he lost his sense of taste on Friday and, after being tested on Saturday, received a positive result on Sunday morning.

The two men were not wearing face coverings and did not appear to be two metres apart in a photo taken at Downing Street which Mr Anderson posted on Facebook.

Number 10 said the “critical announcements” due over the coming weeks would send a “clear signal of his ongoing ambitions for the United Kingdom” with the Prime Minister expected to outline plans for dealing with issues like the Covid-19 pandemic and social inequality.

It was reported on Twitter Mr Johnson is expected to continue to make public statements from inside No 10, including on the government’s green plans.

This is also a pivotal week for Brexit, as negotiations with the EU reach their final phase.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson will liaise with parliamentary authorities about remote participation in House of Commons proceedings. Under the “hybrid” parliament arrangements, MPs can only take part in some proceedings by video link.

Asked if Mr Johnson would be able to take part remotely in Commons events, such as Prime Minister’s Question Time on Wednesday, a Number 10 spokesperson said: “I think that’s what they are trying to work through.”

It was reported Mr Johnson told Tory MPs in a WhatsApp group message that “the rules are the rules” and he must self-isolate as advised although he feels “fine” and his “body is bursting with antibodies from the last time I had it”.

Mr Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of March and was admitted to a London NHS hospital on April 5, which Downing Street said was a “precautionary step” as his symptoms persisted.

He then spent three nights in an intensive care unit, later revealing it “could have gone either way” and thanked NHS staff for saving his life.

