Boris Johnson insists defence pact with US and Australia is not aimed at China

Boris Johnson has insisted Britain’s new defence pact with the United States and Australia is not intended as an “adversarial” move against China

In a ground-breaking agreement, dubbed Aukus, the three allies agreed to co-operate on the development for the first time of a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian navy.

The move, widely interpreted as an attempt to check China’s growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, was swiftly condemned by Beijing as a “geopolitical gaming tool”.

But in a Commons statement, the Prime Minister said that, while the agreement to share nuclear submarine technology with Australia represented a “huge increase” in the levels of trust between the three countries, it was not “revolutionary”.

“Aukus is not intended to be adversarial towards any other power,” he said.

“It merely reflects the close relationship that we have with the United States and with Australia, the shared values that we have and the sheer level of trust between us that enables us to go to this extraordinary extent of sharing nuclear technology in the way that we are proposing to do.

“It is true that that this is a huge increase in the levels of trust between the UK, the US and Australia.

“It is a fantastic defence technology partnership that we are building.

“But it is not actually revolutionary.”

