Boris Johnson ingratiates himself at village fete, a stone’s throw from old Henley seat

The former prime minister, the present vicar and the inevitable bouncy castle - Ed Nix

Boris Johnson entertained his new neighbours by joining in with the festivities as he made a surprise appearance at his local village fete in Oxfordshire.

The former prime minister posed for pictures, played games and drank tea in the sunshine as he ingratiated himself with the community.

He was joined by his wife, Carrie, who has recently announced she is pregnant with their third child, as well as his son, Wilfred, and his daughter, Romy.

Dressed in a blue checked shirt and a dark blazer, Mr Johnson was pictured smiling with the vicar in front of a colourful bouncy castle at the fete on May 20.

A local source said he was viewed as a good sport as he got stuck in with the activities, scoring a jackpot on the human fruit machine on his third attempt.

He also bought a cup and saucer from one of the stalls, which he promptly topped up at the tea tent.

Boris Johnson at a church spring fair near his Oxfordshire country home - Ed Nix

The former premier and his family have recently moved to the area and the source said that both Mr and Mrs Johnson have a “very visible presence” in the village.

The move to Oxfordshire has fuelled speculation that Mr Johnson could attempt a “chicken run” to his old constituency of Henley, where he would have a better chance of winning a majority at the next election.

But the current MP, John Howell, who has announced he is standing down at the next national vote, said that would only happen “over my dead body”.

Asked if he had struck a deal for the former prime minister to take over, he told ITV News: “I can absolutely deny that. I do not do deals with Boris Johnson and I have not done a deal with Boris Johnson.

“He has been told by the Conservative Party that he has to stand in his current seat.”

Mr Johnson’s allies have repeatedly rejected suggestions he wants to move to a constituency with a safer contest, despite polls predicting that he will be ousted at the next election.