Boris Johnson to hold Downing Street press conference on Omicron variant

Boris Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday afternoon after fresh curbs were introduced to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid.

The prime minister will address the country after the 11th case of the new strain was identified in Scotland on Tuesday morning.

He is expected to discuss new measures mandating Britons to wear face coverings on public transport and in shops, as well as the expansion of the vaccine booster programme.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is now advising that all adults aged 18 to 39 should be offered a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, in order of descending age groups, to increase their level of protection.

Those aged 40 and over are already eligible for a booster vaccine.

All travellers returning to the UK must take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result, while contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate, regardless of their age or vaccination status.

Meanwhile, health experts said the winter period was “a time for caution” and urged people to do “anything that they can do to reduce the risk” of catching Covid.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said: “It goes on making sense that people should recognise that this virus has not gone away, and anything that they can do to reduce the risk to themselves, their families, and the people they’re in contact with makes good sense.

“So I’m very pleased that people are now being encouraged to wear masks when indoors at the moment, lateral flow tests are a very good way of finding out whether or not you’ve got the infection, so people should carry on doing those.”

Scientists fear the new variant could be both more transmissible and vaccine resistant - prompting the Government to introduce fresh curbs to stem the spread of infection. Health secretary Sajid Javid has urged Britons to plan for a normal Christmas as health authorities seek conclusive data on the extent of the threat posed by the strain.

