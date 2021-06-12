Boris Johnson’s strongest hint yet that planned 21 June lifting of lockdown will be delayed

(Sky News)

Boris Johnson has given his strongest hint yet that the planned 21 June lifting of lockdown will be delayed, saying that “where it’s necessary to be cautious, we will be”.

Speaking to broadcasters at the G7 summit in Cornwall, Mr Johnson said that no final decision will be taken until Monday on the implementation of step 4 of his roadmap to recovery, which would see limits on attendances at weddings, football matches and arts performances lifted and nightclubs reopen.

But he made clear that the swift rise in cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 has sparked fears within government that reopening on the earliest possible date of 21 June would risk a rapid return to restrictions.

Ministers have been considering a delay of up to four weeks in the final relaxation of lockdown, taking the date for the return to near-normality to 19 July.

There have been hopes that weddings may be spared the delay, but it is understood that the PM will sanction only a limited increase in maximum numbers, amid worries that they could become “super-spreader events”.

Mr Johnson said it was certainly true that he was less optimistic now about the prospects of reopening on 21 June than he was at the end of May.

“What we want to do is make sure that the roadmap is irrreversible, but you can’t have an irreversible roadmap unless you’re prepared to be cautious,” he said.

“Some of the data is still open to question, but we’ll be making an announcement on Monday.”

Asked if he could guarantee that there would be no delay in the rollback of lockdown, he replied: “Where it’s necessary to be cautious, we will be.”

Mr Johnson said that scientists do not believe there is “any case” to reverse previous relaxations of lockdown, such as the reopening of non-essential shops and indoor hospitality last month.

He added: “It is absolutely correct to say that you’ve got cases going on up now from the Delta variant and you’ve got an increase in hospitalisations.

“But you’re seeing a different group now going into hospitals largely and the outcomes on the whole are better. That’s caused by the huge effectiveness of the vaccine rollout.”

The British Medical Association became the latest body to call for a delay after data released on Friday showed the R rate of reproduction of the virus at its highest since January - between 1.2 and 1.4.

Daily cases reached 8,125, the highest number since February.

And figures published by Public Health England (PHE) showed that 42,323 cases of the Indian variant had been confirmed in the UK over a seven-day period, an increase of 240 per cent from the previous week. PHE estimates the strain is 60 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first identified in Kent, with cases doubling every four and a half days in some areas.

