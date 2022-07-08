How Boris Johnson helped Ukraine with its weapons shopping

Elizabeth Piper, Andrew MacAskill and Tsvetelia Tsolova
·9 min read

By Elizabeth Piper, Andrew MacAskill and Tsvetelia Tsolova

LONDON (Reuters) - Ninety minutes after resigning as British prime minister on Thursday, Boris Johnson called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He told the Ukrainian leader his people had the UK's unwavering support in its fight against Russia, and said Britain would continue to supply vital defensive aid for as long as needed. "You're a hero, Volodymyr," he said, according to an aide who listened to the call. "In this country,

everybody loves you."

In the months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Britain has become an important go-between for Zelenskiy, officials in Britain and the United States told Reuters. Part broker, part delivery service, supporting Ukraine has been a crucial part of Johnson's premiership. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described him as a "true friend of Ukraine" in comments sent to Reuters by his ministry.

Whoever runs Britain in coming months will face important decisions about how to pursue the policy. Johnson told Zelenskiy he still had "a few weeks" to keep the support going, according to the aide. But Britain's leadership will be at a point of transition as Russia is steadily gaining ground in what Moscow calls a "special operation."

Until that last call, Johnson had spoken to Zelenskiy 21 times since the start of the war – once every six days on average. Their conversations often opened with Zelenskiy reading out a "shopping list" of arms, three UK officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The calls could "be very transactional" at the start, one of the officials said.

As an example of the deals that followed, London and Oslo agreed that Britain would send multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine and receive similar, older equipment from Norway in return that it can modernise, Norway's government confirmed. In May, Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov thanked Britain for its help delivering Denmark's anti-ship missiles.

Britain also recently made an inquiry for 27 Soviet-designed heavy machine guns from Bulgaria, according to a document from state-owned arms company TEREM seen by Reuters. TEREM told Reuters that that deal did not go through.

Britain has pledged 2.3 billion pounds ($2.74 billion) of military support for Ukraine, the second highest level of support after the United States. The official total includes purchases of weapons but not the logistics support that Britain has offered alongside these, Britain's defence ministry said.

Britain played this role because some governments face political opposition to supplying weapons to Ukraine, others need logistical help, and in some cases, have ageing systems that Britain is helping to refurbish, the officials said.

Reuters could not determine how many more such arrangements Britain has helped with; the defence ministry said it works routinely with partners across the globe to procure equipment, but declined further comment.

"The UK has emerged as a leader among allies and partners in providing assistance to Ukraine," U.S. Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton Semelroth said in a statement to Reuters.

Even though Britain became increasingly involved in diplomacy around the war in Ukraine, Kyiv says its stockpiles of Soviet-era weapons are running low. It says it is using about 6,000 artillery shells a day, while a British defence source said Russia is using about 20,000 rounds a day. Britain's existing stockpile of artillery would run out in days if it was used at the same pace as Russia, the source said.

Analysts say Western countries will soon come to a strategic turning-point, needing to decide whether to double down on arming Ukraine or push for negotiations with Moscow to end the war.

With Britain facing an economic and cost-of-living crisis, it may be challenging to convince the public to keep supporting Ukraine in a war that could last years, said James Rogers, co-founder of London-based foreign policy think tank Geostrategy.

The public initially supported foreign wars like those in Iraq and Afghanistan, but then became disillusioned, opinion polls showed.

"There is undoubtedly a tension every time you spend taxpayers' money," Rogers said. "But the government should try to convince people we either spend the money now to stop Russia in Ukraine, or we face even greater cost somewhere else."

"FINEST HOUR"

Johnson's government, under pressure at home for months before he was forced to quit, was bold overseas. He cast himself as a modern-day Winston Churchill, and in a speech to the Ukrainian parliament in May said the fight with Russia would rank as Ukraine's "finest hour" – invoking Churchill's declaration when Britain faced the threat of being invaded and defeated by Nazi Germany in World War Two.

In an interview with Reuters late last month, he said he wanted Ukraine to be flooded with more Western weapons to stop it running out of Soviet-era artillery.

"So, we supply Ukraine with the material, the equipment, the intelligence so as to make that country in the future if not impregnable, then certainly a place that Russia does not want to attack," he said during a trip to Rwanda for the Commonwealth summit.

London's role helping deliver weapons to Ukraine grew pragmatically, according to British officials.

Britain first noticed the threat of a Russian invasion last April when intelligence from satellite imagery pointed to a Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian borders, according to a Western official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A small number of British officials began planning for that last summer, the official said; in the weeks before the invasion, Britain started delivering NLAWs (Next Generation Light Antitank Weapons), according to the government. These missiles were essential in derailing early Russian incursions into Ukraine, Ukrainian officials have said; its defence ministry celebrated Britain's role providing them in a video on Twitter saying, "Thank you, UK!" alongside images of William Shakespeare and James Bond.

Slowly, two British sources close to the prime minister say, Britain started to help coordinate deliveries and help other countries with logistics. Since April, a coalition of more than 40 nations has been coordinating the aid via an American base in Stuttgart, Germany, but UK and U.S. government sources said many discussions about what type of weapons are needed have been between Zelenskiy and world leaders, as well as Ukrainian defence and military officials.

After Johnson collected Zelenskiy's requirements on their calls, Britain sent military attaches to search for the arms in roughly a dozen countries, including those closest geographically to Russia, a defence source said.

Another defence source added that Britain has been in talks with countries that still use Soviet-era equipment about buying Soviet-era 300 mm rockets for the Smerch system, anti-aircraft missiles, missiles for the BUK SA11 system and spare parts for T72 tanks.

Competition is fierce. British military attaches who tour countries for supplies occasionally bump into their Russian counterparts shopping for the same items, a third British source with knowledge of the matter said. Talks have been held about buying arms with nations further afield.

In the Czech Republic, a senior defence source said that when the Czechs source something that is logistically difficult to transport, Britain helps out, and vice versa. "We do a lot of stuff together," the person said on condition of anonymity. They declined to give details of the weapons delivered.

Bulgaria does not export arms to Ukraine directly, but confirmed Britain is among countries purchasing weapons from there.

"Bulgaria has (a) quite serious arms industry ... At the moment, clients have appeared from Poland, the Czech Republic, England and other European Union countries with purchase orders at very good prices," Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on the country's national radio in June.

"The industry is booming at present," he said, without specifying whether some of these exports were finally destined for Ukraine.

BORYS JOHNSONIUK

Johnson's role boosted his and Britain's popularity abroad. In a global poll last month, Britain's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine was voted the best of all the leading Western countries. About 7,000 people from the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan participated in the poll, for the annual Munich Security Conference.

In Ukraine, a cafe in Kyiv is selling an apple dessert named the Borys Johnsoniuk, a Ukrainianised version of the prime minister's name. A street in the southern port city of Odesa has been named after the British prime minister; portraits of Johnson depicted as a warrior wrapped in the colours of the Ukrainian flag are on display in a museum in central Kyiv.

The deliveries have led to a closer relationship between Johnson and Zelenskiy, British sources said. While their calls have been mostly about arms procurement, when Johnson and Zelenskiy spoke, one British source said, they also jokingly called NLAWs "in loves" and sang songs with "in love" in the lyrics.

There was no interpreter on their last call, the British aide said: The men spoke in English.

"There is clearly a Johnson touch to this," said Rogers, the analyst. But he said Britain's basic approach is unlikely to change much under a new leader: "The structural approach is probably locked in."

Whoever takes over from Johnson, their next big challenge will be to go beyond purchases of Soviet era material to a new phase, supplying Ukraine with more Western weapons and training its forces to use them.

"If Britain and the West want to keep that support for Ukraine going then we are going to need to move into war production mode," said one of the defence sources.

Britain's foreign minister, Liz Truss, said on June 28 the West needs to "double down" on weapons supplies. She told a parliamentary committee Britain should have started supplying weapons much earlier because it takes months of training before they can be used.

"The best thing we can do now is to ... get more weapons quicker, to get the higher spec weapons and encourage our allies to do that as well," she said.

"We need to increase our industrial capacity."

(Elizabeth Piper and Andrew MacAskill reported from London; Tsvetelia Tsvetova reported from Sodia; Additional reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington, Jan Lopatka in Prague; Edited by Sara Ledwith)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • China’s anniversary deal for Hong Kong: Conform and prosper

    Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Hong Kong reveals how China is increasingly sacrificing diversity for ideological conformity.

  • EU Bureaucracy Seen Blocking 1.5 Billion-Euro Loan to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The executive arm of the European Union is blocking a 1.5 billion-euro ($1.5 billion) loan for Ukraine as caution prevails over the country’s urgent needs, according to officials.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Mark

  • Biden to visit CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit the CIA Friday at a time when his administration’s support for Ukraine has pushed the work of the normally secretive intelligence agencies into the limelight. Biden will commemorate the agency's 75th anniversary since its founding after World War II. While at the agency’s headquarters in Virginia, Biden will meet with CIA officers who have worked on Ukraine to thank them for their work, according to a U.S. official who requested anonymity to discu

  • Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Dua Lipa Hit the Balenciaga Couture Catwalk

    And North West sat front row with grandmomager Kris.

  • North Korea state TV shows floods near Chinese border

    STORY: In the footage aired on KRT, streets were seen flooded by torrential rain and people and cars passing through flooded roads. KRT news reader said 132.5mm of rain fell in Sinuiju during 12AM to 4PM (1500 GMT to 0700GMT) on Thursday, which is heaviest rainfall record in the city this year.State TV also released footage of floods in neighbouring towns of Phihyon, Ryongchon and Yomju counties, which showed floodwaters gushing through swollen river and people walking in knee-deep flooded street and broken trees.KRT did not elaborate damages from floods, but said roads were flooded due to heavy rain and caused inconvenience to vehicles and pedestrians.

  • Shanghai reopens cinemas but warns of COVID risks amid outbreaks

    Shanghai reopened most cinemas on Friday, sticking to a plan of gradual resumption of daily activities after it lifted a two-month COVID-19 lockdown in June, while also trying, like several other Chinese cities, to contain resurgent infections. Seeking to avoid a repeat of the ordeal that the commercial hub of 25 million suffered in April and May, Shanghai's strategy rests on frequent COVID testing, thorough contact tracing and isolated lockdowns of residential buildings and other venues. Several other cities across China were also racing to smother outbreaks early, once again raising concerns about China's economic growth outlook and potential disruptions to supply chains and international trade.

  • This salt plant in northeastern Alberta is closing, taking jobs and tax revenue with it

    Community leaders in the County of St. Paul, Alta., are concerned about losing jobs and tax revenue after next month's closure of a salt plant that has operated continuously for more than 70 years. The Windsor salt plant, near the hamlet of Lindbergh, 235 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, is set to close in early August. The owner of the facility is closing it for financial reasons and plans to tear the building down. Thirty-six of 47 employees will lose their jobs when the plant is shuttered. T

  • Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action

    With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action. Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, Putin accused Western allies of fueling the hostilities, charging that "the West wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian.” “Everybody should know that largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest,” Putin said in a menacing note.

  • Indonesia urges G20 to help end war in Ukraine as Russia's Lavrov looks on

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -Indonesia urged the G20 on Friday to help end the war in Ukraine, as foreign ministers from the group met for a summit that has put some of the staunchest critics of Russia's invasion in the same room as Moscow's top diplomat. The buildup to the gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali has been dominated by the war and its impact on the global economy, with top officials from Western countries and Japan stressing it would not be "business as usual" at the forum. Shouts of "When will you stop the war" and "Why don't you stop the war" were heard as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shook hands with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi at the start of the meeting.

  • Man lights firework on his head and it explodes into his skull, Texas cops say

    The man had been shooting off fireworks with a friend when one exploded the wrong direction.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.