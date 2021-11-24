Boris Johnson On 'Great Form' Insists Cabinet Minister Amid Calls For Leadership Challenge

Wednesday looks set to be another difficult day for Downing Street (Photo: HuffPost UK)

The deputy prime minister today insisted Boris Johnson is on “great form” amid claims some fed-up Tory MPs are demanding a leadership challenge.

Dominic Raab defended Johnson on another difficult day for No10, describing him as an “ebullient, bouncy, optimistic, Tiggerish” character.

It comes after the prime minister’s rambling “Peppa Pig” address to the Confederation of British Industry went viral and a hunt was launched for the mole who branded it “shambolic” in comments to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg.

Johnson faces another tough day amid claims that a dozen MPs now want to trigger a leadership challenge to oust the prime minister.

A “flurry” of Tories who are angry over sleaze and the social care cap have apparently written to the 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, according to The Sun.

Asked about the speech, justice secretary Raab told BBC Breakfast: “The prime minister is on great form. The reality is people speak about speeches in the Westminster village, the gossip and all the rest of it.

“It’s the job of Westminster commentators to pick up on one anonymous source from wherever they found it to criticise the Government of the day, that’s fine.”

He insisted the PM is “focused on the job at hand” and described Johnson as a “Tiggerish” character who livens up his speeches in a way that few politicians do.

Raab later dismissed suggestions that Tory backbenchers were writing letters to the chair of the 1922 Committee to demand a leadership challenge.

He told LBC radio: “There is the usual Westminster tittle tattle and I’m not aware of that.”

