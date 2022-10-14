Boris Johnson gives peerages to string of Tory allies, but not Paul Dacre

Peter Walker Political correspondent
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s political honours list has seen peerages awarded to a string of former Tory MPs and other allies and party donors – although not to Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail.

Dacre had been widely tipped to be made a peer, but there had been calls for this to be delayed or suspended after legal action begun by a series of prominent people over alleged intrusion into privacy by the Mail’s publisher.

There were also reported doubts about the honour for Dacre within the House of Lords Appointments Commission (Holac), which vets nominations.

Johnson has nonetheless created 13 new Conservative peers, among them former MPs including Nicholas Soames and Hugo Swire, plus Michael Hintze, a financier and businessman who has previously donated to the party.

Other new Tory peers include the historian Andrew Roberts, plus Tony Sewell and Dambisa Moyo, two key members of the team which produced a Johnson-commissioned report on ethnic inequalities which was heavily condemned for a divisive approach, sometimes poor research and a neglect of structural factors.

This list is separate to Johnson’s still-to-come resignation honours, where it has been predicted he could elevate a series of loyal Conservative MPs and other allies.

Labour nominated eight new peers, including Tom Watson, the party’s former deputy leader. In 2020, Holac is understood to have turned down a nomination for Watson by the former leader Jeremy Corbyn, with reports suggesting concerns about Watson’s role in seeking action over allegations of sexual abuse made by the serial fantasist Carl Beech.

Other Labour peers include Frances O’Grady, the outgoing head of the Trades Union Congress, Dave Prentis, formerly head of the Unison union, and the former Stoke MP Ruth Smeeth.

Among the new non-affiliated peers will be Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader and first minister of Northern Ireland.

In a separate, smaller list of other political honours knighthoods go to three Conservative MPs close to Johnson: Jake Berry, the influential northern MP who is now the Tory party chair under Truss; John Whittingdale, formerly the culture secretary; and James Duddridge, who was formerly Johnson’s parliamentary private secretary.

Last week Chris Bryant, the Labour MP and chair of the Commons standards committee, suggested a delay to any peerage for Dacre after people including Doreen Lawrence, Prince Harry and Elton John began action against the Mail group over alleged misuse of their private information.

Johnson has a track record of creating large numbers of peers from friends, supporters, donors and even close relatives, despite efforts by House of Lords authorities to reduce membership of the 750-plus strong chamber, the second-biggest legislative chamber in the world after China’s National People’s Congress.

In 2020, among peers created by Johnson were Evgeny Lebedev, the Russian-born billionaire newspaper proprietor and friend of the prime minister, plus Johnson’s own brother Jo. Other peers included Johnson’s adviser Edward Lister, and a series of well-known Brexiters, including the former England cricketer Ian Botham and the Brexit-backing former Labour MPs Kate Hoey, Ian Austin and Gisela Stuart.

That list also saw peerages for the former chancellors Philip Hammond and Ken Clarke, who had been stripped of the Tory whip in the Commons for rebelling over Brexit. Soames, elevated in the new list, also lost the whip but had it restored before he quit the Commons at the 2019 election.

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton Oilers fans upset about absurd concession prices at Rogers Place

    Edmonton Oilers fans are not happy with the steep prices at the concession stands at Rogers Place this season.

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • 6 questions for Maple Leafs to answer this season

    Will John Tavares silence the haters? Can Auston Matthews do it again? Is this the year the curse ends? Here are six questions for Maple Leafs fans to ponder for the 2022-23 NHL season.

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Hockey Canada announces CEO, entire board of directors will step aside

    Hockey Canada has announced its entire board of directors and its CEO will step aside as the organization confronts widespread criticism over how it handled an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team. In a media statement, the sports organization confirms that, effective immediately, chief executive officer Scott Smith is leaving. The statement says that an interim management committee will be put in place until a newly constituted board appoints a n

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    CALGARY — Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. In a statement Friday, Speed Skating Canada said its board of directors decided "that it was in the best interest of Speed Skating Canada that Susan Auch no longer serve the organization as CEO." "We want to thank Susan for her many contributions to SSC and wish her the best in her future endeavours," the

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Calgary Flames seek to turn entertaining off-season into longer playoff run

    CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai

  • Matty Beniers's preseason derails the Owen Power for Calder train

    Matty Beniers' performances for Seattle in preseason has many NHL fans reassessing their picks for rookie of the year, which largely had Buffalo's Owen Power winning the Calder Trophy.&nbsp;

  • DeRozan leads Bulls in 115-98 pre-season win over Raptors

    TORONTO — A busy and competitive summer has Canadian Dalano Banton more confident and comfortable in his second Toronto Raptors training camp. The 22-year-old from the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale scored 11 points and was as impressive on defence in his 17 minutes in the Raptors 115-98 pre-season loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. After the Raptors early exit from the playoffs, Banton played in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas and for Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup in Brazil and worked out

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • NHL tanking rankings: Who's in prime position to secure Connor Bedard?

    With an elite talent like Connor Bedard ready to be plucked with the first overall pick, this year's race to the NHL's basement holds more intrigue than ever.

  • HFX Wanderers FC fire coach Stephen Hart, who has led CPL team since inception

    HALIFAX — HFX Wanderers FC have fired Stephen Hart, the Canadian Premier League team's first and only coach, in the wake of an 8-15-5 season The Halifax side finished seventh in the eight-team league this year. “I met with Stephen yesterday and informed him that I felt it was time for new leadership at our football club," Derek Martin, the club's founder and president, said in a statement. “Stephen handled this conversation with the same class and dignity he has displayed while representing our

  • Stampeders, Tiger-Cats clash in CFL game crucial to their playoff goals

    CALGARY — Playoff intrigue permeates Friday's game between the Calgary Stampeders and visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats. With three games remaining in the CFL's regular season, the Stampeders and B.C. Lions (both 10-5) are neck and neck down the stretch for second in the West Division and the right to host the division semifinal. Hamilton (5-10) needs to get ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-10) to avoid losing an East Division playoff spot to a crossover team from the West. "It's not technica

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Toronto Arrows sign New Zealand-born hooker Gene Syminton

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed New Zealand-born hooker Gene Syminton for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. The 25-year-old arrives from New Zealand's Hawke’s Bay, for whom he played in the National Provincial Championship. "Gene is a tough and gritty hooker who leads from the front and will bring physicality to our front row,” Arrows COO and GM Mark Winokur said in a statement. "He’s a no-nonsense player who will fit in well with our culture on and off the field, and we are very exci

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it